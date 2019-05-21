Ali Monfaradi is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Fábio Gurgel of Alliance Jiu-Jitsu, who also worked extensively with Reza Monfaradi and is the first high-level competitor in the sport’s international circuit from the Kingdom of Bahrain – Middle East. Monfaradi earned multiple medals in some of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) top tournaments while competing in the lower belt divisions of grappling, a good form he continued as a black belt.
Full Name: Ali Seena E. A. Monfaradi
Nickname: Ali has two nicknames for which he is well known among his friends. One is “The Beast From The Middle East” (for obvious reasons) and the other one, which was ‘coined’ by his coach Michael Langhi is “Cadeira Elétrica” (Electric Chair). Electric Chair started being referenced during Monfaradi’s early days in São Paulo because he was very clumsy. “limbs everywhere” and often kicked or elbowed his training partners. His clumsiness was as if he was being electrocuted.
Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie (Senior) > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti (Jacaré) > Fábio Gurgel > Ali Monfaradi
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place IBJJF Berlin Open (2018)
- 1st Place IBJJF German Nationals (2017)
- 1st Place UAEJJF Czech Republic Pro (2019)
- 1st Place JJIF World Ju-Jutsu Championship (2018)
- 2nd Place IBJJF Berlin NoGi Open (2018)
- 2nd Place IBJJF London Fall NoGi Open (2017 / 2018)
- 2nd Place UAEJJF Dubai National Pro (2018)
- 3rd Place JJIF World Ju-Jutsu Championship (2018)
- 3rd Place UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro (2019)
- 3rd Place IBJJF London Fall Open (2017)
- 3rd Place IBJJF Berlin Open (2018*)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2012 blue)
- 1st Place IBJJF Pans Championship (2012 blue)
- 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2012* blue)
- 3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2017 brown)
- 3rd Place IBJJF Pans Championship (2012* blue, 2015 purple)
- 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2011 blue, 2014 purple)
* Absolute
** Weight and absolute
Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded
Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)
Team/Association: Alliance
Ali Monfaradi Biography
Ali Monfaradi was born on October 30, 1993, in the Kingdom of Bahrain, an island country located in the Persian Gulf.
While growing up uncle Reza Monfaradi was a strong reference for Ali, Reza, who was a pioneering figure for jiu-jitsu in the Bahrain region. Although interested in grappling from watching his family members train since he was a young child, it was only on January 2006 that 12-year-old Ali was allowed to join class, after Reza introduced a kids schedule to the academy’s timetable.
During the 2000s decade, the Monfaradi academy joined hands with the Alliance Jiu-Jitsu franchise, which opened a large international network for its training members. This included Ali, who, as soon as he finished high-schools final exams (International Baccalaureate), hopped on the next plane to California, skipping his graduation ceremony to compete in the IBJJF 2011 World Championship, which was his first major tournament experience. Ali conquered a bronze medal at the World Championship, in the blue belt division and directly from there 17-year-old Monfaradi moved to São Paulo, Brazil.
Once in São Paulo, Ali was able to train full-time under Fábio Gurgel at the Alliance headquarters (HQ) for a number of years, while further expanding his academic education. That first year (2011-2012), although in a new country by himself, Monfaradi was able to learn Portuguese and qualify for a local computer science university (which required him to have a good understanding of the local language). An interesting side fact about Monfaradi’s academic achievements is that prior to his computer science aspirations, Ali’s plan was to study nutrition in Brazil, to supplement my athletic career, but when Ali realized the nutrition school campus was a 2-hour bus ride away from Alliance academy, he opted to look for a closer university instead, finding one at a walking distance from the gym, which taught computer science.
After 4.5 years in Brazil, on December 2015, Ali Monfaradi returned to his home country as a brown belt, where he continued to live fully submerged in BJJ life while keeping in contact with Fábio Gurgel. On July 2017, Monfaradi became the 99th black belt promoted by Master Gurgel.
Ali Monfaradi Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
20 (63%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
6 (19%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
6 (19%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
6 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
9 (39%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
4 (17%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
10 (43%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
10 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Ali Monfaradi Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|13533
|Masahiro IwasakiMasahiro Iwasaki
|L
|Points
|Asian Open
|76KG
|4F
|2017
|13548
|Keenan CorneliusKeenan Cornelius
|L
|Armbar
|Asian Open
|ABS
|R1
|2017
|13932
|Adam WardzinskiAdam Wardzinski
|L
|Arm in ezekiel
|German Nationals
|ABS
|SF
|2017
|13943
|Adam WardzinskiAdam Wardzinski
|L
|Von Fluke choke
|German NoGi
|ABS
|F
|2017
|13969
|Jake MackenzieJake Mackenzie
|L
|Points
|London Fall Open
|76KG
|SF
|2017
|13983
|Darragh OConaillDarragh OConaill
|L
|Guillotine
|London Fall NG.O
|79KG
|F
|2017
|13989
|C. NegromonteC. Negromonte
|L
|Reverse triangle
|London Fall NG.O
|ABS
|4F
|2017
|13999
|Adriano Araujo
|L
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|Al Ain Pro
|77KG
|F
|2017
|14573
|Julio AnjosJulio Anjos
|L
|Pts: 11x2
|Dubai Nat. Pro
|77KG
|F
|2017
|14625
|Julio AnjosJulio Anjos
|L
|Pts: 4x2
|Grand Slam AD
|77KG
|4F
|2018
|14631
|Adriano Araujo
|L
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|Grand Slam AD
|77KG
|3RD
|2018
|14703
|Masahiro IwasakiMasahiro Iwasaki
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|European Open
|76KG
|R1
|2018
|15104
|Tommi Pulkkanen
|L
|Adv
|London W. Open
|76KG
|SF
|2018
|15885
|Paulo MiyaoPaulo Miyao
|L
|Choke from back
|World Pro
|69KG
|4F
|2018
|17604
|Alexandre MolinaroAlexandre Molinaro
|L
|Points
|London Fall Open
|76KG
|4F
|2018
|17614
|Max LindbladMax Lindblad
|L
|Choke from back
|London Fall Open
|ABS
|SF
|2018
|17617
|Alexandre MolinaroAlexandre Molinaro
|L
|Points
|London Fall NGO
|79KG
|F
|2018
|17620
|Anderson Lima
|L
|Pts: 5x2
|London Fall NGO
|ABS
|SF
|2018
|18042
|Seif HoumineSeif Houmine
|L
|Choke
|Berlin Open
|ABS
|SF
|2018
|18372
|Inseong JangInseong Jang
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|JJIF World C.
