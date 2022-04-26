IBJJF Rio Fall Open, Sam Nagai Returns With A Bang And A New Star Emerges From Melqui Galvao’s Camp

APRIL 26, 2022, RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL, saw another edition of the Rio Fall Open, one of the biggest events of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) calendar on Brazilian soil. As per usual, the tournament gathered some of the top athletes not only from the local area but also from all across the country, with big international players such as Diogo Reis (Melqui Galvão), Rider Zuchi (Ns Brotherhood), Gabrieli Pessanha (InFight), Alex Munis (Dream Art), Jhonny Loureiro (Alliance), and more.

NEW TALENT BREAKS THROUGH

One of the hottest prospects in the roosterweight division is another one of Melqui Galvão’s (many) treasures, Mr. Nathannael Fernandes. Fernandes has been a black belt since 2021 but had not gone through the required IBJJF “time-in-belt” timeframes stipulated by the federation and therefore could not compete in this league during that period.

Unable to make his debut with the IBJJF last year, Fernandes was active in the AJP Tour where he amassed very impressive wins over big talent such as the current IBJJF Pans champion, Thalison Soares, former European Champion Rodney Barbosa, Felipe Pena’s black belt Oziel Santos, and Cicero Costha’s Jonas Andrade. Now returning to the circuit that built him over the past few years, Nathannael’s black belt debut with the IBJJF was no less impressive as the young grappler submitted both his opponents with his trademarked Botinha footlock before closing the final of the light-featherweights with his teammate Diogo Reis who looked equally dominant in his run.

SAMUEL NAGAI RETURNS

Another one of the sport’s hottest prospects, Sam Nagai returned to the IBJJF mats after a somewhat lengthy absence. He who missed both last year’s Pans and World Championships due to injury. Nagai came in ready to secure the points that he lacked to compete at the Brazilian Nationals in early May and in true Nagai form, the Manaus native took the featherweight division by storm, finishing his first two opponents with lightning-quick speed. Then, he went on to have a good battle with rising talent Matheus Onda of Barbosa Jiu-Jitsu. A match won by Samuel via advantages before closing out the division with his friend, Jonas Lisboa of Atos RJ. This was an unusual close-out given that the two are not teammates, however, Lisboa was injured and could not compete in the final therefore this was more of a forfeit than a close-out as the terminology was only used due to the friendship between the two.

YGOR RODRIGUES WINS STACKED LIGHTWEIGHT DIVISION

Arguably the strongest division of the tournament, the lightweights featured a more than a handful of international names such as Alexandre Molinaro, Vinicius Pereira, Marlus Salgado, Alessandro Botelho, Luis Ribas, João Paulo Neto, Wesley Possamai, and more.

Despite the heavy opposition, Ygor Rodrigues of Campo de Treino Márcio Rodrigues was able to pull it off. We hadn’t seen the powerful lightweight compete for almost a year, but mat-rust did not affect Rodrigues. Ygor had 4 very tough matches but was able to pull through with the cherry on top being a beautiful submission over the talented Vinicius Pereira in the final.

ALEMÃO ON THE RISE

Wellington Luis, also known as Alemão (German) was one of the stars of the brown belt division, a few years ago. Ever since he reached the black belt rank, this Ns Brotherhood representative has been somewhat inconsistent with a career filled with a few highs and a few lows. Now, at 29 years of age, the medium-heavyweight seems to be hitting his stride with a very positive 2022 campaign so far with an 11-3-0 record. This weekend, Luis took out a few of the sports rising stars in Alex Munis and Marcelo Lemelle. Two of his 4 victims this weekend. Below are the podium standings of this weekend’s action.

Also impressive was the performance of Alemão’s teammate Rider Zuchi, one of the best heavyweights in the country right now. Rider cruised through his division and the open weight with 6 very dominant wins overall before meeting his teammate, Leandro Santos, in the final for the close-out.

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / ROOSTER

#1 Rodrigo Otavio (Dream Art)

#2 Welerson Gonçalves (Nova União)

#3 Oziel Santos (Gracie Barra / FP Team)

#3 Wesley Martins (OLL Fight)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / LIGHT-FEATHER

#1 Nathannael Fernandes & Diogo Reis – close out for F. Sports

#3 Kaique Affonso (Gracie Barra)

#3 Kaue Berger (Gracie Barra)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / FEATHER

#1 Samuel Nagai & Jonas Lisboa – close out/bow out

#3 Julio Arantes (Vision)

#3 Matheus Onda (Barbosa B9)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / LIGHT

#1 Ygor Rodrigues (CTMR)

#2 Vinicius Pereira (Gracie Barra / FP Team)

#3 Alexandre Molinaro (Carlson Gracie Team)

#3 Marlus Salgado (Guigo)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / MIDDLE

#1 Jhonny Loureiro (Alliance)

#2 Darlan Casaca (Atos)

#3 Bruno Bressan (CheckMat)

#3 Paulo Boareto (Icon)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / MEDIUM-HEAVY

#1 Wellington Luís “Alemão” (Ns Brotherhood)

#2 Marcelo Lemelle (GF Team)

#3 Alex Munis (Dream Art)

#3 Reyson Lima (Ns Brotherhood)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / HEAVY

#1 Rider Zuchi (Ns Brotherhood)

#2 Leon Brito (BTT Juiz de Fora)

#3 Filipe Pimentel (Vision)

#3 Jeancemy Silva (Headstrong)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / SUPER-HEAVY

#1 Vinicius Lessa (Atos)

#2 Gabriel Ventura (Guigo)

#3 Marcelo Gomide (Gracie Barra)

#3 Rinaldo Albertino Filho (R1NG)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / ULTRA-HEAVY

#1 Pedro Alex & Antonio Assef – close out for GFT

#3 Otavio Nalati (Guigo)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / OPEN CLASS

#1 Leandro Santos & Rider Zuchi – close out for Ns Brotherhood

#3 Elder Gomes Júnior (Atos)

#3 Gabriel Ventura (Guigo)

FEMALE / ADULT / BLACK / LIGHT-FEATHER

#1 Jessica Caroline (CTA)

#2 Edna Costa (Lotus)

FEMALE / ADULT / BLACK / FEATHER

#1 Renata Paschoal (GF Team)

#2 Karen Terra (Atos)

#3 Maynne Correa (Gracie Barra)

#3 Thauany Xavier (Gracie Barra)

FEMALE / ADULT / BLACK / LIGHT

#1 Luiara Gedeon Rochael (Gracie Barra)

#2 Renata Borges (Nova União)

#3 Izabel Seki (Faconti)

FEMALE / ADULT / BLACK / MIDDLE

#1 Vitoria Vieira (GF Team)

#2 Natália Zumba (Alliance)

#3 Pollyanna Ferreira (Corpo e Mente)

FEMALE / ADULT / BLACK / MEDIUM-HEAVY

#1 Jéssika Bartoli (CheckMat)

FEMALE / ADULT / BLACK / HEAVY

#1 Graciele Del Fava (Guigo)

FEMALE / ADULT / BLACK / SUPER-HEAVY

#1 Gabrieli Pessanha (Infight)

#2 Victoria Amaral (CheckMat)

FEMALE / ADULT / BLACK / OPEN CLASS

#1 Gabrieli Pessanha (Infight)

#2 Jessica Caroline (CTA)

#3 Graciele Del Fava (Guigo)

#3 Vitoria Vieira (GF Team)