Ali Monfaradi
Ali Monfaradi

Ali Monfaradi is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Fábio Gurgel of Alliance Jiu-Jitsu, who also worked extensively with Reza Monfaradi and is the first high-level competitor in the sport’s international circuit from the Kingdom of Bahrain – Middle East. Monfaradi earned multiple medals in some of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) top tournaments while competing in the lower belt divisions of grappling, a good form he continued as a black belt.

Ali Monfaradi Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Ali Seena E. A. Monfaradi

Nickname: Ali has two nicknames for which he is well known among his friends. One is “The Beast From The Middle East” (for obvious reasons) and the other one, which was ‘coined’ by his coach Michael Langhi is “Cadeira Elétrica” (Electric Chair). Electric Chair started being referenced during Monfaradi’s early days in São Paulo because he was very clumsy. “limbs everywhere” and often kicked or elbowed his training partners. His clumsiness was as if he was being electrocuted.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie (Senior) > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti (Jacaré) > Fábio Gurgel > Ali Monfaradi

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Berlin Open (2018)
  • 1st Place IBJJF German Nationals (2017)
  • 1st Place UAEJJF Czech Republic Pro (2019)
  • 1st Place JJIF World Ju-Jutsu Championship (2018)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Berlin NoGi Open (2018)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF London Fall NoGi Open (2017 / 2018)
  • 2nd Place UAEJJF Dubai National Pro (2018)
  • 3rd Place JJIF World Ju-Jutsu Championship (2018)
  • 3rd Place UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro (2019)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF London Fall Open (2017)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Berlin Open (2018*)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2012 blue)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Pans Championship (2012 blue)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2012* blue)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2017 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pans Championship (2012* blue, 2015 purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2011 blue, 2014 purple)

* Absolute
** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

Ali Monfaradi Biography

Ali Monfaradi was born on October 30, 1993, in the Kingdom of Bahrain, an island country located in the Persian Gulf.

While growing up uncle Reza Monfaradi was a strong reference for Ali, Reza, who was a pioneering figure for jiu-jitsu in the Bahrain region. Although interested in grappling from watching his family members train since he was a young child, it was only on January 2006 that 12-year-old Ali was allowed to join class, after Reza introduced a kids schedule to the academy’s timetable.

During the 2000s decade, the Monfaradi academy joined hands with the Alliance Jiu-Jitsu franchise, which opened a large international network for its training members. This included Ali, who, as soon as he finished high-schools final exams (International Baccalaureate), hopped on the next plane to California, skipping his graduation ceremony to compete in the IBJJF 2011 World Championship, which was his first major tournament experience. Ali conquered a bronze medal at the World Championship, in the blue belt division and directly from there 17-year-old Monfaradi moved to São Paulo, Brazil.

Once in São Paulo, Ali was able to train full-time under Fábio Gurgel at the Alliance headquarters (HQ) for a number of years, while further expanding his academic education. That first year (2011-2012), although in a new country by himself, Monfaradi was able to learn Portuguese and qualify for a local computer science university (which required him to have a good understanding of the local language). An interesting side fact about Monfaradi’s academic achievements is that prior to his computer science aspirations, Ali’s plan was to study nutrition in Brazil, to supplement my athletic career, but when Ali realized the nutrition school campus was a 2-hour bus ride away from Alliance academy, he opted to look for a closer university instead, finding one at a walking distance from the gym, which taught computer science.

After 4.5 years in Brazil, on December 2015, Ali Monfaradi returned to his home country as a brown belt, where he continued to live fully submerged in BJJ life while keeping in contact with Fábio Gurgel. On July 2017, Monfaradi became the 99th black belt promoted by Master Gurgel.

Ali Monfaradi Grappling Record

32 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    20 (63%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    6 (19%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    6 (19%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

6 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Choke from back
33
2
#86e620
Straight ankle lock
17
1
#5AD3D1
RNC
17
1
#d1212a
Mount pressure
17
1
#fad11b
Choke
17
1
6
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
23 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    9 (39%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    4 (17%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    10 (43%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

