Third Coast Grappling – Gordon Ryan Vs Patrick Gaudio Full Card

The jiu-jitsu gods have been kind to their worshipers, having graced us with a fantastic month of March. In between three Fight 2 Win cards, one Copa Podio Grand Prix, and the IBJJF Pan American Championships, we will also have a fantastic Third Coast Grappling (3CG) professional card, featuring several of the sport’s finest competitors in a stacked pro event.

With a strong headline between “King” Gordon Ryan and Patrick Gaudio, and a co-main event between the old school of jiu-jitsu and the new, 3GC carries those same high-level match-ups all the way to the undercard, which, itself, could stand as the main card on any given day. More details below.

Third Coast Grappling Ryan V. Gaudio Full-Card

Date: March 14, 2020

Location: Houston, TX

Stream: Flograppling

Main Card

– GORDON RYAN vs PATRICK GAUDIO – No Time Limit Sub-Only

A very interesting rematch of the 2018 IBJJF World Championship, a bout won by Ryan in the very last seconds, by an advantage. Interestingly enough, both competitors wanted to run it over again, for very distinct reasons.

Patrick Gaudio wanted to clash against Ryan to prove he could beat him, Gordon, on the other hand, wanted it to prove he could submit Patrick. A great window into the character possessed by these two athletes. Gaudio will be the toughest competitor Gordon will face since the ADCC tournament this past September, however, Ryan will still be coming in as the favorite by a large margin.

– LUCAS VALENTE vs JT TORRES – GI

For the more purist fans of the sport, this might very well be the match of the night. One between, arguably, the lightweight division’s top guard player (Valente) and one of the most complete grapplers in the history of the sport (Torres).

On paper, JT is vastly more accomplished than Lucas, currently holding the under 77-kilogram ADCC title, which he added to his World and Pans No-Gi gold medals as well as his two Pan and European gi titles, however, Torres has been competing in the black belt division for nearly 11 years, Lucas for a year and a half, and the way he’s been fighting, we can expect him to get his own world medals sometime soon.

The young Gracie Barra representative, Valente is out to make a name for himself, having the talent to, one day, be remembered as one of the division’s All-Time Greats. A win over JT would certainly set him down that path. First, he will have to defeat a competitor with no visible holes in his game. Fantastic takedowns, outstanding pressure passing, and a very tough open guard to go with it. Very competitive clash, particularly if Valente establishes bottom position.

– PAT DOWNEY vs NICK RODRIGUEZ – Hybrid 3CG Rules

These “flavor of the month” hybrid matches and tag team shenanigans are not really what make us tune in to grappling events, but we understand their value in bringing people from outside the jiu-jitsu community on to our sport. Match-wise, Rodriguez is not a guard player and judging by their previous wrestling match, he will struggle to take Downey down. As such it is hard to envision a scenario where the match will stay on the ground for long enough for us to see a submission, though if it does, Nicky Rod will have a big advantage there.

– GEO MARTINEZ vs ETHAN CRELINSTEN – Presented by Mo Jassim

At this moment in time, there is nothing Geo Martinez needs to prove on the mats. A successful gym owner, a producer of talented athletes, an ADCC veteran, EBI champ, etc. All these factors make his willingness to test his skills against the best of the young generation an aspect truly worthy of praise.

After facing, over the years, a platoon of Blue Basement soldiers, including, Eddie Cummings, Nicky Ryan, Frank Rosenthal, Jon Calestine and Gregor Gracie, Martinez will now be clashing with Canadian standout Ethan Crelinsten, one of the most dangerous and most complete competitors of this lineage. Crelinsten will have size and youth on his side with all else being fairly even, albeit in different areas of the game.

– TALITA ALENCAR vs DANIELLE KELLY

An interesting challenge for the veteran Alencar, who will be welcoming Kelly to the black belt division. Well known in the submission-only world, Kelly is one of the top students of the renowned coach “Silver Fox” Karel Pravec, and a formidable force herself. However, don’t expect favoritism to be on her side. Kelly will be facing a wealth of experience here with Talita who will be a big step up in competition for the young East Coast grappler. Given that both athletes like to push the pace, and hunt for the submission, expect high-level entertainment.

– EDWIN NAJMI vs TOMMY LANGAKER – GI

The Kid versus The Viking will provide us a clash of styles and personalities with all the ingredients for an epic battle. Langaker has spent the majority of his career as a middleweight, Najmi as a lightweight, as such these two had not crossed paths as of yet, which only adds value to the match.

The most interesting aspect here is that Najmi is at his best when pressed. His style of play is heavily based on his counter-attacking speed and timing, while Langaker is a force of nature who never stops pushing forward, regardless of what his opponents throw at him. Expect absolute fireworks here.

– SÉRVIO TÚLIO vs OLIVER TAZA – Presented by Mo Jassim

Two accomplished grapplers with ADCC experience and crowd-pleasing jiu-jitsu styles, from two camps with a history of turbulence — Gracie Barra Belo Horizonte/Northridge and the Danaher Death Squad.

This is a very even match, with the leg-locking prowess residing on Oliver Taza’s side, and Tulio coming being the more well-rounded. High-level jiu-jitsu and plenty of finishing power in both of these gentlemen.

Undercard

– VAGNER ROCHA vs MIKE PEREZ – Presented by Mo Jassim

– WILLIAM TACKETT vs STEFFAN BANTA – No Time Limit (SO)

– KODY STEELE vs VICTOR SILVERIO

– STUART COOPER vs SAM SNOW

– GRAY MAYNARD vs ROBERTO RIVAS

– CLAUDIO CALOQUINHA vs MARCUS ANTELANTE – GI

– THIAGO MACEDO vs JACOB ALLPHIN – GI

– BRIAN MARVIN vs EFRAIN RODRIGUEZ – GI

– MIKE KHATCHIKIAN vs ALEX LANE – GI

– DANNY DUCKWORTH vs JOEL HEINEN – GI

– NILES PEEBLES vs JOSH WALKER

– VICTOR CANTU vs NATHAN LEE

– NOAH WYATT vs SAVION MARANON

– PEDRO MARINHO vs DARIN DEANGELIS – GI

– JOSH DAWSON vs JT LITTLE – GI

– LISA DO vs CAMILA LOPEZ – GI

– DAMIEN ANDERSON vs JORDAN HOLY

– ALEJANDRO SOBERON vs MICHAEL SALAZAR