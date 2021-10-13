Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Gyalisson Freitas

Gyalisson Freitas, commonly known as “Hiago”, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Jose Luis Varella, Marcio Tubarão, and Julio Cesar Pereira who represents GF Team in the sport’s international circuit. Although successful during his colored belt career, Freitas gained notoriety at the pro-level through high-profile wins over big names of the sport such as Oliver Taza, John Combs, Damion Oranday, André Porfirio, to name a few.

Gyalisson Freitas Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Gialysson Adão Silva Freitas

Nickname: Gialysson has been referenced as “Hiago” since the early days of his infancy, a nickname that dates back to the time he was born. His parents loved the name but decided to change it to Gialysson at the last minute when registering their baby. Still besotted with the name they continued naming their son as Hiago in their private day-to-day living.

Lineage: Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Júlio César (> Jose Luis Varella & Marcio Tubarão) > Gialysson Freitas

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Atlanta Spring Open (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Charlotte Open (2018)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Atlanta Open (2021**)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Charleston Open (2021)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Twin Cities Open (2018)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Cincinnati Open (2019)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Kansas Open (2019*)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF Rio Fall Open (2017 brown)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2013 purple, 2016 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Rio Fall Open (2015 purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Rio Open (2014 purple)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well-Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: GF Team

Gialysson Freitas Biography

Gialysson Freitas was born on August 14, 1992, in the Brazilian state of Piaui, but moved to the well-known Vila Isabel borough of Rio de Janeiro at the age of 7, where he spent his formative years.

Growing up, Freitas was not particularly sporty, doing regular physical activities, neither of them competitively. This changed at the age of 17 when one of his good friends started training jiu-jitsu. Through his friend, Gialysson became interested in grappling and decided to try a class, with his first-class taking place on July 20, 2009, at the Jose Luis Varella & Marcio Tubarão academy, a classroom affiliated with the GF Team.

When one of Freitas’ greatest supporters, coach Luis Varella, moved to the United States, it didn’t take long for Gialysson to follow suit. After making the appropriate logistic arrangements, the young GFT athlete moved to the USA. It was while living in the Northern Emisphere that “Hiago” earned the black belt rank, on July 2018, in a ceremony led by the team’s head coach, Júlio César Pereira.

During October 2020, Gialysson Freitas opened his own gym, the Arte Suave Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Gialysson Freitas Grappling Record

16 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    7 (44%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    7 (44%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (13%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

7 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Choke from back
71
5
Armbar
29
2
7
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
20 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    10 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (10%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    8 (40%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

8 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Kneebar
25
2
RNC
25
2
Choke from back
13
1
Botinha
13
1
Armbar
13
1
Triangle
13
1
8
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Gialysson Freitas Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
17373Michael TrassoMichael TrassoLPts: 2x0No Gi Pan Am.79KGR12018
17811Jeremy JacksonJeremy JacksonLPts: 4x2Twin Cities Open76KGF2018
17816Matt LeightonMatt LeightonLPts: 4x2Twin Cities OpenABSSF2018
19418Daniel SpeirnLPts: 4x2Cincinnati Open82KGF2019
19523Piter FrankLKneebarPan American82KGR12019
19806Brian BeauryBrian BeauryLPointsWashington DCO82KGSF2019
19856Olivier Kee-SengLPointsBoston Sp. Open82KG4F2019
22392Gilson NunesGilson NunesLPointsKansas OpenABSF2019
24301Andre GoisAndre GoisLPts: 2x0No Gi Pan Am.79KGR12020
25229Jeferson GuaresiJeferson GuaresiLChoke from backOrlando Open82KG4F2021
25553Tainan DalpraTainan DalpraLKneebarCharleston Open82KGF2021
26338Frederico AlvesLPts: 0x0, AdvAtlanta Open82KGF2021
26348Andre PorfirioAndre PorfirioLBotinhaAtlanta OpenABSF2021
26367Diego RamalhoDiego RamalhoLPts: 9x4Atlanta NGOABS4F2021
26694Hunter ColvinLRNCF2W 176N/ASPF2021
27028Johnatha AlvesJohnatha AlvesLArmbarGrand Slam MIA77KGSF2021
27033Fabricio BarbarottiLPts: 7x5Grand Slam MIA77KGRPC2021
27921Jonathan SatavaJonathan SatavaLPts: 2x2, AdvCharlotte Open82KGSF2021
27932Sergio RiosSergio RiosLTriangleCharlotte OpenABS4F2021
28051Hugo MarquesHugo MarquesLRNCNoGi Worlds79KG8F2021
17809Kauan BarbozaKauan BarbozaWReferee DecisionTwin Cities Open76KGSF2018
18023Adam JuniorWChoke from backCharlotte Open82KGSF2018
18024James HamiltonWArmbarCharlotte Open82KGF2018
19416N/AWChoke from backCincinnati Open82KG4F2019
19417Brennan SchroederWChoke from backCincinnati Open82KGSF2019
20326Lucas HilarioWPts: 7x0Atlanta Spring Open82KG4F2019
20328John CombsJohn CombsWPts: 14x2Atlanta Spring Open82KGF2019
22390Joshua McKinneyWPointsKansas OpenABSSF2019
25552Rehan MuttalibWPointsCharleston Open82KGSF2021
26336Jonathan RobertsWChoke from backAtlanta Open82KGSF2021
26344Josh MurdockWChoke from backAtlanta OpenABS4F2021
26346Damion OrandayWArmbarAtlanta OpenABSSF2021
26364Andre PorfirioAndre PorfirioWPts: 4x0Atlanta NGOABSR12021
26598Oliver TazaOliver TazaWReferee DecisionF2W 17577KGSPF2021
27024Frederico AlvesWPts: 9x1Grand Slam MIA77KG4F2021
28039Todd WallingWPts: 10x0NoGi Worlds79KGR22021
