IBJJF 2023 World No-Gi Championship Results

DECEMBER 9, 2023, Las Vegas Convention Center – Las Vegas. The show is over and so is this year’s jiu-jitsu season, a year that culminated at this weekend’s World No-Gi Championships – a tournament organized by one of grappling’s most respected governing bodies, the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF).

This 2023 NO-Gi Worlds marked the first time in the history of the event where NONE of the male, adult, black belt finals included matches between two athletes of Brazilian nationality. This unprecedented landmark is a clear indicator of how Brazil, the super-power of the sport, has lost its grip over the no-gi ruleset, a trend that has been slower to transcend into the kimono.

As usual, the tournament brought many new names to the sport’s spotlight. In this head-turning contest, few newcomers were more successful than Japan’s Riki Yoshinaga. Fairly unknown in the international scene, the team Tri-Force roosterweight beat big names this weekend such as the #1 favorite of his division, Shay Montague in the first round via heel-hook, as well as the talented John Stapleton and Lucas Castro before making the final against the equally entertaining Everton Sousa of Vision Brasil / Qatar BJJ. Everton took home the gold medal in a very balanced and entertaining clash with Riki.

Hard to write an IBJJF no-gi end-of-2023 season report without mentioning Junny Ocasio of Unity. The American leg lock specialist had a beautiful campaign throughout the year in the light featherweight division, taking home not one, not two, but 3 major nogi tournaments under the federation’s ruleset. Ocasio took IBJJF No-Gi Euro, Pan American, & World titles over the past 12 months, a historic performance.

Another undeniable athlete was Ffion Davies, Wales’ most accomplished jiu-jitsu player. Not only did Davies put on outstanding performances on the mats with fun, submission-oriented, well-rounded grappling skills, but she also managed to snatch two gold medals.

On the side of the memories worth keeping from this event were the gold medals achieved by one of the most formidable couples in the sport, Lucas Valente & Andressa Cintra of Gracie Barra. The couple met through jiu-jitsu and have been married for some time, being among the most loved figures in the sport due to their sporting success and hardworking character. Lucas had 5 matches to achieve his first gold medal at the IBJJF No-Gi Worlds, submitting 3 of those, while Andressa had two matches and two submissions.

The Match Of The Weekend was – in our opinion – the open-weight final between Roberto Jimenez & Roosevelt Sousa. The two were going at each other from the get-go, with Roberto getting very close to a guard pass in the early stages of the match. Roosevelt did an acrobatic guard defense that landed him on Jimenez’s back, transitioning for an armbar that was fully extended and looked very dangerous. The Ecuador athlete, Jimenez, narrowly escaped and went straight back to work, pushing the pace and finally getting to Sousa’s back from another big scramble for an RNC finish. What. A. Match.

Threading the difficult line between being highly entertaining and successful at this level were a healthy number of competitors which makes us, the viewers, thinking very positively as to where the sport is heading. Names like Ffion Davies, Tommy Langaker, Diego “Pato” Oliveira, Lucas Valente, Deandre Corbe, Gabi McComb, Thamara Ferreira, David Garmo, Roberto Jimenez, Alex Enriquez, Adele Fornarino, to name but a few of the finalists had truly fantastic efforts on the mats and were a pleasure to follow.

Here are a few interesting stats from the 2023 No-Gi Worlds, a tournament that brought forth over 4000 athletes, who competed across all belts & age levels. A record of competitors for the tournament. To check the match results of each weight class, check below the stats work.

BLACK BELT MATCHES:

Adult, Male: 166 matches

Adult, Female: 52 matches

Adult, Total: 218 matches

BLACK BELT SUBS:

Adult, Male: 70 (42%)

Adult, Female: 28 submissions (54% sub rate)

Adult, Total: 98 submissions

BLACK BELT MOST COMMON SUBS:

Heel hook: 23

RNC: 21

Armbar: 15

Katagatame: 7

Straight ankle lock: 6

2023 WORLD NOGI CHAMPS

51KG: Everton Souza (Vision Brasil)

61KG: Junny Ocasio (Unity)

67KG: Diego Pato (AOJ)

73KG: Lucas Valente (Gracie Barra)

79KG: Tommy Langaker (Wulfing)

85KG: Ronaldo Junior (Atos HQ)

91KG: Elder Cruz (Checkmat)

97KG: Javier Zaruski (Atos HQ)

97+KG: Roosevelt Sousa (Fight Sports)

OPEN: Roberto Jimenez (Studio 76)

46KG: Mayssa Bastos (AOJ)

51KG: Tammi Musumeci (Pedigo SF)

56KG: Alex Enriquez (Atos ATL)

61KG: Ffion Davies (Essential JJ)

66KG: Gabi McComb (Atos HQ)

71KG: Elizabeth Mitrovic (Precision JJ)

76KG: Andressa Cintra (Gracie Barra)

76+KG: Kendall Reusing (Gracie Barra)

OPEN: Ffion Davies (Essential JJ)

ROOSTERWEIGHT, MALE

QUARTER-FINALS

– Christopher Tran def. Tadiyah Danforth via decision (2×2 pts)

