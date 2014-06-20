Ian Sanders is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Rodrigo Freitas, being also one of the main representatives of the Rodrigo Freitas Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (RFBJJ) team in the sport’s worldwide circuit. Although already regarded as a hot prospect, Sanders’ breakthrough performance took place at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) No-Gi Pan of 2016, a tournament he won with flying colors. He would later repeat the deed (2018) further solidifying his name as one of the top American black belts of his generation.

Ian Sanders Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Ian Phyllip Sanders

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie (Senior) > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Aldo Januário (Caveirinha) > Rodrigo Freitas > Ian Sanders

Main Achievements:

IBJJF Pans No-Gi Champion (2016/2018)

IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

IBJJF Pans No-Gi Champion (2015 brown)

IBJJF American Nationals Champion (2014 purple)

IBJJF Pans Championship 2nd Place (2014 purple)

IBJJF American Nationals 2nd Place (2013 purple)

IBJJF Pans Championship 3rd Place (2013 blue)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2013 blue)

IBJJF American Nationals 3rd Place (2014 brown)

IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2014 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Attacking the back

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Rodrigo Freitas Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Ian Sanders Biography

Ian Sanders was born on June 26, 1991, in Hacienda Heights, a suburban community located in Los Angeles County, California, United States.

Not particularly sporty as a child, Ian’s first structured physical activity came by way of the Korean kicking style of tae-kwon-do, a martial art he practiced briefly during his childhood. It was only at the very end of his teens that Sanders would return to combat sports, and sports in general through jiu-jitsu, starting at the age of 19.

Rodrigo Freitas was Sander’s first coach, one who stood by Ian throughout all belts. It was also Freitas who introduced the young California native to the profession of coaching grappling, a job Sanders started as a blue belt.

after a brilliant career in the lower belt divisions of the sport where Sanders represented the colors of the RFBJJ academy proudly, on July 2nd, 2016, shortly after the IBJJF World Championship, Rodrigo Freitas promoted Ian Sanders to black belt.