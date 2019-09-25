Keenan Out Of ADCC, Puopolo Comes In As Late Replacement

SEPTEMBER 24, 2019, and we are at it again. Another huge, last-minute change to the line-up of the sport’s biggest tournament taking place in 3 days time, the ADCC World Championship. This has been an epidemic this year, truly unfortunate for the promoters and fans who have been so optimistic about the event.

This time it is one of the 99-kilogram division’s favorites, Keenan Cornelius who is dropping out due to an eye infection. Cornelius is a 2x medal placer at the ADCC tournament and was likely a seeded athlete in the division’s brackets, a major blow for this weight class. Replacing him will be James Puopolo, (click on link to see more about James,) a student of Rafael Lovato Jr. Puopolo has ADCC experience, having competed in the 2013 tournament in China, losing to Polish competitor Kamil Uminski.

Below is a list of names who have dropped out of the ADCC thus far. A truly impressive list.

– Rubens Charles

– Mikey Musumeci

– Ethan Crelinsten

– AJ Agazarm

– Kit Dale

– Gilbert Burns

– Claudio Calasans

– Keenan Cornelius

– Denis Roberts

– Luiz Panza

– João Gabriel Rocha

– Antonio “Cara de Sapato”

– Franciele Nascimento

For the current list of ADCC Athletes, click here.