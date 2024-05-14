2024 ADCC Asia And Oceania Trials 2 Results

MAY 14, 2024, BANGKOK, THAILAND, held the final installment of the ADCC Qualifying rounds for the World Championship to be held later this year. This tournament, geared for Asian & Oceania-based athletes, gathered some of the top submission grapplers in the region to find the best competitor to represent this area in the big show. Traditionally, the Asia & Oceania Trials have been somewhat behind in the level of talent and top-tier experience of its athletes when compared to other qualifiers such as South America, North America, and Europe. A trend that was maintained this year.

Not many surprises arose from the event, with all of the bigger names making it to the finals. The most balanced division was the 77-kilogram weight class, where two athletes competed at the highest level in the past, namely Jeremy Skinner and Levi Jones-Leary. The two Australian athletes met in the final with the victory being defined with a beautiful Berimbolo attack by Jones-Leary for the 3×0 score.

Another Australian who had a beautiful performance was Adele Fornarino. The exciting armbar specialist won all her matches via submission from the closed guard, a game plan that might be harder to pull when she faces the best in the game at the World Championships. Another athlete who won most of her matches from the closed guard was England-based competitor, Sula-Mae Loewenthal, a talented brown belt from Gracie Barra, London.

Speaking of brown belts Huaiqing Xu of Method MMA was another athlete who turned a few heads his way in the 66-kilo division. Xu had 6 matches, working well in all aspects of the game, and was willing to take chances. Huaiqing submitted two athletes (RNC & guillotine) and should be a fun competitor to follow future events.

Below are the main match results from the ADCC Asia And Oceania 2024 Trials.

ADCC OCEANIA AND ASIA TRIALS WINNERS

66KG: Xu Huaiqing (Method MMA)

77KG: Levi Jones-Leary (Absolute MMA)

88KG: Lucas Kanard (SWA)

99KG: Daniel Schuardt (Precision MMA)

+99KG: Mansur Makhmakhanov (Team Nogueira)

55KG: Adele Fornarino (Dominance MMA)

65KG: Sula Loewenthal (Gracie Barra)

+65KG: Nikki Lloyd-Griffiths (Immersion MMA)

MALE, 66KG DIVISION:

Semi-Finals:

– Xu Huaiqing def. Halid Asildarov via decision

– Daiki Yonekura def. David Stoilescu via 6×0

Final:

– Xu Huaiqing def. Daiki Yonekura via decision

3rd Place:

– David Stoilescu def. Halid Asildarov via RNC

MALE, 77KG DIVISION:

Semi-Finals:

– Levi Jones-Leary def. Ethan Cannon via 7×0

– Jeremy Skinner def. Seilkhan Bolatbek via 5×0

Final:

– Levi Jones-Leary def. Jeremy Skinner via 3×0

3rd Place:

– Ethan Cannon def. Seilkhan Bolatbek via 3×0

MALE, 88KG DIVISION:

Semi-Finals:

– William Dias def. Kaya Rudolph via decision

– Lucas Kanard def. Kurtis Martin via Kneebar

Final:

– Lucas Kanard def. William Dias via Outside heel hook

3rd Place:

– Kurtis Martin def. Kaya Rudolph via WO

MALE, 99KG DIVISION:

Semi-Finals:

– Alibi Orazbek def. Ben Hodgkins via 3×0

– Daniel Schuardt def. Brodie Sprlyan via RNC

Final:

– Daniel Schuardt def. Alibi Orazbek via 3×0

3rd Place:

– Brodie Sprlyan def. Alibi Orazbek via WO

MALE, +99KG DIVISION:

Semi-Finals:

– Dalton Terei def. Tim Moore via 10×0

– Mansur Makhmakhanov def. Ruslan Askarov via 3×0

Final:

– Mansur Makhmakhanov def. Dalton Terei via Omoplata

3rd Place:

– Tim Moore def. Ruslan Askarov via 3×0

FEMALE 55KG DIVISION:

Semi-Finals:

– Adele Fornarino def. Joyce Ip via Armbar

– Kanae Yamada def. Olivia Ukmar via 4×0

Final:

– Adele Fornarino def. Kanae Yamada via Armbar

3rd Place:

– Olivia Ukmar def. Joyce Ip via 3×0

FEMALE 65KG DIVISION:

Semi-Finals:

– Nadia Frankland def. Hillary Loh via 9×0

– Sula Loewenthal def. Shakira Pacana via Mir lock

Final:

– Sula Loewenthal def. Nadia Frankland via Triangle armlock

3rd Place:

– Hillary Loh def. Shakira Pacana via Toe hold

FEMALE +65KG DIVISION:

Semi-Finals:

– Nikki Griffiths def. Tahni Jeynes via Straight ankle lock

– Gase Sanita def. Jyssica Lian via 5×0

Final:

– Nikki Griffiths def. Gase Sanita via decision

3rd Place:

– Tahni Jeynes def. Jyssica Lian via 5×0