ADCC Trials, Teen Dominates 66KG, The Hillbilly Hammer Submits Everyone, And More

OCTOBER 16, 2023, was the date set for the ADCC East Coast Trials, one of the biggest no-gi grappling events of the year. North America’s ADCC Qualifier has become the toughest of the promotion’s World tournament trials and the East Coast proved it once again. Every weight class was packed with the best submission grapplers on the continent, below is a description of this weekend’s events.

ADCC EAST COAST QUALIFIED ATHLETES*

66KG – Dorian Olivarez (Team Olivarez)

77KG – Elijah Dorsey (TLI)

88KG – Jacob Couch (Pedigo SF)

99KG – Paul Ardila (ATT)

+99KG – Dan Manasoiu (New Wave)

* only male athletes qualified for the ADCC World Tournament at East Coast Trials.

66 KILOGRAM DIVISION

A division dominated by 17-year-old Dorian Olivarez, a young man with a wealth of talent in no way inferior to other teen talents we have seen in past ADCC Trials events, like Nicky Ryan, Cole Abate, or the Ruotolo Brothers.

Hailing from Team Olivarez, young Dorian had 7-matches on his way to ADCC Trials glory, with three submissions and wins over the very top of the grappling food chain like Gianni Grippo, Emilio Hernandez, Ethan Crelinsten, and the outstanding co-finalist, Dominic Mejia – who was very impressive throughout the tournament as well, taking out both of the Corbe Brothers and Keith Krikorian.

QUARTER-FINALS:

– Dorian Olivarez def. Emilio Hernandez via RNC

– Keith Krikorian def. Fabian Ramirez via decision

– Ethan Crelinsten def. Jon Calestine via 5×0

– Dominic Mejia def. Gavin Corbe via decision

SEMI-FINALS:

– Dominic Mejia def. Keith Krikorian via 3 x 0

– Dorian Olivarez def. Ethan Crelinsten via decision

FINAL:

– Dorian Olivarez def. Dominic Mejia via 6 x 0

3RD PLACE:

– Ethan Crelinsten def. Keith Krikorian via 5 x 0

77 KILOGRAM DIVISION

It was a superb moment for Team Lloyd Irvin’s Elijah Dorsey, an athlete who only decided to shed the gi off and join the no-gi ranks a few months ago. Dorsey had powerful moments throughout the event, taking out the two favorites of the division, Nicky Ryan and Oliver Taza, in a weight class where nearly everyone was a tough challenge. Nicky Ryan of B-Team looked spectacular on his way to the final, finishing everyone in his path, only losing to Elijah in the overtime round of the final, when the TLI prospect outpaced Ryan.

QUARTER-FINALS:

– Elijah Dorsey def. Kade Tsitos via 5 x 0

– Kieran Kichuk def. Ernesto Rivera via Triangle

– Nicky Ryan def. Kody Steele via Outside heel hook

– Oliver Taza def. Max Hanson via 2 x 0

SEMI-FINALS:

– Elijah Dorsey def. Oliver Taza via 3 x 0

– Nicky Ryan def. Kieran Kichuk via Outside heel hook

FINAL:

– Elijah Dorsey def. Nicky Ryan via decision

3RD PLACE:

– Oliver Taza def. Kieran Kichuk via 2 x 0

88 KILOGRAM DIVISION

Arguably the most packed division of the tournament, every side of every bracket was packed with talent. From the berserker, Jay Rodriguez, to the masterful technician Jason Rau, the raw talent of William Tackett, IBJJF World No-Gi Champ Sebastian Rodriguez, and rising star Sean Yadimarco, to name a few.

Despite the many killers on this roster, none impressed more than Pedigo SF’s Jacob Couch, Mr. Hillbilly Hammer himself. 7 matches, 7 submissions, and finishes for all tastes, from footlocks to triangles and chokes. The full package.

QUARTER-FINALS:

– Elder Cruz def. Ryan Aitken via 7 x 0

– Jacob Couch def. David Garmo via Triangle

– Jacob Rodriguez def. Stanley Rosa via Policeman lock

– William Tackett def. Jason Rau via 2 x 0

SEMI-FINALS:

– Elder Cruz def. William Tackett via 3 x 0

– Jacob Couch def. Jacob Rodriguez via Straight ankle lock

FINAL:

– Jacob Couch def. Elder Cruz via Outside heel hook

3RD PLACE:

– William Tackett def. Jacob Rodriguez via Outside heel hook

99 KILOGRAM DIVISION

Few athletes have evolved as much as Paul Ardila over the past few years. Despite being a part-time competitor and a lawyer by profession, Adrila returns to every ADCC Trials every year with performances more impressive than his previous. This year, the Atlanta-based grappler came forth with 6 wins and 5 submissions for his 4th Trials qualifying performance.