|77KG
|R2
|2019
|18814
|Adriano Araujo
|L
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|Ras Alk. Pro
|77KG
|F
|2019
|19588
|Diego RamalhoDiego Ramalho
|L
|Botinha
|World Pro
|77KG
|R2
|2019
|19604
|Diego RamalhoDiego Ramalho
|L
|Botinha
|World Pro
|77KG
|RPC
|2019
|11291
|H. Al Rasheed
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Asian Games
|77KG
|SPF
|2017
|13923
|Benedikt Schotthofer
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|German Nationals
|82KG
|F
|2017
|13998
|Melksedek Fr.
|W
|Pts: 9x2
|Al Ain Pro
|77KG
|SF
|2017
|14005
|Nino Ambrosini
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|Al Ain Pro NoGi
|83KG
|SF
|2017
|14006
|Samuel Canquerino
|W
|Pts: 4x2
|Al Ain Pro NoGi
|83KG
|F
|2017
|14570
|Vibhudatta Rout
|W
|Pts: 6x6, Adv
|Dubai Nat. Pro
|77KG
|4F
|2017
|14572
|Flavio Serafin
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Dubai Nat. Pro
|77KG
|SF
|2017
|14578
|Flavio Serafim
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Dubai NoGi Pro
|77KG
|F
|2017
|14602
|Leonardo Fernandes
|W
|Pts: 4x4, Adv
|Bahrain JJL R1
|94KG
|SF
|2018
|14603
|Anderson Lima
|W
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|Bahrain JJL R1
|94KG
|F
|2018
|14604
|Wagner Borges
|W
|Pts: 7x0
|Bahrain JJL R2
|85KG
|F
|2018
|14605
|Wagner Borges
|W
|Pts: 5x0
|Bahrain JJL R3
|85KG
|SF
|2018
|14606
|Leonardo Fernandes
|W
|Pts: 5x0
|Bahrain JJL R3
|85KG
|F
|2018
|14630
|Raphael Mello
|W
|Pts: 9x0
|Grand Slam AD
|77KG
|RPC
|2018
|15890
|Vibhudatta Rout
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|World Pro
|69KG
|RPC
|2018
|15891
|Jorge Nakamura
|W
|Pts: 12x2
|World Pro
|69KG
|RPC
|2018
|15893
|Thomas HalpinThomas Halpin
|W
|Pts: 4x2
|World Pro
|69KG
|RPC
|2018
|17610
|Bruno Celio
|W
|Choke from back
|London Fall Open
|ABS
|4F
|2018
|17616
|Kenji Sette
|W
|RNC
|London Fall NGO
|79KG
|SF
|2018
|18367
|H. Khalafawi
|W
|Mount pressure
|Bahrain JJL R1
|94KG
|SF
|2019
|18368
|M. Monovarov
|W
|Choke from back
|Bahrain JJL R1
|94KG
|F
|2019
|18369
|Jan Basso
|W
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|Czech Nat Pro
|77KG
|SF
|2019
|18370
|Jan Basso
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|Czech Nat Pro
|77KG
|F
|2019
|18371
|Szilard Sule
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|JJIF World C.
|77KG
|R1
|2019
|18373
|Vedran Simeunovic
|W
|Pts: 11x0
|JJIF World C.
|77KG
|RPC
|2019
|18374
|Wim Deputter
|W
|Pts: 5x0
|JJIF World C.
|77KG
|RPC
|2019
|18375
|Dan Schon
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|JJIF World C.
|77KG
|RPC
|2019
|18376
|Sebastien Lecocq
|W
|Pts: 5x0
|JJIF World C.
|77KG
|RPC
|2019
|18813
|Marcos CostaMarcos Costa
|W
|Pts: 4x2
|Ras Alk. Pro
|77KG
|SF
|2019
|18816
|Tiago BravoTiago Bravo
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Ras A. NoGi Pro
|75KG
|F
|2019
|19587
|David Beluche
|W
|Choke
|World Pro
|77KG
|R1
|2019
|19602
|Christian Dellevag
|W
|Pts: 4x0
|World Pro
|77KG
|RPC
|2019
Ali Monfaradi vs Bruno Célio (2018)