10 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Choke from back
20
2
#86e620
Botinha
20
2
#5AD3D1
Armbar
10
1
#d1212a
Arm in ezekiel
10
1
#fad11b
Von Fluke choke
10
1
#f58822
Guillotine
10
1
#224aba
Reverse triangle
10
1
#ff9124
Choke
10
1
10
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Ali Monfaradi Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
13533Masahiro IwasakiMasahiro IwasakiLPointsAsian Open76KG4F2017
13548Keenan CorneliusKeenan CorneliusLArmbarAsian OpenABSR12017
13932Adam WardzinskiAdam WardzinskiLArm in ezekielGerman NationalsABSSF2017
13943Adam WardzinskiAdam WardzinskiLVon Fluke chokeGerman NoGiABSF2017
13969Jake MackenzieJake MackenzieLPointsLondon Fall Open76KGSF2017
13983Darragh OConaillDarragh OConaillLGuillotineLondon Fall NG.O79KGF2017
13989C. NegromonteC. NegromonteLReverse triangleLondon Fall NG.OABS4F2017
13999Adriano AraujoLPts: 0x0, AdvAl Ain Pro77KGF2017
14573Julio AnjosJulio AnjosLPts: 11x2Dubai Nat. Pro77KGF2017
14625Julio AnjosJulio AnjosLPts: 4x2Grand Slam AD77KG4F2018
14631Adriano AraujoLPts: 0x0, AdvGrand Slam AD77KG3RD2018
14703Masahiro IwasakiMasahiro IwasakiLPts: 2x0European Open76KGR12018
15104Tommi PulkkanenLAdvLondon W. Open76KGSF2018
15885Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLChoke from backWorld Pro69KG4F2018
17604Alexandre MolinaroAlexandre MolinaroLPointsLondon Fall Open76KG4F2018
17614Max LindbladMax LindbladLChoke from backLondon Fall OpenABSSF2018
17617Alexandre MolinaroAlexandre MolinaroLPointsLondon Fall NGO79KGF2018
17620Anderson LimaLPts: 5x2London Fall NGOABSSF2018
18042Seif HoumineSeif HoumineLChokeBerlin OpenABSSF2018
18372Inseong JangInseong JangLPts: 2x0JJIF World C.77KGR22019
18814Adriano AraujoLPts: 2x2, AdvRas Alk. Pro77KGF2019
19588Diego RamalhoDiego RamalhoLBotinhaWorld Pro77KGR22019
19604Diego RamalhoDiego RamalhoLBotinhaWorld Pro77KGRPC2019
11291H. Al RasheedWPts: 2x0Asian Games77KGSPF2017
13923Benedikt SchotthoferWStraight ankle lockGerman Nationals82KGF2017
13998Melksedek Fr.WPts: 9x2Al Ain Pro77KGSF2017
14005Nino AmbrosiniWPts: 0x0, AdvAl Ain Pro NoGi83KGSF2017
14006Samuel CanquerinoWPts: 4x2Al Ain Pro NoGi83KGF2017
14570Vibhudatta RoutWPts: 6x6, AdvDubai Nat. Pro77KG4F2017
14572Flavio SerafinWPts: 2x0Dubai Nat. Pro77KGSF2017
14578Flavio SerafimWPts: 2x0Dubai NoGi Pro77KGF2017
14602Leonardo FernandesWPts: 4x4, AdvBahrain JJL R194KGSF2018
14603Anderson LimaWPts: 2x2, AdvBahrain JJL R194KGF2018
14604Wagner BorgesWPts: 7x0Bahrain JJL R285KGF2018
14605Wagner BorgesWPts: 5x0Bahrain JJL R385KGSF2018
14606Leonardo FernandesWPts: 5x0Bahrain JJL R385KGF2018
14630Raphael MelloWPts: 9x0Grand Slam AD77KGRPC2018
15890Vibhudatta RoutWPts: 2x0World Pro69KGRPC2018
15891Jorge NakamuraWPts: 12x2World Pro69KGRPC2018
15893Thomas HalpinThomas HalpinWPts: 4x2World Pro69KGRPC2018
17610Bruno CelioWChoke from backLondon Fall OpenABS4F2018
17616Kenji SetteWRNCLondon Fall NGO79KGSF2018
18367H. KhalafawiWMount pressureBahrain JJL R194KGSF2019
18368M. MonovarovWChoke from backBahrain JJL R194KGF2019
18369Jan BassoWPts: 2x2, AdvCzech Nat Pro77KGSF2019
18370Jan BassoWPts: 0x0, AdvCzech Nat Pro77KGF2019
18371Szilard SuleWPts: 2x0JJIF World C.77KGR12019
18373Vedran SimeunovicWPts: 11x0JJIF World C.77KGRPC2019
18374Wim DeputterWPts: 5x0JJIF World C.77KGRPC2019
18375Dan SchonWPts: 2x0JJIF World C.77KGRPC2019
18376Sebastien LecocqWPts: 5x0JJIF World C.77KGRPC2019
18813Marcos CostaMarcos CostaWPts: 4x2Ras Alk. Pro77KGSF2019
18816Tiago BravoTiago BravoWPts: 2x0Ras A. NoGi Pro75KGF2019
19587David BelucheWChokeWorld Pro77KGR12019
19602Christian DellevagWPts: 4x0World Pro77KGRPC2019

Ali Monfaradi vs Bruno Célio (2018)

