Jesse Urholin
Jesse Urholin

Jesse Urholin is an accomplished Finnish grappler and one of the top competitors ever produced by the Arctic country. A Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Markku Juntunen, Jesse Urholin made a name for himself in the European circuit by conquering medals in tournaments such as the IBJJF European Open, Crest Pro Fighting and the ADCC Trials, while also proving his worth in international events such as the IBJJF World Championship – both in gi and no-gi.

Jesse Urholin Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Jesse Juhani Urholin

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Alexandre Paiva > Markku Juntunen > Jesse Urholin

Main Achievements:

  • ADCC European Trials Champion (2014/2016)
  • IBJJF European Open Champion (2012 blue)
  • SBJJL Finish No-Gi National Champion (2016)
  • SBJJL Finish National Champion (2016 weight + absolute)
  • IBJJF World Championship Runner-up (2014 purple, 2016 brown)
  • IBJJF World No-Gi Championship Runner-up (2012 blue)
  • Crest Pro Fighting Runner-up (2016)
  • IBJJF European Open Championship 3rd Place (2013 purple, 2017 black)

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Passer

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (94,30 kg / 208.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

Jesse Urholin Biography

Jesse Urholin was born on May 18, 1989 in Pori – Finland.

As a child Urholin played football/soccer on a competitive level, prior to his interest for martial arts which appeared as a teenager thanks to Jesse’s love for action films. The curiosity for combat led both Jesse and his brother Riku to join a taekwondo school, a sport they practiced for 1 year prior to finding Brazilian jiu jitsu (2008).

The Urholin brothers started their jiu jitsu careers with coach Seppo Vihelä, and although Jesse loved grappling from the get-go he was forced to abandon his training for one year in order to perform his compulsory military service.

Upon his return to civilian life Jesse carried on his grappling tuition under the careful guidance of Markku Juntunen, one of Finland’s BJJ pioneers and a member of the powerful Alliance academy franchise. It was coach Juntunen who promoted Urholin through jiu jitsu’s belt system, including his black belt graduation, which took place on June 12, 2016.

While keeping an active and successful career in Scandinavia’s grappling circuit, Jesse also maintained a full time job in Information Technology (IT) for a private company.

Cover photo by Voikukkajj

Jesse Urholin Grappling Record

15 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    12 (80%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (7%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (7%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (7%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION WINS

#214eb8
Arm triangle
100
1
1
(100%) SUBMISSION
2 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    0 (0%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (50%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

#214eb8
RNC
100
1
1
(100%) SUBMISSION

Jesse Urholin Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
10724Kamil UminskiLRNCCrest ProABSF2016
10915Leandro LoLeandro LoLPts: 0x0, AdvEuropean Open94KGSF2017
10066Mardo MännimägiWPts: 8x0NoGi Finnish Open91KGF2016
10067Stefan HolmströmWPointsFinnish Open94KGSF2016
10068Niki BlomqvistWArm triangleFinnish Open94KGF2016
10069Henri LindroosWAdvFinnish OpenABS1/4F2016
10070Jaakko HulkkonenWPointsFinnish OpenABSSF2016
10071Harri PaakkolaWPointsFinnish OpenABSF2016
10164UnknownWPointsADCC EU Trials88KGR12016
10165Michael HillebrandWPointsADCC EU Trials88KG1/4F2016
10166Oskar PiechotaWReferee DecisionADCC EU Trials88KGSF2016
10167Thomas LoubersanesWPointsADCC EU Trials88KGF2016
10721Marius RudnickasWPointsCrest ProABSR12016
10722Tarik HopstockWPointsCrest ProABS1/4F2016
10723Dan BorovicWPointsCrest ProABSSF2016
10908Felipe MotaFelipe MotaWPointsEuropean Open94KG1/8F2017
10912Rodolpho BonfimWPts: 2x0European Open94KG1/4F2017

