LA Grand Slam Results: Grippo Beats Miyao, Ribamar in Great Form and Erberth is BACK!

SEPTEMBER 22, 2018, CALIFORNIA was home to one of grappling’s most popular events: The United Arab Emirates Jiu Jitsu Federation’s (UAEJJF) Grand Slam Tour, Los Angeles.

As referenced in our Grand Slam build up, the tournament gathered great talent from all across the grappling planet, with big, well-established names and those now building their reputation in the black belt division. One of those rising stars was Caio Caetano of Ns Brotherhood. As referenced in our aforementioned preview of the event, the young Leandro Lo black belt was coming in hot from an unbeaten run in Brazil, and he did not disappoint. Caetano beat some big names on his way to a gold medal, including Leo Lara and Vitor Silverio, proving he has the talent to go far in this game.

Other names who stood out today were those of ZR Team member Gabriel Sousa, and Alliance’s Gianni Grippo, both winning their divisions and beating the favorites to take gold home.

Gabriela Pessanha, in the female 90-kilogram division, was another big name to stand out in the female category. The young Infight Japan team member looked solid throughout the tournament, beating one of the sport’s biggest stars – Nathiele de Jesus, on her way to a victorious, and dominant final match.

FULL RESULTS (MALE DIVISIONS)

56 KILOGRAMS

Final – Jorge Nakamura def. José Carlos Lima by choke from back

3rd PLace – Bebeto Oliveira de. Santos Rivera by advantages

62 KILOGRAMS

Final – Gabriel Sousa def. Hiago George by 2×0 pts

3rd PLace – Pedro Dias def. Rene Lopez by 2×0 pts

69 KILOGRAMS

Final – Gianni Grippo def. Paulo Miyao by 2×0 pts

3rd PLace – Thiago Macedo def. Vitor Matos by 4×2 pts

77 KILOGRAMS

Final – Caio Caetano def. Vitor Silverio by referee decision

3rd PLace – Leonardo Lara def. Bruno Tosto by 2×0 pts

85 KILOGRAMS

Final – Manuel Ribamar def. Rudson Mateus by referee decision

3rd PLace – Diego Ramalho def. Dante Leon by 2×0 pts

94 KILOGRAMS

Final – Gustavo Batista def. Kaynan Duarte by 2×0

3rd PLace – Adam Wardzinski def. Anton Milenko by 11×2 pts

110 KILOGRAMS

Final – Erberth Santos def. Max Gimenis by toe hold

3rd PLace – Tanner Rice def. Matheus Filipe by Advantage

FULL RESULTS (FEMALE DIVISIONS)

49 KILOGRAMS

Mayssa Bastos beat Luna Barea at “best of 3” (2x)

55 KILOGRAMS

Final – Nathiele Ribeiro def. Amanda Monteiro by advantage

3rd Place Match, default Trang Pham

62 KILOGRAMS

Final – Gabi McComb def. Nikki Sullivan by 4×2 pts

3rd PLace – Bianca Basilio def. Catherine Perret by 4×0 pts

70 KILOGRAMS

Final – Thamara Silva def. Samantha Cook by referee decision

3rd PLace – Elizabeth Excell def. Kayla Patterson by Advantage

90 KILOGRAMS

Final – Gabrieli Pessanha def. Kendall Reusing by 2×0 pts

3rd PLace – Izadora Silva