Equally noteworthy was the performance of fellow finalist, Alex Grandy. A veteran of the ADCC Trials, Grandy had his best performance to date, beating one of the division’s favorites, Devhonte Johnson in a tight match.

QUARTER-FINALS:

– Alex Grandy def. Alex Nemeth via RNC

– Devhonte Johnson def. Matthew Secor via 5 x 0

– Adrian Nez def. Breylor Grout via 2 x 0

– Paul Ardila def. Adam Bradley via RNC

SEMI-FINALS:

– Paul Ardila def. Adrian Nez via 4 x 0

– Alex Grandy def. Devhonte Johnson via decision

FINAL:

– Paul Ardila def. Alex Grandy via Outside heel hook

3RD PLACE:

– Devhonte Johnson def. Adrian Nez via 6 x 0

+99 KILOGRAM DIVISION

The Smother King does it again. “Big Dan” Manasoiu blessed us with another impressive weekend, making the most of the experience accumulated over the years in this ruleset. Manasoiu finished all 5 of his opponents, using his guard to submit or to sweep and submit from the mount position.

QUARTER-FINALS:

– Damon Ramos def. Sam Palumbo via RNC

– John Hansen def. Vicent Pezzuto via 9 x 0

– Amir Allam def. Brandon Reed via Gogoplata

– Daniel Manasoiu def. Cody Gamble via Outside heel hook

SEMI-FINALS:

– Daniel Manasoiu def. Amir Allam via Katagatame

– Damon Ramos def. John Hansen via Inside heel hook

FINAL:

– Daniel Manasoiu def. Damon Ramos via Smother tap

3RD PLACE:

– John Hansen def. Amir Allam via 13 x 0

55 KILOGRAM DIVISION

You know an athlete wants to win badly when they submit their better half to make it to the final. This happened to Alex Enriquez this weekend as the Atos Atlanta talent beat her partner, Faye Lynn Cherrier, in the semi-final to reach the tournament’s final.

Enriquez and Jasmine Rocha appeared to be in a league of their own this weekend in this division, making easy work of their opponents throughout the tournament.

QUARTER-FINALS:

– Jasmine Rocha def. Maggy Meier via Armbar

– Faye Cherrier def. Marilyn Cruz via 7 x 0

– Alex Enriquez def. Natasha Druggan via 8 x 0

– Cindy Ung def. Lauren Sears via 3 x 0

SEMI-FINALS:

– Jasmine Rocha def. Cindy Ung via Kimura

– Alex Enriquez def. Faye Cherrier via Submission

FINAL:

– Alex Enriquez def. Jasmine Rocha via decision

3RD PLACE:

– Cindy Ung def. Faye Cherrier via 3 x 0

65 KILOGRAM DIVISION

Many people believed this division was set to be taken for New Wave’s Helena Crevar, but Mo Black thought otherwise. A beautiful weekend of grappling prowess for the Colorado Springs-based athlete, who used her superior wrestling and passing skills to dominate the division. Black took out a few impressive names on her way to the #1 step of the podium, including wins over the aforementioned Helena and AOJ’s Sheliah Lindsey.

QUARTER-FINALS:

– Helena Crevar def. April Parks via RNC

– Aislinn Oconnell def. Trinity Pun via 2 x 0

– Morgan Black def. Leilani Bernales via 6 x 0

– Sofia Delgado def. Nicole Mathew via 2 x 0

SEMI-FINALS:

– Helena Crevar def. Aislinn Oconnell via Straight ankle lock

– Morgan Black def. Sofia Delgado via

FINAL:

– Morgan Black def. Helena Crevar via 2 x 0

3RD PLACE:

– Sofia Delgado def. Aislinn Oconnell via 4 x 0 via

+65 KILOGRAM DIVISION

Last, but not least was the most impressive female performance of the weekend. Amanda Leve went through the +65 kilo division like Thor’s hammer through a windshield. Easy work for Amanda with 4 wins, 4 submissions, and 4 RNCs.

QUARTER-FINALS:

– Bridget Mceliece def. Hanna Harjo via 6 x 0

– Brittney Elkin def. Hanna Sternblitz via 3 x 0

– Amanda Leve def. Marissa Pacelli via RNC

SEMI-FINALS:

– Bridget Mceliece def. Jason Foster via 2 x 0

– Amanda Leve def. Brittney Elkin via RNC

FINAL:

– Amanda Leve def. Bridget Mceliece via RNC

3RD PLACE:

– Jason Foster def. Brittney Elkin via 5 x 0