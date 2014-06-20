Widely regarded as one of the top featherweight black belts in the world of jiu-jitsu today, Jena Bishop will be representing the United States at the ADCC World Championship finals later this year, an even that is the equivalent of the Olympics of grappling.
Bishop built her career while representing the Gracie Humaitá team flag. In her past few events, however, we noticed Jena commanding the Alliance Jiu-Jitsu Academy’s eagle. Although team changes have become something to be expected out of most modern-day high-end BJJ athletes, the proud Missourian had been holding the Gracie shield high for the past 12 years and we knew this could not have been an easy decision to make. For that reason, we reached out to the former IBJJF World No-Gi, Masters, European and Pans champ to hear her story.
