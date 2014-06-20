Marianas Open 2018 Results Marianas Open 2018 Results BJJ News SHARE BJJ Heroes , / 919 0 APRIL 22, 2018 – Another edition of the Marianas Open has just taken place, a jiu jitsu tournament that has – for the past couple of years brought top tier athletes to the idyllic island territory of Guam. The interest generated by the quality of the contenders to the Marianas Open professional divisions (light and heavyweight) was not unfounded as in it were ADCC, IBJJF Worlds, European and Pans champions. And indeed they did not disappoint, all brackets were well disputed and undoubtedly worthy of the 20k cash prize on the line. Below are the full results for this event. Lightweight - 180 lbs / 81,60 kg Round 1 Mike Sanchez defeated Clinton Dela Cruz by points Diego Ramalho defeated Thomas Metz by referee decision (0x0) 1/4 Final Masahiro Iwasaki defeafed Gilbert Burns by referee decision Servio Tulio defeated Michael Liera 4×2 Renato Canuto defeated Diego Ramalho Isaque Bahiense defeated Mike Sanchez by armbar Semi-Final Renato Canuto defeated Servio Tulio by 9×0 Isaque Bahiense defeated Masahiro Iwasaki by submission Final Isaque Bahiense defeated Renato Canuto by 2×0 3rd Place Masahiro Iwasaki defeafed Servio Tulio by 2×0 Heavyweight + 180 lbs / 81,60 kg Round 1 Josh Jerome defeated Jacob Guerrero by kneebar 1/4 Final Fellipe Trovo defeated Eric Sian by 4×0 Felipe Pena defeated Josh Jerome by armbar Tanner Rice defeated Viking Wong by 4×2 Jackson Sousa defeated Mahamed Aly by 1 advantage Semi-Final Jackson Sousa defeated Fellipe Trovo by 2×0 Felipe Pena defeated Tanner Rice by points Final Felipe Pena defeated Jackson Sousa 18×2 3rd Place Tanner Rice defeated Fellipe Trovo by 14×2