BJJ Fighter Database

Amanda Bruse

BJJ Heroes,
165 0
Amanda Dean Bruse is a competitor in the professional jiu-jitsu circuit and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under André Galvão, who represents the United States (USA) and the Atos Team. Bruse made her name in this sport while playing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), particularly in the No-Gi ruleset, where she conquered numerous important medals, including the World and Pan Championships.

Amanda Bruse Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Amanda Dean Bruse

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Luis Dagmar >André Galvão > Amanda Bruse

Main Achievements (Professional):

  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2024)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2023)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2024)
  • 4th Place ADCC North American WC Trials (2022 / 2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2020* purple belt)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022* brown belt)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022 brown belt)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2021 / 2022* brown belt)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2022 brown belt)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well rounded

Weight Division: Peso Leve (64 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Atos

Amanda Bruse Biography

Amanda Bruse was born on September 6, 2000, in Iowa City, Iowa, United States.

Amanda’s first attempt at jiu-jitsu occurred when she was 5, though this experience was short-lived. Later, as a teenager, Bruse fell in love with powerlifting, an activity in which she competed from age 14. Among her most impressive competitive accomplishments in this sport were the teen records she held in New York State under USA Powerlifting (USAPL).

At 16, Amanda dealt with episodes of anxiety that derived from personal problems. Influenced by her father, who had briefly trained BJJ at a martial arts academy, they looked for a local gym that offered this combat activity. The name of the gym was Black Hole Jiu-Jitsu in Poughkeepsie, New York, with coach Mike Wacker, who guided Amanda through to the purple belt rank.

As her family relocated to San Diego, California, 18-year-old Amanda was forced to leave Black Hole BJJ. She found her new grappling home at the Atos Team headquarters, a world-class squad with some of the sport’s top performers.

Although Amanda had never pondered on being a professional athlete, a gold medal at the IBJJF No-Gi Worlds (2020), about a year into her joining Atos, manifested this career path. She decided to pursue jiu-jitsu full-time while juggling her academic studies.

Amanda Bruse was promoted to the black belt rank by André Galvão on January 13, 2023, after only six years of training. That same year, she graduated from the University of California San Diego (UCSD) with a Bachelor of Science in Clinical Psychology.

This profile was written by Mayara Munhos. Follow Mayara on Instagram at @maymunhos & @jiujitsuinframes

Amanda Bruse Grappling Record

18 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    8 (44%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    10 (56%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

10 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Straight ankle lock
30
3
#86e620
Kneebar
20
2
#5AD3D1
Kimura
10
1
#d1212a
Inside heel hook
10
1
#fad11b
Guillotine
10
1
#f58822
RNC
10
1
#224aba
Triangle
10
1
10
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
19 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    10 (53%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (5%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    8 (42%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

8 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
RNC
25
2
#86e620
Armbar
25
2
#5AD3D1
Straight ankle lock
13
1
#d1212a
Choke from back
13
1
#fad11b
Choke
13
1
#f58822
Submission
13
1
8
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Amanda Bruse Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
31599Jasmine RochaJasmine RochaLPointsADCC WC Trials60KGSF2022
31601Nathalie RibeiroLPts: 3x0ADCC WC Trials60KG3RD2022
37921Jasmine RochaJasmine RochaLChokeWNO57KGSPF2023
38101Janaina LebreJanaina LebreLPointsLA Open64KGF2023
38129Melisa CuetoLSubmissionLA NGOABSF2023
39450Sheliah LindseySheliah LindseyLPts: 9x0ADCC OC60KGSF2023
39455Bridget McElieceLPts: 6x0ADCC OCABSR12023
43439Elizabeth MitrovicElizabeth MitrovicLArmbarNoGi PanABS4F2023
43549Vitoria AssisLPts: 2x2, AdvNoGi Pan56KGSF2023
45140Elizabeth MitrovicElizabeth MitrovicLPointsSacramento NGOABSSF2023
45942Ffion DaviesFfion DaviesLPts: 21x0NoGi World61KGF2023
48467Alex EnriquezAlex EnriquezLRNCADCC WC Trials55KGSF2024
48470Tammi MusumeciTammi MusumeciLPts: 7x2ADCC WC Trials55KG3RD2024
49614Jaine FragosoJaine FragosoLStraight ankle lockSan Jose SPO64KGF2024
49616Rebeca LimaLPts: 6x2San Jose SPOABSSF2024
50053Fernanda CristoFernanda CristoLArmbarDenver OpenABSSF2024
50578Chayse DiekmaLChoke from backWorld Champ.64KG8F2024
54596Maria RuffattoMaria RuffattoLPts: 16x2NoGi PanABS4F2024
55990Morgan BlackMorgan BlackLRNCWorld NoGi61KGSF2024
31573Sophia CassellaWPts: 7x0ADCC WC Trials60KGR12022
31586Mo BlackWPts: 4x0ADCC WC Trials60KGR22022
31593Victoria AnthonyWKneebarADCC WC Trials60KG8F2022
31597Tammi MusumeciTammi MusumeciWPts: 2x0ADCC WC Trials60KG4F2022
38127Leticia CardozoWTriangleLA NGOABSSF2023
45137Jenna GarciaWStraight ankle lockSacramento NGO61KGSF2023
45139Jaine FragosoJaine FragosoWKimuraSacramento NGO61KGF2023
45939Jaine FragosoJaine FragosoWInside heel hookNoGi World61KG4F2023
45940Julia MaeleJulia MaeleWPts: 2x0NoGi World61KGSF2023
46409S. HooverWGuillotineADCC LB60KGRR2024
46410M. WadeWStraight ankle lockADCC LB60KGRR2024
48449Nicole KecaWPts: 2x0ADCC WC Trials55KGR12024
48458Alex NguyenAlex NguyenWPts: 5x3ADCC WC Trials55KGR22024
48464Nikki SullivanWPts: 4x0ADCC WC Trials55KG4F2024
49613Elizabeth ExellWStraight ankle lockSan Jose SPO64KGSF2024
54616Joanna TrindadeWPts: 10x2NoGi Pan61KGSF2024
54618Julia MaeleJulia MaeleWRNCNoGi Pan61KGF2024
55988Amanda SchurtzWKneebarWorld NoGi61KG4F2024
