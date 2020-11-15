F2W 157 Results, Another Huge Performance By Vagner Rocha

NOVEMBER 15, 2020, Last night Fight 2 Win produced another show in Philadelphia, where the professional jiu-jitsu promotion has been camped for the past few weeks. As per usual, F2W was a very fun event featuring and a few title matches and an interesting main-event headlining the highly popular and accomplished Tom deBlass, who went up against Fight Sport’s Chad Fields.
Although the main event did provide a few entertaining moments, being decided via close decision, we would class the co-main as the match of the night, that of Vagner Rocha (Fight Sports) vs Gabriel Almeida (Checkmat). Rocha went up a weight class to challenge one of the division’s most durable players, giving the young talent a run for his money. The match was fast-paced and had plenty of offensive exchanges from both sides, but it was Vagner who got away with the win, via an inside heel-hook from 50-50 guard near the end.
Full match results below.
30 Recorded Adult BJJ Matches – 14 submissions (46% sub rate)
8 Gi Matches – 4 submissions (50% sub rate)
22 No-Gi Matches – 9 submissions (40% sub rate)
BLACK BELT
NO-GI Match
– Chad Fields def. Tom DeBlass via decision
NO-GI Match
– Vagner Rocha def. Gabriel Almeida via inside heel-hook
NO-GI Match
– William Wolk def. Jay Wadsworth via toe hold
GI Match
– Josh Pike def. Dom Hoskins via decision
NO-GI Match
– JZ Cavalcante def. Nick Ronan via decision
NO-GI Match
– Joe Baize def. Kyle Hughes via decision
GI Match
– Jared Weiner def. Rich Hernandez via decision
NO-GI Match
– Dylan Royce def. Garret Lavaggi via decision
NO-GI Match
– Steven Williams def. Kyle Myers via decision
BROWN BELTS
GI Match
– Ruben Blanco def. Jonathon Crow via kimura
NO-GI Match
– Ellis Karadag def. David Weintraub via decision
GI Match
– Ryan Thomas def. Chris Thompson via triangle
NO-GI Match
– Rene Sousa def. Jeremiah Wells via decision
NO-GI Match
– Cristina Pinto def. G. Etzel via toe hold
NO-GI Match
– Yonathan Cardenas def. Manuel Farfan via guillotine
PURPLE BELTS
NO-GI Match
Steve Joachim def. Julian Flenory via armlock
NO-GI Match
– Calvin Tacey def. Daishi Goto via decision
GI Match
– Benjamin Kunzle def. Christopher Emery via triangle-armbar
GI Match
– Gabriel Barbosa def. Eric Williams via armbar
NO-GI Match
– Samantha Fisher def. Jillian Peterson via darce choke
NO-GI Match
– Tyler Rivera def. Nick Toscano via armbar
GI Match
– Kyle Milanese def. Patrick Simpson via decision
NO-GI Match
– Jess Feliciano def. Jacquelyn Gola via inside heel hook
NO-GI Match
– Gabby Etzel vs Cathryn Millares
NO-GI Match
Christine Brigg def. Nicole Mathew via katagatame
BLUE BELTS
GI Match
– D. Cordell def. D. Ramirez via decision
NO-GI Match
– Jack McGill def. Josh Dziewa via decision
NO-GI Match
– Jaevan Owens def. Mark Aguirre via decision
NO-GI Match
– Justin Pack def. Robert Andrews via decision
NO-GI Match
– Brett McGill def. Nick Mancini via decision