– Everton Teixeira def. Henrique Rossi via 3×0

– Lucas Castro def. Denis Beenen via 11×0

– Riki Yoshinaga def. John Stapleton via 9×6

SEMI-FINALS

– Everton Teixeira def. Christopher Tran via 2×0

– Riki Yoshinaga def. Lucas Castro via Inside heel hook

FINAL

– Everton Teixeira def. Riki Yoshinaga via advantages

LIGHT-FEATHERWEIGHT, MALE

QUARTER-FINALS

– Zach Kaina def. Leonardo Souza via decision

– Rodnei Barbosa def. Emilio Hernandez via 6×0

– Junny Ocasio def. Willis Nunes via Inside heel hook

– Shoya Ishiguro def. Kalel Santos via 4×0

SEMI-FINALS

– Zach Kaina def. Rodnei Barbosa via 0x0, 4×1 adv

– Junny Ocasio def. Shoya Ishiguro via 8×4

FINAL

– Junny Ocasio def. Zach Kaina via 0x0 pts, 1×0 adv

FEATHERWEIGHT, MALE

QUARTER-FINALS

– Gianni Grippo def. Huthayfah Penney via RNC

– Marco Mendes def. Richard Bukovcsan via RNC

– Diego Oliveira def. Kennedy Maciel via 6×2

– Julian Espinosa def. Anthony Oliveira via Straight ankle lock

SEMI-FINALS

– Gianni Grippo def. Marco Mendes via Katagatame

– Diego Oliveira def. Julian Espinosa via 2×0

FINAL

– Diego “Pato” Oliveira def. Gianni Grippo via 10×0

LIGHTWEIGHT, MALE

QUARTER-FINALS

– Daniel Sathler def. Richar Nogueira via Armbar

– Lucas Valente def. Leo Domingos via Kneebar

– Danilo Moreira def. Marcus Phelan via Toe hold

– Deandre Corbe def. Kade Tsitos via Suloev stretch

SEMI-FINALS

– Deandre Corbe def. Danilo Moreira via Inside heel hook

– Lucas Valente def. Daniel Sathler via 0x0, 4×3 adv

FINAL

– Lucas Valente def. Deandre Corbe via 2×2 pts, 3×1 adv



MIDDLEWEIGHT, MALE

QUARTER-FINALS

– Luiz Paulo def. Jaime Canuto via decision

– Tommy Langaker def. Tarik Hopstock 6 0

– Fabio Caloi def. Matheus Galvao via Guillotine

Jon Blank did compete in the 1/4 finals, possibly injured in the previous match. Michael Perez advanced via WO

