IBJJF Pan Returns In October

AUGUST 21, 2020, and the sport’s international federation, the IBJJF has just announced the new date for the Pan American Championships, the 2nd most important tournament in our sport’s calendar. The event was postponed in March due to the COVID19 pandemic, a situation that persists, yet, with some USA states being looser with their restrictions, the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation was finally able to set the gears in motion for the rescheduling of the event.

The IBJJF message released today went as follows:

We are very happy to announce that registration is now available for the Pan Championship 2020.⁠ Date: October 8*, 9*, 10, 11.⁠

Early Registration Deadline: Sep 2nd⁠

Final Registration Deadline: Sep. 28th⁠

Location: Silver Spurs Arena – Orlando – FL⁠

The event will have some changes to previous editions such:

– Points are NOT being required.⁠

– Limited spots are available.⁠

– No spectators allowed. ⁠

– Competitors can only enter the venue on the day they are competing. ⁠

– Competitors can bring one companion only.⁠

– Face covering required at all times.⁠

As we stand the United States still has severe restrictions on foreigners entering in the country, a situation that is unlikely to change up until October unless something drastic takes place, therefore, this should be a very atypical tournament on several fronts. Nonetheless, good news for athletes hoping to compete.

Please visit ibjjf.com for more information.