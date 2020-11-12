Victor Nithael de Oliveira Marques, commonly known as Victor Nithael, is a jiu-jitsu pro athlete and a black belt under Rodrigo Feijão, who represented both the Clube Feijão and Nova União teams on the sport’s international circuit. Working extensively with coaches Feijão and Ivan Lima – the latter in the earlier stages of his career – Nithael became widely regarded as one of grappling’s top prospects, particularly after his wins on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league, namely in tournaments such as the World Championships and the Brazilian Nationals.

Victor Nithael Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Victor Nithael de Oliveira Marques

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > André Pederneiras > Rodrigo Feijão > Victor Nithael

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2017 purple)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2016 blue)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Team Nationals (2019 brown)

1st Place CBJJE Brazilian Nationals (2020 brown)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, LDN (2018 purple)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018 brown)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2017 blue)

3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2018 purple, 2020 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Nova União / Clube Feijão

Victor Nithael Biography

Victor Nithael was born on December 17, 1997, in Aracaju, the capital of Sergipe state on Brazil’s northeast coast.

Growing up Victor was a football (soccer) addict, playing the sport at a club level, regionally. As he grew into his early teens, Nithael’s older brother started taking him to watch jiu-jitsu classes at a local club, a sport Victor’s brother had started at the time. Seeing Victor’s growing interest in grappling, his brother decided to pay for 13 year old Nithael’s tuition.

Professor Emilio was Victor’s first instructor in this martial art, a classroom he joined in August 2011. Nithael trained under the guidance of Emilio up until his blue belt, a time when he relocated and left the gym. Victor’s tuition was then passed on to coach Ivan Lima, Nithael was 15 years old at the time of the transition.

Nithael continued to prosper in the sport under the guidance of Lima up until his 17th birthday. At that point, coach Ivan incentivized Victor to seek a more professional training environment for his career progression, leading the star pupil to Rodrigo Feijão’s academy in Maringá – a world-famous gym for its continuous production of top tier talent.

Arriving as a blue belt, Victor Nithael grew exponentially as an athlete under the experienced tuition of Feijão, quickly being referenced by the specialized media as one of the sport’s hottest prospects – particularly after he conquered his purple belt world title (2017).

After an exciting career as a colored belt, in November 2020, Victor Nithael was awarded his black belt from his long-time instructor, Rodrigo “Feijão” Silva.

Cover photo by Vitor Freitas (IG @vitorgmfreitas)

Victor Nithael x Andy Murasaki (2018)