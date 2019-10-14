F2W Pro 128 Kaynan vs Nicky Rod II And Much More

After a wonderful sequence of September events, followed by a fire breathing ADCC, the Fight 2 Win grappling production returns to the spotlight with another promising submission-only card. For October 19 and their 128th event, the F2W match-makers have selected to reenact the final of the +99 kilogram division of the ADCC, between Kaynan Duarte and Nicky Rodriguez. An excellent choice, given their action-packed bout earlier last month.
But this is not a one-match event, not by a long shot. There are several high-level clashes taking place in Philadelphia this weekend, including a title match between João Miyao and the always exciting Lucas Pinheiro of Atos.
Three of the “sleeper” matches on the card are those of Mike Padilla vs Enrico Cocco, Dylan Royce vs Valdir Araujo and Kristian Woodmansee vs Dustin Ordinario. Keep your eyes well peeled for these 3 as all 6 athletes involved have endless scrambles on their game and their matches are generally not for the faint-hearted.
Location: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia
Tickets: f2wbjj.com
Date: Oct 19, 2019
Matches Start: 5:00 pm – local time > Main Event:10:20pm
Stream: FloGrappling
BLACK BELT MATCHES
Main Event
KAYAN DUARTE vs NICK RODRIGUEZ
230 lbs NOGI
Interesting match-up considering these two met only a few weeks ago at the ADCC. The big difference here is the rule-change. Their previous meeting occurred under a points rule-system and Fight 2 Win is all about the submission game.
Although in a different setting, we believe Duarte is still very much the favorite here. In fact, we would say the F2W environment will play much more into Duarte’s forte, seeing that is a more versatile submission grappler here and considering the wrestling game (Rodriguez’s forte) is nearly negated by the submission-only of the promotion. We expect Rodriguez to try and keep Duarte at bay with Kaynan pushing the action.
Co-Main Event
LUCAS PINHEIRO vs JOÃO MIYAO
145 lbs NOGI TITLE
Good match-up ahead for the 145 lbs title between two of the most interesting light-featherweights in the business.
Having recently moved to Atos, it will be interesting to see if Pinheiro has learned enough new tricks to beat João, since joining the San Diego team. As we stand, the edge will go to the Unity representative – Miyao, who has beaten the Manaus native on two occasions.
João has added plenty of mat time, competing under the submission-only ruleset, and has looked like he is fully adapted to the leg-lock gam, which has been such a strong asset under this setting as of late.
ISAQUE BAHIENSE vs FELIPE CESAR
180 lbs NOGI
An interesting match-up between Alliance’s former World Champ Bahiense and one of Unity’s top athletes, the veteran Felipe Cesar. Isaque is no doubt the favorite, given his resume and the fact that he’s beaten Felipe before. The previous matches were with the gi, however, and given Isaque’s point heavy game – this F2W could be a great chance for Cesar to shine, given that he is vastly more submission oriented than Bahiense.
MIKE PADILLA vs ENRICO COCCO
170 lbs MASTERS NOGI TITLE
JAY COX VS JEFFREY MANLANSAN
230 LBS GI
TIM CARPENTER vs TYLER KING
205 lbs NOGI
DREW PUZON vs TIM WILLIAMS
190lbs NOGI
KYLE HUGHES vs ERIC GOCKE
180 lbs NOGI
DYLAN ROYCE vs VALDIR ARAUJO
180 lbs GI
STEPHEN PLYLER vs THIAGO THOMAZ
165 lbs NOGI
WILLIAM WOLK vs MIKE EASTON
160 lbs NOGI
WILL DILL vs DANIEL MAIRA
145 lbs NOGI
THIAGO BRITO vs KEVIN DANTZLER
125 lbs BLACK BELT GI
KRISTIAN WOODMANSEE vs DUSTIN ORDINARIO
125 lbs BLACK BELT GI
JUDO MATCHES
NICK DELPOPOLO vs KELL BERLINER
180 lbs
ADAM MOYERMAN vs DAVON JOHNSON
170 lbs TITLE
OLEH DOPILKO vs ARI BERLINER
152LBS JUDO
BROWN BELT MATCHES
JENNY LOFARO vs ABI PACINELLI
135 lbs GI
BRIAN SHEEHAN vs MATT HILL
230 lbs NOGI
KYLE MYERS vs TONY GAGNON
215 lbs NOGI
SHAWN CARN vs WILL SCHLUCTER
190 lbs GI
PETER LINGESSO vs WILL WEISSER
175 lbs GI
JAMES SAUER vs NICHOLAS EDWARD WILLEY
175 lbs NOGI
EVILSON FERNANDES vs ADRIAN GUGGENHEIM
175 lbs GI
ROBBIE DE LA RIONDA vs KEVIN LYNCH
155 lbs GI
ERIC NAPLES vs SEAN JOSEPH
140 lbs NOGI
PURPLE BELT MATCHES
CHRIS DORSEY vs JASON SANTIAGO
210 lbs NOGI
GABRIEL BARBOSA vs ANDRE PETROSKI
200 lbs GI
BRANDON WELCH vs DYLAN IRVING
190 lbs GI
CORY NAZWORTH vs NICHOLAS LAWSON
185 lbs GI
PISEY TRAN vs PAUL BARBOILLE
185 lbs GI
JILLIAN PETERSON vs LAURA KENT
180 lbs NOGI
NICHOLAS BARBIERI vs CHARLES LIVINGSTON
175 lbs NOGI
EVE ISAACS vs JAIDYN MUELLER
160 lbs NOGI
JOHN LYONS vs FELIPE FERREIRA
155 lbs NOGI
AJ DISCANNI vs GEORGE STUNK
150 lbs NOGI
DAVID GROSSMAN vs RYAN STARK
145 lbs GI
CATHERINE MARINO vs WHITNEY CASTANO
130 lbs NOGI