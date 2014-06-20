Tex Johnson To Represent Ribeiro JJ at World Championship

One of the most popular faces on the grappling scene today is the powerful American leglocker, Aaron Johnson. Currently residing in New Mexico, Johnson has been training mainly with Albuquerque and El Paso (TX) academies, namely with the well known Rafael ‘Barata’ Freitas, Roberto ‘Tussa’ Alencar and ‘Frisco’ de Leon at the local Gracie Barra gyms.

Although training with Team GB, Johnson will not be representing the Red Shield at jiu-jitsu’s most prestigious event, the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World Championship. With the reason’s still somewhat unclear as to why he will not be joining GB, what is clear is that ‘Tex’ will instead be representing the Ribeiro Jiu-Jitsu Academy, one of the more traditional teams in our sport. This, according to Johnson himself, came after a personal request to Saulo Ribeiro, who opened his arms for the former Unity JJ standout.

To our knowledge, Tex will be doing his training camp in New Mexico with GB.