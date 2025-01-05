Amanda Dean Bruse is a competitor in the professional jiu-jitsu circuit and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under André Galvão, who represents the United States (USA) and the Atos Team. Bruse made her name in this sport while playing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), particularly in the No-Gi ruleset, where she conquered numerous important medals, including the World and Pan Championships.
Amanda Bruse Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Amanda Dean Bruse
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Luis Dagmar >André Galvão > Amanda Bruse
Main Achievements (Professional):
- 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2024)
- 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2023)
- 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2024)
- 4th Place ADCC North American WC Trials (2022 / 2024)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2020* purple belt)
- 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022* brown belt)
- 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022 brown belt)
- 2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2021 / 2022* brown belt)
- 3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2022 brown belt)
Favorite Position/Technique: Well rounded
Weight Division: Peso Leve (64 kg / 141.5 lbs)
Team/Association: Atos
Amanda Bruse Biography
Amanda Bruse was born on September 6, 2000, in Iowa City, Iowa, United States.
Amanda’s first attempt at jiu-jitsu occurred when she was 5, though this experience was short-lived. Later, as a teenager, Bruse fell in love with powerlifting, an activity in which she competed from age 14. Among her most impressive competitive accomplishments in this sport were the teen records she held in New York State under USA Powerlifting (USAPL).
At 16, Amanda dealt with episodes of anxiety that derived from personal problems. Influenced by her father, who had briefly trained BJJ at a martial arts academy, they looked for a local gym that offered this combat activity. The name of the gym was Black Hole Jiu-Jitsu in Poughkeepsie, New York, with coach Mike Wacker, who guided Amanda through to the purple belt rank.
As her family relocated to San Diego, California, 18-year-old Amanda was forced to leave Black Hole BJJ. She found her new grappling home at the Atos Team headquarters, a world-class squad with some of the sport’s top performers.
Although Amanda had never pondered on being a professional athlete, a gold medal at the IBJJF No-Gi Worlds (2020), about a year into her joining Atos, manifested this career path. She decided to pursue jiu-jitsu full-time while juggling her academic studies.
Amanda Bruse was promoted to the black belt rank by André Galvão on January 13, 2023, after only six years of training. That same year, she graduated from the University of California San Diego (UCSD) with a Bachelor of Science in Clinical Psychology.
This profile was written by Mayara Munhos. Follow Mayara on Instagram at @maymunhos & @jiujitsuinframes
Amanda Bruse Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
8 (44%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
10 (56%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
10 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
10 (53%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
1 (5%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
8 (42%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
8 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Amanda Bruse Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|31599
|Jasmine RochaJasmine Rocha
|L
|Points
|ADCC WC Trials
|60KG
|SF
|2022
|31601
|Nathalie Ribeiro
|L
|Pts: 3x0
|ADCC WC Trials
|60KG
|3RD
|2022
|37921
|Jasmine RochaJasmine Rocha
|L
|Choke
|WNO
|57KG
|SPF
|2023
|38101
|Janaina LebreJanaina Lebre
|L
|Points
|LA Open
|64KG
|F
|2023
|38129
|Melisa Cueto
|L
|Submission
|LA NGO
|ABS
|F
|2023
|39450
|Sheliah LindseySheliah Lindsey
|L
|Pts: 9x0
|ADCC OC
|60KG
|SF
|2023
|39455
|Bridget McEliece
|L
|Pts: 6x0
|ADCC OC
|ABS
|R1
|2023
|43439
|Elizabeth MitrovicElizabeth Mitrovic
|L
|Armbar
|NoGi Pan
|ABS
|4F
|2023
|43549
|Vitoria Assis
|L
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|NoGi Pan
|56KG
|SF
|2023
|45140
|Elizabeth MitrovicElizabeth Mitrovic
|L
|Points
|Sacramento NGO
|ABS
|SF
|2023
|45942
|Ffion DaviesFfion Davies
|L
|Pts: 21x0
|NoGi World
|61KG
|F
|2023
|48467
|Alex EnriquezAlex Enriquez
|L
|RNC
|ADCC WC Trials
|55KG
|SF
|2024
|48470
|Tammi MusumeciTammi Musumeci
|L
|Pts: 7x2
|ADCC WC Trials
|55KG
|3RD
|2024
|49614
|Jaine FragosoJaine Fragoso
|L
|Straight ankle lock
|San Jose SPO
|64KG
|F
|2024
|49616
|Rebeca Lima
|L
|Pts: 6x2
|San Jose SPO
|ABS
|SF
|2024
|50053
|Fernanda CristoFernanda Cristo
|L
|Armbar
|Denver Open
|ABS
|SF
|2024
|50578
|Chayse Diekma
|L
|Choke from back
|World Champ.
|64KG
|8F
|2024
|54596
|Maria RuffattoMaria Ruffatto
|L
|Pts: 16x2
|NoGi Pan
|ABS
|4F
|2024
|55990
|Morgan BlackMorgan Black
|L
|RNC
|World NoGi
|61KG
|SF
|2024
|31573
|Sophia Cassella
|W
|Pts: 7x0
|ADCC WC Trials
|60KG
|R1
|2022
|31586
|Mo Black
|W
|Pts: 4x0
|ADCC WC Trials
|60KG
|R2
|2022
|31593
|Victoria Anthony
|W
|Kneebar
|ADCC WC Trials
|60KG
|8F
|2022
|31597
|Tammi MusumeciTammi Musumeci
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|ADCC WC Trials
|60KG
|4F
|2022
|38127
|Leticia Cardozo
|W
|Triangle
|LA NGO
|ABS
|SF
|2023
|45137
|Jenna Garcia
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|Sacramento NGO
|61KG
|SF
|2023
|45139
|Jaine FragosoJaine Fragoso
|W
|Kimura
|Sacramento NGO
|61KG
|F
|2023
|45939
|Jaine FragosoJaine Fragoso
|W
|Inside heel hook
|NoGi World
|61KG
|4F
|2023
|45940
|Julia MaeleJulia Maele
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|NoGi World
|61KG
|SF
|2023
|46409
|S. Hoover
|W
|Guillotine
|ADCC LB
|60KG
|RR
|2024
|46410
|M. Wade
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|ADCC LB
|60KG
|RR
|2024
|48449
|Nicole Keca
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|ADCC WC Trials
|55KG
|R1
|2024
|48458
|Alex NguyenAlex Nguyen
|W
|Pts: 5x3
|ADCC WC Trials
|55KG
|R2
|2024
|48464
|Nikki Sullivan
|W
|Pts: 4x0
|ADCC WC Trials
|55KG
|4F
|2024
|49613
|Elizabeth Exell
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|San Jose SPO
|64KG
|SF
|2024
|54616
|Joanna Trindade
|W
|Pts: 10x2
|NoGi Pan
|61KG
|SF
|2024
|54618
|Julia MaeleJulia Maele
|W
|RNC
|NoGi Pan
|61KG
|F
|2024
|55988
|Amanda Schurtz
|W
|Kneebar
|World NoGi
|61KG
|4F
|2024