SEMI-FINALS

– Michael Perez def. Luiz Paulo via 0x0, 1×0 adv

– Tommy Langaker def. Fabio Caloi via 4×0

FINAL

– Tommy Langaker def. Mike Perez via 4×0



MEDIUM-HEAVYWEIGHT, MALE

QUARTER-FINALS

– Sebastian Rodriguez def. Rene Sousa via Inside heel hook

– Ronaldo Junior def. Gabriel Castro via decision

– Rafael Paganini def. Anthony Robinson via 4×0

– David Garmo def. Francisco Lo via Inside heel hook

SEMI-FINALS

– David Garmo def. Rafael Paganini via Inside heel hook

– Ronaldo Junior def. Sebastian Rodriguez via 0x0, 3×2 adv

FINAL

– Ronaldo Junior def. David Garmo via decision



HEAVYWEIGHT, MALE

QUARTER-FINALS

– Elder Cruz def. Javier Barter via 6×0

– Roberto Jimenez def. Charles Negromonte via 2×0

– Adam Wardzinski def. Jose Jurema via Katagatame

– Vegard Randeberg def. Lucas Norat via 2×0

SEMI-FINALS

– Adam Wardzinski def. Vegard Randeberg via 18×2

– Elder Cruz def. Roberto Jimenez via 2×0

FINAL

– Elder Cruz def. Adam Wardzinski via 0x0 pts, 3×0 adv



SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHT, MALE

QUARTER-FINALS

– Javier Zaruski def. Jackson Douglas via 2×0

– Vinicius Lessa def. Thiago Andrade via 13×0

– Vinicius Trator def. Elionai Bras via Inside heel hook

– Helton Jose def. Felipe Costa via decision

SEMI-FINALS

– Vinicius Trator def. Helton Jose via 0x0 pts, 1×0 adv

– Javier Zaruski def. Vinicius Lessa via Katagatame

FINAL

– Javier Zaruski def. Vinicius Trator via Triangle



ULTRA-HEAVYWEIGHT, MALE

QUARTER-FINALS

– Roosevelt Sousa def. Austin Baker via Armbar

– Daniel Conceicao def. Inacio Santos via 2×0

– Heikki Jussila def. Guilherme Cordiviola via 2×0

– Gabriel Oliveira def. Igor Schneider via 0x0 pts, 4×0 adv

SEMI-FINALS

– Roosevelt Sousa def. Elder Cruz via Outside heel hook

– Roberto Jimenez def. Vinicius Trator via Armbar

FINAL

OPEN WEIGHT, MALE

QUARTER-FINALS

– Vinicius Trator def. Inacio Santos via decision

– Roberto Jimenez def. Francisco Lo via RNC

– Elder Cruz def. Javier Barter via 4×2

– Roosevelt Sousa def. Felipe Costa via 2×0

SEMI-FINALS

– Roosevelt Sousa def. Elder Cruz via Outside heel hook

– Roberto Jimenez def. Vinicius Trator via Armbar

FINAL

ROOSTERWEIGHT, FEMALE

QUARTER-FINALS

– No matches

SEMI-FINALS

– Mayssa Bastos def. Faye Cherrier via 0x0 pts, 2×0 adv

– Mariana Rolszt def. Amber Freitas via points

FINAL

– Mayssa Bastos def. Mariana Rolszt via Inside heel hook

LIGHT-FEATHERWEIGHT, FEMALE

QUARTER-FINALS

– Mara Ananda via WO

– Dorothy Tran def. Sayuri Batista via 2×0

– Tammi Musumeci def. Kaimana Newman via Armbar

– Jessa Khan def. Kathleen Egan via Straight ankle lock

SEMI-FINALS

– Tammi Musumeci def. Dorothy Tran via Guillotine

– Jessa Khan def. Mara Ananda via Straight ankle lock

FINAL

– Tammi Musumeci def. Jessa Khan via 20×6

FEATHERWEIGHT, FEMALE

QUARTER-FINALS

– Alex Enriquez def. Andreza Costa via RNC

– Adele Fornarino def. Emily Nicholson via Triangle armbar

– Raquel Silva advanced via WO

– Jessica Crane advanced via WO

SEMI-FINALS

– Adele Fornarino def. Jessica Crane via Armlock/shoulder-lock

– Alex Enriquez def. Raquel Silva via RNC

FINAL

– Alex Enriquez def. Adele Fornarino via 2×2 pts, 4×1 adv

LIGHTWEIGHT, FEMALE

QUARTER-FINALS

– Ffion Davies advanced via WO

– Joanna Trindade def. Vitoria Vieira

– Julia Maele def. Maria Claudia via Kimura

– Amanda Bruse def. Jane Fragoso

SEMI-FINALS

– Amanda Bruse def. Julia Maele via 2×0

– Ffion Davies def. Joanna Trindade via Katagatame

FINAL

– Ffion Davies def. Amanda Bruse via 21×0

MIDDLEWEIGHT, FEMALE

QUARTER-FINALS

– Thamara Ferreira def. Rosa Walsh via Inside heel hook

– Deise Leonanjo def. Gamila Kanew via Armbar

– Caitlin Huggins def. Julia Boscher via 9×0

– Gabrielle McComb def. Lunna Tallen via 5×2

SEMI-FINALS

– Gabrielle McComb def. Caitlin Huggins via RNC

– Thamara Ferreira def. Deise Leonanjo via Armbar

FINAL

– Gabrielle McComb def. Thamara Ferreira via 4×0

MEDIUM-HEAVYWEIGHT, FEMALE

QUARTER-FINALS

– Salla Simola def. Jordan Patrick

– Elizabeth Mitrovic def. Maggie Grindatti

– Graciele Fava def. Ane Svendsen via 2×0

No opponents turned up for the other side of the 1/4 finals bracket

SEMI-FINALS

– Salla Simola advanced via WO via

– Elizabeth Mitrovic def. Graciele Fava via RNC

FINAL

– Elizabeth Mitrovic def. Salla Simola via 6×2

HEAVYWEIGHT, FEMALE

QUARTER-FINALS

Only one 1/4 finals match:

– Maria Malyjasiak def. Maria Ruffato via Inside heel hook

SEMI-FINALS

– Rafaela Guedes def. Maria Malyjasiak via Inside heel hook

– Andressa Cintra def. Luciana Mota via Footlock

FINAL

– Andressa Cintra def. Rafaela Guedes via armbar

SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHT, FEMALE

QUARTER-FINALS

– No matches

SEMI-FINALS

– Kendall Reusing def. Danielle Walker via Armlock

– Mika Barros def. Rachel Robinson via 2×0

FINAL

– Kendall Reusing def. Mika Barros via Armbar

OPEN WEIGHT, MALE

QUARTER-FINALS

– Ffion Davies def. Elizabeth Mitrovic via 0x0 pts, 2×1 adv

– Maria Malyjasiak def. Jordan Patrick via via Kneebar

– Ane Svendsen def. Salla Simola

– Gabrielle McComb def. Maria Ruffatto via 5×3

SEMI-FINALS

– Gabrielle McComb def. Ane Svendsen via decision

– Ffion Davies def. Maria Malyjasiak via 2×0

FINAL

– Ffion Davies def. Gabrielle McComb via RNC



TEAM STANDINGS

ADULT MALE:

#1 Gracie Barra

#2 AOJ

#3 Atos

ADULT FEMALE:

#1 Atos

#2 Alliance

#3 AOJ

ADULT JUVENILE:

#1 AOJ

#2 Alliance

#3 Watkins Wrecking Crew