Renan Cruz is a jiu-jitsu black belt and a representative of the R1NG / MCBJJ teams in the sport’s global circuit. Renan is widely recognized as one of the top grapplers of his generation, a reputation earned while competing in the colored belt divisions of the sport where he conquered important medals on both the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit and the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Tour, including Pan American and World Pro gold medals as a brown belt. Renan is also the son of a jiu-jitsu legend and former 2x IBJJF open weight world champion Márcio Cruz, also known as Pé de Pano.

Renan Cruz Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Renan Cruz

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Márcio Cruz > Renan Cruz

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2021 brown)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2017** blue)

1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2021 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2021 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, MIA (2020 / 2021 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2019 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2018 purple, 2020 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2018 purple, 2020 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019 purple, 2020** / 2021* brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Traditional Guard-Player

Weight Division: Super-Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Marcio Cruz BJJ

Renan Cruz Biography

Renan Cruz was born on September 30, 1997, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, growing up in the Merck complex of the Jacarépagua parish.

Despite not spending the formative years of his life with his father – Márcio Cruz, who lived abroad – being the son of jiu-jitsu royalty meant an early introduction to the sport for Renan. As such, Cruz became a student of coach Serginho at a local GFTeam school as a child. Despite the natural talent he possessed, grappling was not something that interested him at an early age and he would skip class often until he finally gave up altogether at the age of 13.

When Renan turned 18, he moved to the United States to live with his father where he was reacquainted with grappling. His maturity allied with the methodology applied by his dad in the classes led the young Brazilian to focus more seriously during this second experience, ultimately leading to a full-time commitment by Renan within a year of his stay.

With positive results across all 3 major events of the IBJJF circuit, Renan advanced through the belt system, with his black belt promotion taking place on December 2021, from the hands of his father, Márcio Cruz.