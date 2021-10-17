SUBVERSIV 6 Results, Checkmat Brown Belts Dominate Team Tournament In LA

OCTOBER 17, 2021, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, was the perfect home for last night’s 6th Subversiv Tournament, a Team Vs. Team no-gi style event that featured some of the state’s top grappling academies.

Out of the many black belt teams on deck, it was Checkmat with its 3 (very special) brown belts who stole the show. All coming off winning performances at the IBJJF World No-Gi Championships, Jansen “Nenego” Gomes (lightweight), Elder Cruz (heavyweight), and Thamires Monteiro (female open-weight) ran through their opposition, particularly Cruz and Nenego, who made it look (almost) easy with a 100% victorious run.

In the final, Checkmat met the equally impressive Legion American Jiu-Jitsu squad, a formation led by black belts Miha Perhavec (lightweight), Sloane Clymer (heavyweight), as well as the prolific brown belt world no-gi champion, Paige Ivette (female open-weight representative). This was Checkmat’s toughest challenge, taking the brown belt trio to a winner takes all round after a 1-1 draw where Paige dominated Thamires and Jansen beat Miha by decision in a very close match.

The last stand was left to the powerhouses, Sloane Clymer and Elder Cruz. Neither athlete disappointed, both went to task in a style they have accustomed us to in the past. Unable to break through each other’s defenses while standing during the first couple of minutes of the bout, Clymber opted to pull guard, likely to keep the action rolling. The choice would prove to be unwise. Cruz was in his element, passing Sloane’s guard and winning the ground exchange. A unanimous decision for Elder Cruz sealed the deal for team Checkmat who took home the Subversiv title.

SUPER FIGHTS SHOWDOWN

Although the main focus of the Subversiv 6 was the tournament itself, the promotion did provide a wide range of superfights for a huge show with over 6 hours of action.

One of the most impressive performances of the night was that of black belt veteran, Jonatas Novaes, who decisively beat Giovani Vasquez with a beautiful display of clean jiu-jitsu in their gi match. Equally entertaining was Amanda “Tubby” Alequin who dominated Patricia Pontes from corner to corner of the mat in their no-gi match-up. A flawless performance by the legendary Miami-based grappler.

Another match worth a mention was that of 2020 IBJJF Pans champion Lucas Pinheiro against 2x Pans silver medalist Pedro Dias. Although the match wasn’t particularly eventful, Pinheiro did take the initiative in every offensive move that took place throughout the bout, conquering two takedowns in the process. Strangely, the judges opted to award the win for Pedro in a peculiar reading of match events.

SUBVERSIV TOURNAMENT RESULTS

QUARTERFINALS

LEGION AJJ DEF. PEERLESS BJJ (3X0)

– Miha Perhavec def. Patrick Becker via Kneebar

– Sloane Clymer def. Diego Vazquez via decision

– Paige Ivette def. J. Cataline via Outside heel hook

10th PLANET DEF. TEAM TILLIS (3X0)

– Alex Magala def. Noah Tillis via Outside heel hook

– Wes Lavine def. Anthony Aguilera via Armbar

– Bri Robertson def. Jenny Armenta via Outside heel hook

TEAM CARLITOS DEF. TEAM CATCH-WRESTLING CSW (2X1)

– Javier Garcia def. Nick Birgel via katagatame

– Seth Daniels def. Jackie Gosh via decision

– Brittney Elkin def. Jennifer Flores via decision

CHECKMAT DEF. TEAM TRIUNFO BJJ (3X0)

– Jansen Gomes def. Hector Reyes via armbar

– Elder Cruz def. Kyle Ennis via decision

– Thamires Monteiro def. Rachel Silverman via decision

SEMI-FINALS

LEGION AJJ DEF. 10TH PLANET (2X0)

– Sloane Clymer def. Wes Lavine via RNC

– Paige Ivette def. Bri Robertson via decision

CHECKMAT DEF. TEAM CARLITOS (2X1)

– Elder Cruz def. Seth Daniels via short choke

– Britney Elkin def. Thamires Monteiro via decision

– Jansen Gomes def. Nick Birgel via americana lock

FINALS

– Paige Ivette def. Thamires Monteiro via outside heel hook

– Jasen Gomes def. Miha Perhavec via decision

– Elder Cruz def. Sloane Clymer via decision

BLACK BELT SUPERFIGHT RESULTS

– Adrian Vasquez def. Tony Lopez via decision (gi match)

– Antonio Zuazo def. Kuhio Tabancura via choke from back (gi match)

– Jonatas Novaes def. Giovani Vasquez via decision (gi match)

– Carlos Alves def. Phillip Fitzpatrick via decision (gi match)

– Matheus Luna def. Rafael dos Anjos via split decision (gi match)

– Tubby Alequin def. Pati Fontes via decision (no-gi match)

– Pedro Dias def. Lucas Pinheiro via split decision (gi match)

– Ron Henderson def. Andre Pontes via split decision (gi match)

– Baret Yoshida def. Takahito Yoshioka via decision (gi match)

– Drew Sklov def. Jimmy Tat via armbar (no-gi match)

– Josh Medina def. Aaron Laman via choke from the back (gi match)

– Stephen Martinez def. Omar Sabha via arm-in guillotine (gi match)

– Ricardo “Pantcho” Feliciano def. PJ Montano via choke (gi match)