F2W 166, Dominant Performances By Lovato And Tacket Steal The Show

MARCH 14, 2021, Austin, TX. Last night Texas was once again the home of jiu-jitsu, through America’s popular grappling promotion – Fight 2 Win – who produced its 166 show.

Headlining two enticing super-fights in Rafael Lovato (Lovato JJ) x Gabriel Almeida (Checkmat) and William Tackett (Brazilian FF/Checkmat) x Manuel Ribamar (Rodrigo Pinheiro JJ), the event had many more points of interest, both in the gi and no-gi rulesets, including a superb clash between Atos’ Lucas Pinheiro and breakthrough 2020 black belt athlete, Josh Cisneros – a match that did not disappoint.

WILLIAM TACKETT DOMINATES TEXAS DUEL

Although neither Ribamar nor Tackett are originally from Texas, both have been representing the quality of the Lone Star State’s jiu-jitsu for quite some time, the region where they have been stationed for the past few years.

Many expected this to be a back-and-forth match, given these two grapplers’ appreciation for the scramble. The hope of a lengthy fast-paced match, however, did not come to fruition. After a quick clinch from a standing position right at the start of the match, the Brazilian Fight Factory standout opted to jump on a Kani-Basami (Scissor Takedown), conquering a tight saddle control on Manuel’s posting leg. Ribamar did his best to roll out of the position, but William’s superior control allowed him to keep attacking the heel-hook and conquer the tap. One of the submissions of the year, thus far.

LOVATO X ALMEIDA GO TO WAR

A fantastic display of jiu-jitsu by both Rafael Lovato Junior and Gabriel Almeida, who really pushed the pace and tried hard to move forward the entirety of the match.

Although with a fantastic attitude throughout the match, Gabriel appeared outmatched in the power department, against the bigger Rafael. With each passing minute, Almeida’s impetus appeared to dwindle while Rafael kept growing in the match.

After a few positional exchanges, Rafael secured the top position, forcing a knee cut pass and taking the kimura lock submission from the side control. A trademark move of the veteran American grappler.

14 Recorded Adult BJJ Matches 3 submissions (21% sub rate)

– 5 Gi Matches: 1 submission (20% sub rate)

– 9 No-Gi Matches: 2 submissions (22% sub rate)

FULL RESULTS BELOW

BLACK BELTS

GI MATCHES

– Rafael Lovato Jr. def. Gabriel Almeida via kimura

– Alexandre Ceconi def. James Puopolo via decision

– Joshua Cisneros def. Lucas Pinheiro via decision

NOGI MATCHES

– William Tackett def. Manuel Ribamar via outside heel-hook

– Nick Ronan def. Justin Renick via decision

– Gleidson Cutis def. Joshua Sharpless via decision

BROWN BELTS

GI MATCHES

– Christopher Wojcik def. Micah Valdez via decision

– Manuel Aguilar def. Derek Alumbaugh via decision

NOGI MATCH

– Zack Edwards def. Christopher Wojcik via decision

PURPLE BELTS

NOGI MATCHES

– Feddy Benavidez def. Danny Mulvihill via decision

– KT Clatterbuck def. Joshua Woosley via decision

– James Cole def. Freddy Marquez via decision

– Jacob Chapa DEF. Jesse Tobar via decision

– Joshua Richards def. Alex Asad via inside heel-hook