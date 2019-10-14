F2W Pro 128 Kaynan vs Nicky Rod II And Much More

After a wonderful sequence of September events, followed by a fire breathing ADCC, the Fight 2 Win grappling production returns to the spotlight with another promising submission-only card. For October 19 and their 128th event, the F2W match-makers have selected to reenact the final of the +99 kilogram division of the ADCC, between Kaynan Duarte and Nicky Rodriguez. An excellent choice, given their action-packed bout earlier last month.

But this is not a one-match event, not by a long shot. There are several high-level clashes taking place in Philadelphia this weekend, including a title match between João Miyao and the always exciting Lucas Pinheiro of Atos.

Three of the “sleeper” matches on the card are those of Mike Padilla vs Enrico Cocco, Dylan Royce vs Valdir Araujo and Kristian Woodmansee vs Dustin Ordinario. Keep your eyes well peeled for these 3 as all 6 athletes involved have endless scrambles on their game and their matches are generally not for the faint-hearted.

FIGHT 2 WIN PRO 128 FULL CARD

Location: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia

Tickets: f2wbjj.com

Date: Oct 19, 2019

Matches Start: 5:00 pm – local time > Main Event:10:20pm

Stream: FloGrappling

BLACK BELT MATCHES

Main Event

KAYAN DUARTE vs NICK RODRIGUEZ

230 lbs NOGI

Interesting match-up considering these two met only a few weeks ago at the ADCC. The big difference here is the rule-change. Their previous meeting occurred under a points rule-system and Fight 2 Win is all about the submission game.

Although in a different setting, we believe Duarte is still very much the favorite here. In fact, we would say the F2W environment will play much more into Duarte’s forte, seeing that is a more versatile submission grappler here and considering the wrestling game (Rodriguez’s forte) is nearly negated by the submission-only of the promotion. We expect Rodriguez to try and keep Duarte at bay with Kaynan pushing the action.

Co-Main Event

LUCAS PINHEIRO vs JOÃO MIYAO

145 lbs NOGI TITLE

Good match-up ahead for the 145 lbs title between two of the most interesting light-featherweights in the business.

Having recently moved to Atos, it will be interesting to see if Pinheiro has learned enough new tricks to beat João, since joining the San Diego team. As we stand, the edge will go to the Unity representative – Miyao, who has beaten the Manaus native on two occasions.

João has added plenty of mat time, competing under the submission-only ruleset, and has looked like he is fully adapted to the leg-lock gam, which has been such a strong asset under this setting as of late.

ISAQUE BAHIENSE vs FELIPE CESAR

180 lbs NOGI

An interesting match-up between Alliance’s former World Champ Bahiense and one of Unity’s top athletes, the veteran Felipe Cesar. Isaque is no doubt the favorite, given his resume and the fact that he’s beaten Felipe before. The previous matches were with the gi, however, and given Isaque’s point heavy game – this F2W could be a great chance for Cesar to shine, given that he is vastly more submission oriented than Bahiense.

MIKE PADILLA vs ENRICO COCCO

170 lbs MASTERS NOGI TITLE

JAY COX VS JEFFREY MANLANSAN

230 LBS GI

TIM CARPENTER vs TYLER KING

205 lbs NOGI

DREW PUZON vs TIM WILLIAMS

190lbs NOGI

KYLE HUGHES vs ERIC GOCKE

180 lbs NOGI

DYLAN ROYCE vs VALDIR ARAUJO

180 lbs GI

STEPHEN PLYLER vs THIAGO THOMAZ

165 lbs NOGI

WILLIAM WOLK vs MIKE EASTON

160 lbs NOGI

WILL DILL vs DANIEL MAIRA

145 lbs NOGI

THIAGO BRITO vs KEVIN DANTZLER

125 lbs BLACK BELT GI

KRISTIAN WOODMANSEE vs DUSTIN ORDINARIO

125 lbs BLACK BELT GI

JUDO MATCHES

NICK DELPOPOLO vs KELL BERLINER

180 lbs

ADAM MOYERMAN vs DAVON JOHNSON

170 lbs TITLE

OLEH DOPILKO vs ARI BERLINER

152LBS JUDO

BROWN BELT MATCHES

JENNY LOFARO vs ABI PACINELLI

135 lbs GI

BRIAN SHEEHAN vs MATT HILL

230 lbs NOGI

KYLE MYERS vs TONY GAGNON

215 lbs NOGI

SHAWN CARN vs WILL SCHLUCTER

190 lbs GI

PETER LINGESSO vs WILL WEISSER

175 lbs GI

JAMES SAUER vs NICHOLAS EDWARD WILLEY

175 lbs NOGI

EVILSON FERNANDES vs ADRIAN GUGGENHEIM

175 lbs GI

ROBBIE DE LA RIONDA vs KEVIN LYNCH

155 lbs GI

ERIC NAPLES vs SEAN JOSEPH

140 lbs NOGI

PURPLE BELT MATCHES

CHRIS DORSEY vs JASON SANTIAGO

210 lbs NOGI

GABRIEL BARBOSA vs ANDRE PETROSKI

200 lbs GI

BRANDON WELCH vs DYLAN IRVING

190 lbs GI

CORY NAZWORTH vs NICHOLAS LAWSON

185 lbs GI

PISEY TRAN vs PAUL BARBOILLE

185 lbs GI

JILLIAN PETERSON vs LAURA KENT

180 lbs NOGI

NICHOLAS BARBIERI vs CHARLES LIVINGSTON

175 lbs NOGI

EVE ISAACS vs JAIDYN MUELLER

160 lbs NOGI

JOHN LYONS vs FELIPE FERREIRA

155 lbs NOGI

AJ DISCANNI vs GEORGE STUNK

150 lbs NOGI

DAVID GROSSMAN vs RYAN STARK

145 lbs GI

CATHERINE MARINO vs WHITNEY CASTANO

130 lbs NOGI