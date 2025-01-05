Amanda Dean Bruse is a competitor in the professional jiu-jitsu circuit and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under André Galvão, who represents the United States (USA) and the Atos Team. Bruse made her name in this sport while playing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), particularly in the No-Gi ruleset, where she conquered numerous important medals, including the World and Pan Championships.

Amanda Bruse Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Amanda Dean Bruse

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Luis Dagmar >André Galvão > Amanda Bruse

Main Achievements (Professional):

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2024)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2023)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2024)

4th Place ADCC North American WC Trials (2022 / 2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2020* purple belt)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022* brown belt)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022 brown belt)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2021 / 2022* brown belt)

3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2022 brown belt)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well rounded

Weight Division: Peso Leve (64 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Atos

Amanda Bruse Biography

Amanda Bruse was born on September 6, 2000, in Iowa City, Iowa, United States.

Amanda’s first attempt at jiu-jitsu occurred when she was 5, though this experience was short-lived. Later, as a teenager, Bruse fell in love with powerlifting, an activity in which she competed from age 14. Among her most impressive competitive accomplishments in this sport were the teen records she held in New York State under USA Powerlifting (USAPL).

At 16, Amanda dealt with episodes of anxiety that derived from personal problems. Influenced by her father, who had briefly trained BJJ at a martial arts academy, they looked for a local gym that offered this combat activity. The name of the gym was Black Hole Jiu-Jitsu in Poughkeepsie, New York, with coach Mike Wacker, who guided Amanda through to the purple belt rank.

As her family relocated to San Diego, California, 18-year-old Amanda was forced to leave Black Hole BJJ. She found her new grappling home at the Atos Team headquarters, a world-class squad with some of the sport’s top performers.

Although Amanda had never pondered on being a professional athlete, a gold medal at the IBJJF No-Gi Worlds (2020), about a year into her joining Atos, manifested this career path. She decided to pursue jiu-jitsu full-time while juggling her academic studies.

Amanda Bruse was promoted to the black belt rank by André Galvão on January 13, 2023, after only six years of training. That same year, she graduated from the University of California San Diego (UCSD) with a Bachelor of Science in Clinical Psychology.

This profile was written by Mayara Munhos. Follow Mayara on Instagram at @maymunhos & @jiujitsuinframes