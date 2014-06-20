Fellipe Andrew Silva is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Rodrigo Cavaca, being also one of the top representatives of the Zenith JJ academy in the sport/martial art’s international circuit. Fellipe Andrew made a name for himself while competing in the lower belt divisions of BJJ through his fan pleasing grappling style as well as for his achievements, which included a second place at the Copa Podio Grand Prix (black/brown belt mixed class) as well as IBJJF World and Pan American titles.

Fellipe Andrew Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Fellipe Andrew Leandro Silva

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Élcio Figueiredo > Rodrigo Cavaca > Fellipe Andrew

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World Champion (2016 purple)

IBJJF Pans Champion (2017 brown)

CBJJ Brasileiro Champion (2017 brown, 2015 purple)

IBJJF South American Champion (2016 purple)

IBJJF Rio BJJ Pro Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro Champion (2016 purple)

UAEJJF Rio Grand Slam Champion (2017 brown, 2016 purple)

IBJJF Brasília Int. Open Champion (2017 brown)

Copa Podio MW Grand Prix 2nd Place (2017)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2017 brown, 2016* purple)

CBJJ Brasileiro Championship 3rd Place (2017* brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Triangle and Botinha

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (94,30 kg / 208.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Zenith JJ

Fellipe Andrew Biography

Fellipe Andrew was born on October 24, 1994 in Caruaru – a Brazilian municipality in the state of Pernambuco (North-East).

Sports had a heavy influence in Andrew’s upbringing but the interest in martial arts only emerged during his mid teens, a time when Fellipe added the practice of kung fu to his daily activities. Not long after – more specifically on April 2011, Fellipe Andrew was convinced by his friends to give Brazilian jiu jitsu a try, a martial art/sport he fell in love with from the get-go.

Adriano Estanislau was Fellipe Andrew’s very first instructor, with the two maintaining a close relationship from white to black belt. Coach Estanislau’s academy was at the time affiliated with the Checkmat team and, as a result regularly invited another well known member of the team to his gym: The illustrious trainer Rodrigo Cavaca.

Cavaca was one of the most innovative coaches in the game, particularly during the 2010 era and the man behind great athletes such as Marcus Almeida, Gabriel Marangoni, Michelle Nicolini. He would leave the Checkmat team to form Zenith JJ in 2013, but the bond with coach Adriano and Fellipe Andrew remained.

As a purple belt Fellipe decided he was ready to focus 100% on his jiu jitsu career and moved to Santos, miles away from his family, to join Cavaca’s São Paulo state headquarters. Fellipe Andrew’s career took on like wildfire from their on while competing in the Brazilian national and international circuits. This was even more evident after his 2017 performance at jiu jitsu’s professional Copa Podio Grand Prix where Andrew was matched against some of the top black belts in the world, reaching a honorable 2nd place.

His many deeds on the mats led to his promotion to black belt on December 2017. A ceremony presided by Rodrigo Cavaca and Adriano Estanislau.

Fellipe Andrew vs. Gustavo Oliveira

