Gyalisson Freitas, commonly known as “Hiago”, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Jose Luis Varella, Marcio Tubarão, and Julio Cesar Pereira who represents GF Team in the sport’s international circuit. Although successful during his colored belt career, Freitas gained notoriety at the pro-level through high-profile wins over big names of the sport such as Oliver Taza, John Combs, Damion Oranday, André Porfirio, to name a few.
Gyalisson Freitas Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Gialysson Adão Silva Freitas
Nickname: Gialysson has been referenced as “Hiago” since the early days of his infancy, a nickname that dates back to the time he was born. His parents loved the name but decided to change it to Gialysson at the last minute when registering their baby. Still besotted with the name they continued naming their son as Hiago in their private day-to-day living.
Lineage: Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Júlio César (> Jose Luis Varella & Marcio Tubarão) > Gialysson Freitas
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place IBJJF Atlanta Spring Open (2019)
- 1st Place IBJJF Charlotte Open (2018)
- 2nd Place IBJJF Atlanta Open (2021**)
- 2nd Place IBJJF Charleston Open (2021)
- 2nd Place IBJJF Twin Cities Open (2018)
- 2nd Place IBJJF Cincinnati Open (2019)
- 2nd Place IBJJF Kansas Open (2019*)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place IBJJF Rio Fall Open (2017 brown)
- 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2013 purple, 2016 brown)
- 3rd Place IBJJF Rio Fall Open (2015 purple)
- 3rd Place IBJJF Rio Open (2014 purple)
* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute
Favorite Position/Technique: Well-Rounded
Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)
Team/Association: GF Team
Gialysson Freitas Biography
Gialysson Freitas was born on August 14, 1992, in the Brazilian state of Piaui, but moved to the well-known Vila Isabel borough of Rio de Janeiro at the age of 7, where he spent his formative years.
Growing up, Freitas was not particularly sporty, doing regular physical activities, neither of them competitively. This changed at the age of 17 when one of his good friends started training jiu-jitsu. Through his friend, Gialysson became interested in grappling and decided to try a class, with his first-class taking place on July 20, 2009, at the Jose Luis Varella & Marcio Tubarão academy, a classroom affiliated with the GF Team.
When one of Freitas’ greatest supporters, coach Luis Varella, moved to the United States, it didn’t take long for Gialysson to follow suit. After making the appropriate logistic arrangements, the young GFT athlete moved to the USA. It was while living in the Northern Emisphere that “Hiago” earned the black belt rank, on July 2018, in a ceremony led by the team’s head coach, Júlio César Pereira.
During October 2020, Gialysson Freitas opened his own gym, the Arte Suave Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Gialysson Freitas Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
7 (44%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
7 (44%)
-
BY DECISION
2 (13%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
7 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
10 (50%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
2 (10%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
8 (40%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
8 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Gialysson Freitas Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|17373
|Michael TrassoMichael Trasso
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|No Gi Pan Am.
|79KG
|R1
|2018
|17811
|Jeremy JacksonJeremy Jackson
|L
|Pts: 4x2
|Twin Cities Open
|76KG
|F
|2018
|17816
|Matt LeightonMatt Leighton
|L
|Pts: 4x2
|Twin Cities Open
|ABS
|SF
|2018
|19418
|Daniel Speirn
|L
|Pts: 4x2
|Cincinnati Open
|82KG
|F
|2019
|19523
|Piter Frank
|L
|Kneebar
|Pan American
|82KG
|R1
|2019
|19806
|Brian BeauryBrian Beaury
|L
|Points
|Washington DCO
|82KG
|SF
|2019
|19856
|Olivier Kee-Seng
|L
|Points
|Boston Sp. Open
|82KG
|4F
|2019
|22392
|Gilson NunesGilson Nunes
|L
|Points
|Kansas Open
|ABS
|F
|2019
|24301
|Andre GoisAndre Gois
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|No Gi Pan Am.
|79KG
|R1
|2020
|25229
|Jeferson GuaresiJeferson Guaresi
|L
|Choke from back
|Orlando Open
|82KG
|4F
|2021
|25553
|Tainan DalpraTainan Dalpra
|L
|Kneebar
|Charleston Open
|82KG
|F
|2021
|26338
|Frederico Alves
|L
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|Atlanta Open
|82KG
|F
|2021
|26348
|Andre PorfirioAndre Porfirio
|L
|Botinha
|Atlanta Open
|ABS
|F
|2021
|26367
|Diego RamalhoDiego Ramalho
|L
|Pts: 9x4
|Atlanta NGO
|ABS
|4F
|2021
|26694
|Hunter Colvin
|L
|RNC
|F2W 176
|N/A
|SPF
|2021
|27028
|Johnatha AlvesJohnatha Alves
|L
|Armbar
|Grand Slam MIA
|77KG
|SF
|2021
|27033
|Fabricio Barbarotti
|L
|Pts: 7x5
|Grand Slam MIA
|77KG
|RPC
|2021
|27921
|Jonathan SatavaJonathan Satava
|L
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|Charlotte Open
|82KG
|SF
|2021
|27932
|Sergio RiosSergio Rios
|L
|Triangle
|Charlotte Open
|ABS
|4F
|2021
|28051
|Hugo MarquesHugo Marques
|L
|RNC
|NoGi Worlds
|79KG
|8F
|2021
|17809
|Kauan BarbozaKauan Barboza
|W
|Referee Decision
|Twin Cities Open
|76KG
|SF
|2018
|18023
|Adam Junior
|W
|Choke from back
|Charlotte Open
|82KG
|SF
|2018
|18024
|James Hamilton
|W
|Armbar
|Charlotte Open
|82KG
|F
|2018
|19416
|N/A
|W
|Choke from back
|Cincinnati Open
|82KG
|4F
|2019
|19417
|Brennan Schroeder
|W
|Choke from back
|Cincinnati Open
|82KG
|SF
|2019
|20326
|Lucas Hilario
|W
|Pts: 7x0
|Atlanta Spring Open
|82KG
|4F
|2019
|20328
|John CombsJohn Combs
|W
|Pts: 14x2
|Atlanta Spring Open
|82KG
|F
|2019
|22390
|Joshua McKinney
|W
|Points
|Kansas Open
|ABS
|SF
|2019
|25552
|Rehan Muttalib
|W
|Points
|Charleston Open
|82KG
|SF
|2021
|26336
|Jonathan Roberts
|W
|Choke from back
|Atlanta Open
|82KG
|SF
|2021
|26344
|Josh Murdock
|W
|Choke from back
|Atlanta Open
|ABS
|4F
|2021
|26346
|Damion Oranday
|W
|Armbar
|Atlanta Open
|ABS
|SF
|2021
|26364
|Andre PorfirioAndre Porfirio
|W
|Pts: 4x0
|Atlanta NGO
|ABS
|R1
|2021
|26598
|Oliver TazaOliver Taza
|W
|Referee Decision
|F2W 175
|77KG
|SPF
|2021
|27024
|Frederico Alves
|W
|Pts: 9x1
|Grand Slam MIA
|77KG
|4F
|2021
|28039
|Todd Walling
|W
|Pts: 10x0
|NoGi Worlds
|79KG
|R2
|2021