F2W 156 Results, Kennedy Maciel and Sam Nagai Victorious In Challenging Matches

NOVEMBER 07, 2020, The Fight 2 Win show hit Philadelphia once again with a stacked card featuring some of the sport’s most fun competitors, new blood that included Checkmat’s Nagai Brothers, Cobrinha’s Kennedy Maciel, as well as Unity’s Junny Ocasio and Jeferson Guaresi. Adding to these incredible members of jiu-jitsu’s new generation elite, there was also world medalist Márcio André and an array of talented lower belts.
Overall, this was a very fun event with a solid submission ratio of nearly 50% and tons of innovative maneuvers, of which we would like to mention Daniel Sala’s creative lapel choke. One that mixed the old school cross choke motion from turtle position with the powerful cachecol choke. A very fun and creative submission pulled off by the brown belt.
30 Recorded Adult BJJ Matches – 14 submissions (47% sub rate)
11 Gi Matches – 5 submissions (45% sub rate)
19 No-Gi Matches – 9 submissions (47% sub rate)
For the main event, F2W had New York’s Junny Ocasio, the bantamweight reigning champ against one of the rising stars of the sport. ADCC veteran, Kennedy Maciel who battled for the featherweight strap. The match went fully in Maciel’s favor as Ocasio struggled to keep a hold of the fast-paced Brazilian.
One of Junny’s secret weapons as a bantamweight champion has been his ability to stifle movement and lock on to positions where he can methodically apply his submissions. Knowing this, Kennedy made the most of his speed and athleticism to keep away from danger and find his way into an armbar from a fantastic chain of transitions. A match well-worth rewatching.
The upset of the night came from newcomer Sam Nagai. The young Brazilian has been on a tear since he conquered his black belt a couple of months ago, with this being third world medalist he defeats on the mats. A fantastic future is in sight for Nagai. For full match results, check inside.
Main Event
145lbs Black Belt NOGI
– Kennedy Maciel def. Junny Ocasio via armbar
Co-Main Event
155lbs Black Belt GI
– Samuel Nagai def. Marcio Andre via decision
140lbs Black Belt NOGI
– Sheliah Lindsey def. Yan Reyes via decision
175lbs Black Belt GI
– Jackson Nagai def. Jeferson Guaresi via choke from the back
170lbs Black Belt GI
– Dom Hoskins def. Robbie de la Rionda via decision
Heavy Weight Brown Belt NOGI
– Ed Abresley def. Joshua Adams via decision
210lbs Brown Belt GI
– Daniel Sala def. Mateo Nunez via lapel choke
200bs Brown Belt NOGI
– Andre Petroski def. Andrew Jones via decision
Brown Belt GI
– Sebastian Rodriguez def. Chris Passarello via decision
185lbs Brown Belt GI
– Ian Morris def. Ben Parris via decision
135lbs Brown Belt NOGI
– Jeff Mock def. Eric Napes via toe hold
185LBS PURPLE BELT NOGI TITLE
– Savion Marañon def. Charlie Livingston via decision
185lbs Purple Belt GI
– Donnie Ortega def. Joshua Pletscher via decision
200lbs Purple Belt GI
– Paul Barboille def. Mike Wescott via kimura
185lbs Purple Belt NOGI
– Caleb Livingston def. Nicholas Lawson via inside heel hook
Heavy Weight Purple Belt GI
– Bailey Luttrell def. Erin Orange via cross choke
165lbs Purple Belt NOGI
– Anthony Rodriguez def. Nicholas Mimoso via decision
155lbs Purple Belt NOGI
– AJ Discianni def. Quin Puryear via armbar
152lbs Purple Belt NOGI
– Nicolas Ponce def. Nicholas Toscano via split decision
150lbs Purple Belt NOGI
– Laura Griffith def. Ansley Cox via straight ankle lock
140lbs Purple Belt NOGI
– Grant Kircher def. Sam Micale via split decision
150lbs Blue Belt NOGI
– James VanOsdol def. Tyler Carroll via inside heel hook
170lbs Blue Belt NOGI
– David Cox def. Max Livingston via north-south choke
Heavy Weight Blue Belt NOGI
– Patrick Brady def. Zachary Sokol via decision
185lbs Blue Belt NOGI
– Nick Mancini def. Shaqueal Vaughn via calf slicer
170lbs Blue Belt NOGI
– Phil Abbott def. Manpreet Dhanjal via anaconda
200lbs Blue Belt GI
– Ryan Crescenzo via Markee McCrimmon armbar
155lbs Blue Belt NOGI
– ZaQuan Rosario def. Ian Platz via decision