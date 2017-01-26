Jesse Urholin is an accomplished Finnish grappler and one of the top competitors ever produced by the Arctic country. A Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Markku Juntunen, Jesse Urholin made a name for himself in the European circuit by conquering medals in tournaments such as the IBJJF European Open, Crest Pro Fighting and the ADCC Trials, while also proving his worth in international events such as the IBJJF World Championship – both in gi and no-gi.

Jesse Urholin Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Jesse Juhani Urholin

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Alexandre Paiva > Markku Juntunen > Jesse Urholin

Main Achievements:

ADCC European Trials Champion (2014/2016)

IBJJF European Open Champion (2012 blue)

SBJJL Finish No-Gi National Champion (2016)

SBJJL Finish National Champion (2016 weight + absolute)

IBJJF World Championship Runner-up (2014 purple, 2016 brown)

IBJJF World No-Gi Championship Runner-up (2012 blue)

Crest Pro Fighting Runner-up (2016)

IBJJF European Open Championship 3rd Place (2013 purple, 2017 black)

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Passer

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (94,30 kg / 208.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

Jesse Urholin Biography

Jesse Urholin was born on May 18, 1989 in Pori – Finland.

As a child Urholin played football/soccer on a competitive level, prior to his interest for martial arts which appeared as a teenager thanks to Jesse’s love for action films. The curiosity for combat led both Jesse and his brother Riku to join a taekwondo school, a sport they practiced for 1 year prior to finding Brazilian jiu jitsu (2008).

The Urholin brothers started their jiu jitsu careers with coach Seppo Vihelä, and although Jesse loved grappling from the get-go he was forced to abandon his training for one year in order to perform his compulsory military service.

Upon his return to civilian life Jesse carried on his grappling tuition under the careful guidance of Markku Juntunen, one of Finland’s BJJ pioneers and a member of the powerful Alliance academy franchise. It was coach Juntunen who promoted Urholin through jiu jitsu’s belt system, including his black belt graduation, which took place on June 12, 2016.

While keeping an active and successful career in Scandinavia’s grappling circuit, Jesse also maintained a full time job in Information Technology (IT) for a private company.

Cover photo by Voikukkajj

Jesse Urholin Grappling Record 15 WINS BY POINTS

12 ( 80 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

1 ( 7 %)

BY SUBMISSION

1 ( 7 %)

BY DECISION

1 ( 7 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

1 SUBMISSION WINS #214eb8 Arm triangle 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION SUBMISSION 2 LOSSES BY POINTS

0 ( 0 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

1 ( 50 %)

BY SUBMISSION

1 ( 50 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES #214eb8 RNC 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION SUBMISSION Jesse Urholin Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 10724 Kamil Uminski L RNC Crest Pro ABS F 2016 10915 Leandro Lo Leandro Lo L Pts: 0x0, Adv European Open 94KG SF 2017 10066 Mardo Männimägi W Pts: 8x0 NoGi Finnish Open 91KG F 2016 10067 Stefan Holmström W Points Finnish Open 94KG SF 2016 10068 Niki Blomqvist W Arm triangle Finnish Open 94KG F 2016 10069 Henri Lindroos W Adv Finnish Open ABS 1/4F 2016 10070 Jaakko Hulkkonen W Points Finnish Open ABS SF 2016 10071 Harri Paakkola W Points Finnish Open ABS F 2016 10164 Unknown W Points ADCC EU Trials 88KG R1 2016 10165 Michael Hillebrand W Points ADCC EU Trials 88KG 1/4F 2016 10166 Oskar Piechota W Referee Decision ADCC EU Trials 88KG SF 2016 10167 Thomas Loubersanes W Points ADCC EU Trials 88KG F 2016 10721 Marius Rudnickas W Points Crest Pro ABS R1 2016 10722 Tarik Hopstock W Points Crest Pro ABS 1/4F 2016 10723 Dan Borovic W Points Crest Pro ABS SF 2016 10908 Felipe Mota Felipe Mota W Points European Open 94KG 1/8F 2017 10912 Rodolpho Bonfim W Pts: 2x0 European Open 94KG 1/4F 2017

Jesse Urholin vs Ilmari Leppänen



Jesse Urholin vs Thomas Loubersanes

