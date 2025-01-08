Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Jose Jurema

Jose Jurema Nascimento de Carvalho, commonly referred to as Jose Jurema or Jose Carvalho, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Tarcicio Jardim and Endres Barbosa, who also worked with Cicero Costha during his time as a blue belt. Jurema represented the Checkmat team for most of his competitive career in which he conquered numerous important medals, particularly in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit.

Jose Jurema Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Jose Jurema Nascimento de Carvalho

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Leonardo Vieira > Tarcicio Jardim > Jose Jurema

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2024)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, MIA (2024)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2022 brown)
  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2021 purple)
  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019 blue, 2021 purple)
  • 1st Place FEPJJ Grand Slam Nordeste (2018 blue, 2020 purple)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019* blue)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2023 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2022* / 2023** brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2020 purple)

* Absolute
** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (94kg/207lbs)

Team/Association: Checkmat

Jose Jurema Biography

Jose Jurema Carvalho was born on May 15, 2000, in João Pessoa, in the Brazilian state of Paraíba.

Connected with sports from a very young age, Jurema conquered his first sporting trophy in running at the tender age of 4. His childhood was spent competing in surfing, futsal (5-A-Side), and swimming before he transitioned to martial arts at 14.

Although his father was a lifelong martial artist, Jose didn’t feel the appeal of combat sports until his mid-teens. Once he did, he opted for Muay Thai, a style he practiced for 2 years and competed in twice. As a 16-year-old, Jurema finally fell compelled to train in his father’s sport, Jiu-Jitsu, under coach Harlean Oliveira’s instruction.

Accustomed to competing in every sport he practiced, Jurema brought the same intensity to BJJ. After nearly 1 year of training & competing, he decided to pursue grappling as a profession and convinced his parents to let him move to Sao Paulo to train full-time at Cicero Costha‘s gym. His parents agreed under the condition that he would stay in school and maintain good grades.

Jurema spent the whole of 2017 training with Costha, after which he returned to Joao Pessoa to study Physical Education at the university. There he joined one of the most successful teams in the State of Paraíba, Checkmat, with Tarcicio Jardim and Endres Barbosa. He remained under the instruction of these two coaches, who graded Jurema from his blue belt to the black belt rank, the latter in a promotion commissioned to Sebastian Lalli, who ceremonially tied the belt around Jurema’s waist in June 2023, in the United States as Jardim & Barbosa could not be present.

Jose Jurema Grappling Record

33 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    7 (21%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (6%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    22 (67%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (6%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

22 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Choke from back
36
8
Straight ankle lock
18
4
RNC
18
4
Katagatame
14
3
Armlock
5
1
Outside heel hook
5
1
Inside heel hook
5
1
22
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
14 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    6 (43%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (7%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    5 (36%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (7%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    1 (7%)

5 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Katagatame
20
1
Choke from back
20
1
Darce choke
20
1
RNC
20
1
Armbar
20
1
5
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Jose Jurema Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
42531Rafael AnjosRafael AnjosLPointsJJ Con88KGSF2023
43422Hunter ColvinLDQNoGi PanABS8F2023
43517Elder CruzElder CruzLPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi Pan91KGR12023
44728Inacio SantosInacio SantosLPts: 2x0NOrleans FOABSSF2023
44731Guilherme FernandesGuilherme FernandesLPts: 4x2NOrleans NGFABS4F2023
45874Adam WardzinskiAdam WardzinskiLKatagatameNoGi World91KG4F2023
46842Yan LucasYan LucasLPts: 2x0NOrleans OpenABSF2024
46845Felipe PimentelLPts: 2x0NOrleans NGOABS4F2024
48093Pedro MerlimLPts: 2x0Pan American94KG4F2024
50466Paulo MerlinLChoke from backWorld Champ.94KG8F2024
51438E. SaidLDarce chokeADCC Orlando91KGR12024
51448Zack GhalayniLRNCADCC Orlando91KG3RD2024
54091Mantas DaublysLArmbarEuro NoGi91KGSF2024
55927Faris LamkademLReferee DecisionWorld NoGi91KGSF2024
41576Robert DunnWChoke from backNOrleans Open94KGF2023
41578Theodore SandersWStraight ankle lockNOrleans OpenABS4F2023
41579Emilio HernandezEmilio HernandezWChoke from backNOrleans OpenABSSF2023
41581Omar MozahemWRNCNOrleans NGO91KGF2023
42529Eliyah SalaWPointsJJ Con88KG4F2023
43141Enrique MarchWChoke from backADGS Miami85KGR12023
43145Pedro NetoWRNCADGS Miami85KG4F2023
43147Lucas BritoWChoke from backADGS Miami85KGSF2023
43148Luiz PauloLuiz PauloWPts: 1x0ADGS Miami85KGF2023
43419Jose MunozWPts: 16x0NoGi PanABSR12023
44721Adilson SouzaWStraight ankle lockNOrleans FO94KGRR2023
44723Carlos CastroWChoke from backNOrleans FO94KGRR2023
44726Carlos NetoWStraight ankle lockNOrleans FOABS4F2023
46830Rafael FernandoWKatagatameNOrleans Open94KGSF2024
46832Filipe PimentelWChoke from backNOrleans Open94KGF2024
46840Jose PerezWReferee DecisionNOrleans OpenABS4F2024
46841Pedro BisnetoWChoke from backNOrleans OpenABSSF2024
48088Luccas LiraLuccas LiraWReferee DecisionPan American94KGR12024
50460Vital NetoWChoke from backWorld Champ.94KGR12024
51445A. NevinsWPts: 6x0ADCC Orlando91KGRPC2024
51446I. FiddermanWArmlockADCC Orlando91KGRPC2024
51447Jaylen RhoneyWPts: 6x0ADCC Orlando91KGRPC2024
52101Daniel AzevedoDaniel AzevedoWOutside heel hookOrlando SMNGO91KGNA2024
52102Nicholas MccannWStraight ankle lockOrlando SMNGO91KGNA2024
52106Charles MurdockWRNCOrlando SMNGOABSSF2024
52107Arthur MariathWKatagatameOrlando SMNGOABSF2024
54080Luka VuksanWRNCEuro NoGi91KGR12024
54087Faris LamkademWPts: 2x0Euro NoGi91KG4F2024
54570Luccas LiraLuccas LiraWPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi Pan91KG4F2024
54574Gabriel BrodGabriel BrodWPts: 2x2, AdvNoGi Pan91KGSF2024
54576Francisco LoFrancisco LoWInside heel hookNoGi Pan91KGF2024
55917Christiano TayfourWPts: 16x0World NoGi91KG8F2024
55925Joao NicoliteJoao NicoliteWKatagatameWorld NoGi91KG4F2024
