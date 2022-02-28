Amy Campo is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Eduardo Mori and a member of the Zenith Team (Utah, USA), a squad she represents on the global grappling circuit. Campo made her reputation as one of the top grapplers of her generation while competing in the colored belt divisions of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) where she conquered World titles (gi & no-gi) as well as Pan-American and American no-gi titles.

Amy Campo Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Amy Scot Campo

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > George Gracie > Octávio de Almeida > Roberto Lage > Eduardo Mori > Amy Campo

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2021** brown)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2018 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2021** brown)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2019** purple, 2020**/2021** brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2018 purple)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2017)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2017)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2017*)

3rd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2017*)

* Absolute

** Weight & Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Traditional Guard-Player

Weight Division: Meio-Pesado (71,50 kg / 163.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Zenith

Amy Campo Biography

Amy Campo was born on January 30, 2000, in Utah, United States, growing up in the Sunset and Riverdale cities, near Ogden, Utah.

Although interested in sports from a young age, Amy’s family could not afford Campo’s sporting tuition aside from a short-lived experience with dancing classes. As time passed, however, her family gradually overcame a few of its financial struggles and managed to afford martial arts classes for Amy’s older brother, Ryder (6 years her elder).

When she turned 13, Amy’s father took her to watch one of Ryder’s martial arts classes. During class, while sitting on the sidelines, Campo’s dad asked her if she would like to join the class as well, a question she answered affirmatively. This decision would resonate across the grappling world in the following years.

Starting on April 18, 2013, Amy practiced an array of combat sports such as kickboxing, MMA, and jiu-jitsu under Eduardo Mori – the style she opted to focus on more vehemently as time progressed.

Climbing the BJJ belt ranks through the kids’ program, Amy became a member of the adults class as soon as she was of age while progressing rapidly through the sport thanks to her many competitive achievements. Achievements that, ultimately, led to Campo’s black belt promotion from coach Mori as she stood on top of the 2021 IBJJF World Championships podium steps, after her double gold performance in the tournament on the 15th of December.

Although a natural talent, much of Amy Campo’s competitive success was owed to coach Eduardo Mori, a statement verified by Campo herself in an interview given to BJJ Heroes undertaken on February 23, 2022, where the Utah native explained about Mori:

“Eddy is more than my coach or professor. When I was a teenager, we started having problems at home as tension grew between my parents and they divorced. It put stress on my relationships with my family. That was when Eddy stepped in, he started inviting me into his home as part of his family. He and his wife, Rachel, became my mentors for everything inside and outside the gym. They encouraged me to compete and helped with subsequent trips to Pan Ams, American Nationals, and Worlds“.

Amy Campo vs Leticia Cardoso