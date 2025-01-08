Jose Jurema Nascimento de Carvalho, commonly referred to as Jose Jurema or Jose Carvalho, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Tarcicio Jardim and Endres Barbosa, who also worked with Cicero Costha during his time as a blue belt. Jurema represented the Checkmat team for most of his competitive career in which he conquered numerous important medals, particularly in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit.

Jose Jurema Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Jose Jurema Nascimento de Carvalho

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Leonardo Vieira > Tarcicio Jardim > Jose Jurema

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2024)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, MIA (2024)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2022 brown)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2021 purple)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019 blue, 2021 purple)

1st Place FEPJJ Grand Slam Nordeste (2018 blue, 2020 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019* blue)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2023 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2022* / 2023** brown)

3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2020 purple)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (94kg/207lbs)

Team/Association: Checkmat

Jose Jurema Biography

Jose Jurema Carvalho was born on May 15, 2000, in João Pessoa, in the Brazilian state of Paraíba.

Connected with sports from a very young age, Jurema conquered his first sporting trophy in running at the tender age of 4. His childhood was spent competing in surfing, futsal (5-A-Side), and swimming before he transitioned to martial arts at 14.

Although his father was a lifelong martial artist, Jose didn’t feel the appeal of combat sports until his mid-teens. Once he did, he opted for Muay Thai, a style he practiced for 2 years and competed in twice. As a 16-year-old, Jurema finally fell compelled to train in his father’s sport, Jiu-Jitsu, under coach Harlean Oliveira’s instruction.

Accustomed to competing in every sport he practiced, Jurema brought the same intensity to BJJ. After nearly 1 year of training & competing, he decided to pursue grappling as a profession and convinced his parents to let him move to Sao Paulo to train full-time at Cicero Costha‘s gym. His parents agreed under the condition that he would stay in school and maintain good grades.

Jurema spent the whole of 2017 training with Costha, after which he returned to Joao Pessoa to study Physical Education at the university. There he joined one of the most successful teams in the State of Paraíba, Checkmat, with Tarcicio Jardim and Endres Barbosa. He remained under the instruction of these two coaches, who graded Jurema from his blue belt to the black belt rank, the latter in a promotion commissioned to Sebastian Lalli, who ceremonially tied the belt around Jurema’s waist in June 2023, in the United States as Jardim & Barbosa could not be present.