F2W 158, Rafaela Guedes Beats Elisabeth Clay And Conquers Welterweight Title

DECEMBER 05, 2020 – Orlando, Florida. As the year approaches its end, F2W continues to lead in the volume of events it produced this year, a trend the well known grappling promotion has accustomed us – jiu-jitsu fans – to, over the years.

CLAY VS GUEDES

Headlining the event was Elisabeth Clay‘s black belt debut against one of Atos’ prominent stars, Rafaela Guedes. The Brazilian athlete has been on top of the world since receiving her black belt in September this year. Clay had a formidable year thus far and, even though it was her debut, many had the Ares standout the favorite to win the main event This favoritism did not materialize as Guedes took the reigns of the match early on, controlling the distance and never allowing the Alaskan a chance to set up her dangerous upper and lower body entanglements. The strategy paid off as Rafaela took home the female middleweight belt in a unanimous decision victory.

NAGAI VS GOMEZ

Another duel that was looked at with great interest was that of Samuel Nagai versus Mauricio Gomez. The young Checkmat phenom was faced with a very game opponent in ATT’s Gomez, an athlete who is always dangerous and always entertaining to watch. Although a fun match on paper, Nagai came out very aggressive and gave no room for Mauricio to breathe or impose any type of game against the frenetic pace of the Manaus native. Once Samuel got a hold of Gomez’s feet it was a wrap, as Nagai applied another powerful “botinha” lock (straight ankle lock with lapel grip) for the tap. Check out the full match results below.

34 Recorded Adult BJJ Matches – 13 submissions (38% sub rate)

17 Gi Matches – 8 submissions (47% sub rate)

17 No-Gi Matches – 5 submissions (29% sub rate)

F2W 158 RESULTS

Main Card:

BROWN BELT GI Match

– Matheus Formoso def. Brandon Diaz via decision

BROWN BELT NO-GI Match

– Colon Santana def. Michael Lugo via decision

BROWN BELT GI Match

– Aaron Neuman def. Jonhatan de Jesus via choke from the back

BROWN BELT GI Match

– Matheus Alves def. Matheus Bloemer via botinha

BLACK BELT GI Match

– Raphael Cadena def. Hank Henry via decision

BLACK BELT GI Match

– Thiago Domingues def. Ricky Nelson via verbal tap (pressure)

BLACK BELT NO-GI Match

– Ricky Semiglia def. Matthew Ferralolo via decision

BLACK BELT GI Match

– Jarrod Anderson def. James Spaulding via footlock

BLACK BELT GI Match

– Melissa Bentley def. Ana Nascimento via decision

BLACK BELT GI Match

– Dakota Rehbein def. Bruno Carvalho via straight ankle lock

BLACK BELT NO-GI Match

– Jordan More def. Rob Castellano via RNC

BLACK BELT GI Match

– Felipe Amarante def. Rodrigo Praxedes via decision

BLACK BELT GI Match

– Samuel Nagai def. Mauricio Gomez via botinha

BLACK BELT GI Match

– Renato Tavares def. Eddie Gomez via dogbar

BLACK BELT GI Match

– Fellipe Trovo def. Matheus Luna via decision

BLACK BELT NO-GI Match

– Rafaela Guedes def. Elisabeth Clay via decision

Preliminary Card:

BLUE BELT NO-GI Match

– Dani Harris def. Victoria Sargeant via decision

BLUE BELT GI Match

– Micah Cox def. Albert Robleto via triangle

BLUE BELT NO-GI Match

– Michael Caicedo def. Jamal Khayat via decision

BLUE BELT NO-GI Match

– Achilies Rocha def. Jake Strauss via decision

BLUE BELT NO-GI Match

– Ramon Ramos def. Sedric Louissaint via heel hook

BLUE BELT NO-GI Match

– Lennon Gonzalez def. Isiah Correa via decision

BLUE BELT NO-GI Match

– Justin Camacho def. Brelin Carroll via decision

BLUE BELT NO-GI Match

– Juan Rodriguez def. Garrett Garcia via kneebar

PURPLE BELT NO-GI Match

– Jasmine Rocha def. Jada Alicea via decision

PURPLE BELT NO-GI Match

– Joshua Hightower def. Brooks Kinder via inside heel hook

PURPLE BELT GI Match

– David Hudson def. Josue Gonzalez via decision

PURPLE BELT NO-GI Match

– Salvador Vega def. Phillip Spano via outside heel hook

PURPLE BELT NO-GI Match

– Will Hancock def. David Zelner via decision

PURPLE BELT NO-GI Match

– Taylor Clarke def. La’Catherine Transleau via RNC

PURPLE BELT GI Match

– Joel Sams def. Brock Reynolds via decision

PURPLE BELT GI Match

– Andrew Nevins def. Rico Rosado via guillotine

PURPLE BELT NO-GI Match

– Kenny Agosto def. Hector Roman-Gonzalez via decision