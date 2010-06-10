Andre ‘Negão’ Terêncio

Andre Terencio also known as Andre “Negao” is a great Jiu Jitsu personality and one of the best coaches in BJJ today, having graduated great champions like Hannette Staack. Negao is also one of the founding members of the Brazil 021 team. A team with affiliates all over the world, including the two strongest “BJJ countries”, the United States and Brazil.

Full Name: André Fernando Alves Terencio

Nickname: “Negão” means “Big Black Man” in Portuguese, Andre got it as there were only two black students at his Jiu Jitsu school. He didn’t like the nickname at first, but the more he would refute his nick, the more people liked to use it, so the name stuck, with time André got accustomed to the name, and now it is part of him

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Francisco Mansor > Carlos Henrique > André Terencio

Main Achievement’s in Jiu Jitsu:

Bronze Medalist at the Brazilian 1997 National Championship (Purple Belt Division)

Silver Medalist at the Rio de Janeiro State Championship 1998

Weight Division: Meio-Pesado (88kg – 194.5lbs)

Affiliation/Team: Brazil 021

Andre Negao Biography

Andre Terencio was born on the 20th of of December 1977 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He started training in the beginning of the 1990’s in “Academia Santana” when Andre was only 13years old, because he was an obese child with lack of self confidence.

André Negão’s first and only instructor was Carlos Henrique, one of the best coaches there was in Brazil at the time, and the man who graded him from white to black belt.

After one year of training, André wanted to train more and more, but his humble roots didn’t allow the expensive tuition. André then asked his family not to give him anything else throughout the year (no Christmas gifts, no Birthday gifts, nothing), just the money to pay the tuition. It was this dedication that took him up the ranks until black belt.

Although André Negão never forgot his tough childhood, through Jiu Jitsu he managed to see half the world and coach some of the best fighters in the game. In 2002 he left Carlos Henrique’s school to form his own school, André Negão BJJ Club where he brought to light many champions, like Hannette Staack, Oswaldo” queixinho” Augusto,Thiago Rogerio, Lucas Clone, Izabela Ferreira, Silvana Abreu amongst many others.

After a spell as Andre Negao BJJ Club, he re-joined with his old teacher, Carlos Henrique and colleagues, some who had gone on their own endeavors, to found the “Brazil 021” academt.

André Negao teaches in one of the best academies in America, in the city of Chicago.

