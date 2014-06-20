Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
Ian Sanders
, / 20 0

Ian Sanders

BJJ Fighter Database
SHARE
Digitsu Free BJJ Techniques

Ian Sanders is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Rodrigo Freitas, being also one of the main representatives of the Rodrigo Freitas Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (RFBJJ) team in the sport’s worldwide circuit. Although already regarded as a hot prospect, Sanders’ breakthrough performance took place at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) No-Gi Pan of 2016, a tournament he won with flying colors. He would later repeat the deed (2018) further solidifying his name as one of the top American black belts of his generation.

Ian Sanders Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Ian Phyllip Sanders

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie (Senior) > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Aldo Januário (Caveirinha) > Rodrigo Freitas > Ian Sanders

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF Pans No-Gi Champion (2016/2018)
  • IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • IBJJF Pans No-Gi Champion (2015 brown)
  • IBJJF American Nationals Champion (2014 purple)
  • IBJJF Pans Championship 2nd Place (2014 purple)
  • IBJJF American Nationals 2nd Place (2013 purple)
  • IBJJF Pans Championship 3rd Place (2013 blue)
  • IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2013 blue)
  • IBJJF American Nationals 3rd Place (2014 brown)
  • IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2014 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Attacking the back

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Rodrigo Freitas Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Ian Sanders Biography

Ian Sanders was born on June 26, 1991, in Hacienda Heights, a suburban community located in Los Angeles County, California, United States.

Not particularly sporty as a child, Ian’s first structured physical activity came by way of the Korean kicking style of tae-kwon-do, a martial art he practiced briefly during his childhood. It was only at the very end of his teens that Sanders would return to combat sports, and sports in general through jiu-jitsu, starting at the age of 19.

Rodrigo Freitas was Sander’s first coach, one who stood by Ian throughout all belts. It was also Freitas who introduced the young California native to the profession of coaching grappling, a job Sanders started as a blue belt.

after a brilliant career in the lower belt divisions of the sport where Sanders represented the colors of the RFBJJ academy proudly, on July 2nd, 2016, shortly after the IBJJF World Championship, Rodrigo Freitas promoted Ian Sanders to black belt.

Ian Sanders Grappling Record

7 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    3 (43%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (29%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (29%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
RNC
100
2
2
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
4 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    2 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Triangle
100
2
2
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Ian Sanders Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
10750Gabriel MarangoniGabriel MarangoniLPts: 6x2NoGi Worlds67KG4F2016
11370Gabriel MarangoniGabriel MarangoniLTriangleEuropean Open70KG8F2017
14637Thiago MacedoThiago MacedoLPts: 5x0Los Angeles Open70KGSF2018
17867Gilson NunesGilson NunesLTriangleNoGi Worlds67KGSF2018
10511Michael MainWPts: 6x4NoGi Pan Ams67KG4F2016
10513Mayko AraujoMayko AraujoWPts: 8x2NoGi Pan Ams67KGSF2016
10515Sergio CalderonWRNCNoGi Pan Ams67KGF2016
16828Silvio DuranSilvio DuranWRNCNo Gi Pan Am.67KGSF2018
16830Pablo MantovaniPablo MantovaniWPts: 2x2, AdvNo Gi Pan Am.67KGF2018
17859Jake FerraraJake FerraraWPointsNoGi Worlds67KGR22018
17863Thiago MacedoThiago MacedoWPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi Worlds67KG4F2018

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear

Recent Posts

Ian Sanders

,
Murilo Amaral

,
Eduardo Lopes

,
Larissa Campos

,
The Grappling Authority Store
Scramble Fightwear
Meerkatsu Jiu Jitsu Gis and Apparel
Never Tap Knee Support
Hypnotik Gi and NoGi
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN