BJJ Fighter Database

Italo Lima Costa

Italo Lima Costa is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Osvaldo Moizinho (Queixinho) who also worked extensively with instructor Samir Chantre. Italo Lima Costa first made waves in the sport while competing under the gi (kimono) ruleset, representing the Ares Jiu-Jitsu Academy in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit where he held memorable wins over important names such as Adam Wardzinski and Pedro Machado at the adult black belt level, earning gold medals in numerous International Opens.

Italo Lima Costa Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Italo Lima Costa

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Francisco Mansur > Augusto Mendes > Osvaldo Moizinho > Italo Lima Costa

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2023)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Indianapolis Open (2022)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Sacramento Open (2022)
  • 1st Place IBJJF New York Open (2022)
  • 1st Place IBJJF London Open (2023)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Miami Open (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2020 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2019 purple)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2021 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2020 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2021 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2018** purple)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Triangle

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (94kg/207lbs)

Team/Association: Ares

Italo Lima Costa Biography

Italo Lima Costa was born on June 22, 1994, in Mossoró, a town in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte, and grew up in the neighboring village of Areia Branca. A portion of the world that is famous for its coastal line of idyllic beaches.

In Lima Costa’s town, there were no sports worth pursuing outside of football (soccer). Italo attempted to play The Beautiful Game as a child but lacked any real talent and therefore he eventually quit in his attempts at playing for a club.

When Italo was in his pre-teens, some of Italo’s best friends practiced jiu-jitsu, and – as it happens with many kids – they would often play-fight. Although he was bigger and stronger than most of his pals, Costa was manhandled by his friend who was a yellow belt in this martial art. These frequent beatings sparked Costa’s curiosity for grappling, an inquisitiveness that exponentially grew when another of his friends won a big tournament in São Paulo under the CBJJE federation ruleset. His friend’s medal became the talk of the town for some time and it cemented his desire to train and compete in this sport.

Although he had set his sights on jiu-jitsu, Italo Lima Costa needed more money to buy a kimono and felt embarrassed to walk into a gym without one. This feeling took some time to overcome, but thanks to the pressure from his friends he eventually stepped foot on a jiu-jitsu academy in August 2008, at the age of 14.

Italos’s first instructor was Talison Soares (not to confuse with IBJJF World Champion Thalison Soares). Soares was initially a student of Weckcilley Cruz but eventually joined Checkmat under the Barreto Brothers (Thiago & Bruno) and it was Talison who taught Costa from white to purple belt.

In 2017 Italo split from his instructor, Talison. A contentious affair that led many of his closest friends to break ties with Lima Costa due to fear of upsetting coach Soares. Although heartbroken, this drove the young athlete to leave his comfort zone and aspire to leave his hometown and after he finished his degree in Civil Engineering, he decided to attempt a life abroad. After winning a local tournament whose prize was an all-expenses paid trip to the IBJJF European Open (2018) in Lisbon, Portugal, Italo decided to travel to Europe and take his chances there.

While at the European Open Championship, Italo met fellow athlete Márcio Pires (Alicate), who told of an academy in the United States that provided training and accommodation at the gym for free. Italo contacted the gym’s owner, Mr. Dan Lukehart (Trumpet Dan) who agreed to have the young Brazilian live at the gym, this turned out to be the gateway into Italo’s full-time career as a jiu-jitsu player.

Once in the USA, Italo Lima Costa met and befriended Aluízio and Osvaldo Moizinho of team Ares, as well as fellow team leader Samir Chantre who took the young Potiguara into their squad.

Italo Lima Costa was promoted to black belt by Osvaldo Moizinho (Queixinho) on January 15, 2022, in a ceremony held in Goodyear, Arizona.

Italo Lima Grappling Record

32 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    7 (22%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (6%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    23 (72%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

23 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Triangle
65
15
#86e620
Armbar
9
2
#5AD3D1
Choke from back
4
1
#d1212a
Triangle armlock
4
1
#fad11b
50/50 armbar
4
1
#f58822
Cross choke
4
1
#224aba
Toe hold
4
1
#ff9124
Loop choke
4
1
23
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
22 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    4 (18%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    3 (14%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    14 (64%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (5%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

14 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Choke from back
36
5
#86e620
Toe hold
14
2
#5AD3D1
Kneebar
14
2
#d1212a
Mounted X choke
7
1
#fad11b
RNC
7
1
#f58822
Armbar
7
1
#224aba
Arm in Ezekiel
7
1
#ff9124
Bow and arrow
7
1
14
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Italo Lima Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
30509Gabriel AlmeidaGabriel AlmeidaLPts: 0x0, AdvN. Orleans Open94KGSF2022
30960Pedro MarinhoPedro MarinhoLKneebarLA Open94KG4F2022
32451Fellipe TrovoFellipe TrovoLBow and arrowSD Open94KGSF2022
32638Kristof SzucsKristof SzucsLChoke from backDenver Open100KGF2022
33865Thiago SaldanhaLPts: 6x4Phoenix Open94KGSF2022
33877Fellipe AndrewFellipe AndrewLMounted X chokePhoenix OpenABS4F2022
34231Thiago AndradeLReferee DecisionSta Cruz Open94KGF2022
34637Lucas LisboaLucas LisboaLPts: 6x3Grand Slam MIA94KG4F2022
34647Andre PorfirioAndre PorfirioLPts: 5x2Grand Slam MIA94KG3RD2022
34742Ronaldo JuniorRonaldo JuniorLChoke from backJJ Con94KGSF2022
35214Fellipe AndrewFellipe AndrewLChoke from backAtlanta FO94KGF2022
35905Fellipe AndrewFellipe AndrewLRNCHouston FO94KGRR2022
38316Erich MunisErich MunisLToe holdPan AmericanABS8F2023
38461Davi CabralDavi CabralLKneebarPan American100KG4F2023
39014Austin OrandayLAdvNashville SPOABS4F2023
40361Pedro MachadoPedro MachadoLArmbarWorld Champ.94KG4F2023
40499Erich MunisErich MunisLArm in EzekielWorld Champ.ABS8F2023
41662Fellipe AndrewFellipe AndrewLChoke from backPhoenix Open100KGF2023
41666Mathias LunaMathias LunaLChoke from backPhoenix OpenABSR12023
42129Enderson DiasEnderson DiasLPts: 8x4NHaven Open94KGF2023
43942Carlos HenriqueCarlos HenriqueLAdvHouston FOABSF2023
45487Gabriel CardosoLToe holdWaco OpenABS4F2023
30508Joao BrazWTriangleN. Orleans Open94KG4F2022
30865J. AlbuquerqueWTriangleIndianapolis Open94KGSF2022
30867Fayyaz AkbariWLoop chokeIndianapolis Open94KGF2022
32637Edgar GamboaWArmbarDenver Open100KGSF2022
34230Caique HonorioWTriangleSta Cruz Open94KGSF2022
34643Eduardo InojosaWPts: 1x0Grand Slam MIA94KGRPC2022
34645Matheus GodoyMatheus GodoyWPts: 2x1Grand Slam MIA94KGRPC2022
35213Charles McGuireWTriangleAtlanta FO94KGSF2022
35903Hunter NewtonWPointsHouston FO94KGRR2022
37665Harry LosebyWTriangleLondon Open100KGSF2023
37667Thomas BracherWTriangleLondon Open100KGF2023
38308Mair AmaralWChoke from backPan AmericanABSR12023
38455Josh GuerraWPointsPan American100KGR12023
39011NAWPointsNashville SPOABSR12023
39255J. KontomanolisWTriangleMiami Open100KGRR2023
39256Ney CostaWPointsMiami Open100KGF2023
39778Robert DunnWTriangleAtanta SPO100KGF2023
39780Robert DunnWArmbarAtanta SPOABSR12023
40348Vinicius LessaVinicius LessaWTriangleWorld Champ.94KGR12023
40356Adam WardzinskiAdam WardzinskiWTriangleWorld Champ.94KG8F2023
40494Eric BergmannWTriangleWorld Champ.ABSR12023
41165Charles McGuireWTriangleAmerican Nats94KG4F2023
41167Pedro MachadoPedro MachadoWTriangle armlockAmerican Nats94KGF2023
41660Josh GuerraW50/50 armbarPhoenix Open100KGSF2023
41752Michael BakhtiyarovWTriangleNYC Open94KGSF2023
41754Ney MedeirosWPts: 11x2NYC Open94KGF2023
42127Ney MedeirosWCross chokeNHaven Open94KGSF2023
43934Mitchell MielkeWTriangleHouston FO94KGF2023
43938Mitchell MielkeWTriangleHouston FOABS4F2023
43940Austin OrandayWToe holdHouston FOABSSF2023
44870Pedro OliveiraWAdvSacramento OpenO100KGSF2023
44872Lucas PollardWAdvSacramento OpenO100KGF2023
