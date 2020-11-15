F2W 157 Results, Another Huge Performance By Vagner Rocha

NOVEMBER 15, 2020, Last night Fight 2 Win produced another show in Philadelphia, where the professional jiu-jitsu promotion has been camped for the past few weeks. As per usual, F2W was a very fun event featuring and a few title matches and an interesting main-event headlining the highly popular and accomplished Tom deBlass, who went up against Fight Sport’s Chad Fields.

Although the main event did provide a few entertaining moments, being decided via close decision, we would class the co-main as the match of the night, that of Vagner Rocha (Fight Sports) vs Gabriel Almeida (Checkmat). Rocha went up a weight class to challenge one of the division’s most durable players, giving the young talent a run for his money. The match was fast-paced and had plenty of offensive exchanges from both sides, but it was Vagner who got away with the win, via an inside heel-hook from 50-50 guard near the end.

Full match results below.

30 Recorded Adult BJJ Matches – 14 submissions (46% sub rate)

8 Gi Matches – 4 submissions (50% sub rate)

22 No-Gi Matches – 9 submissions (40% sub rate)

BLACK BELT

NO-GI Match

– Chad Fields def. Tom DeBlass via decision

NO-GI Match

– Vagner Rocha def. Gabriel Almeida via inside heel-hook

NO-GI Match

– William Wolk def. Jay Wadsworth via toe hold

GI Match

– Josh Pike def. Dom Hoskins via decision

NO-GI Match

– JZ Cavalcante def. Nick Ronan via decision

NO-GI Match

– Joe Baize def. Kyle Hughes via decision

GI Match

– Jared Weiner def. Rich Hernandez via decision

NO-GI Match

– Dylan Royce def. Garret Lavaggi via decision

NO-GI Match

– Steven Williams def. Kyle Myers via decision

BROWN BELTS

GI Match

– Ruben Blanco def. Jonathon Crow via kimura

NO-GI Match

– Ellis Karadag def. David Weintraub via decision

GI Match

– Ryan Thomas def. Chris Thompson via triangle

NO-GI Match

– Rene Sousa def. Jeremiah Wells via decision

NO-GI Match

– Cristina Pinto def. G. Etzel via toe hold

NO-GI Match

– Yonathan Cardenas def. Manuel Farfan via guillotine

PURPLE BELTS

NO-GI Match

Steve Joachim def. Julian Flenory via armlock

NO-GI Match

– Calvin Tacey def. Daishi Goto via decision

GI Match

– Benjamin Kunzle def. Christopher Emery via triangle-armbar

GI Match

– Gabriel Barbosa def. Eric Williams via armbar

NO-GI Match

– Samantha Fisher def. Jillian Peterson via darce choke

NO-GI Match

– Tyler Rivera def. Nick Toscano via armbar

GI Match

– Kyle Milanese def. Patrick Simpson via decision

NO-GI Match

– Jess Feliciano def. Jacquelyn Gola via inside heel hook

NO-GI Match

– Gabby Etzel vs Cathryn Millares

NO-GI Match

Christine Brigg def. Nicole Mathew via katagatame

BLUE BELTS

GI Match

– D. Cordell def. D. Ramirez via decision

NO-GI Match

– Jack McGill def. Josh Dziewa via decision

NO-GI Match

– Jaevan Owens def. Mark Aguirre via decision

NO-GI Match

– Justin Pack def. Robert Andrews via decision

NO-GI Match

– Brett McGill def. Nick Mancini via decision