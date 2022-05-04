Nathannael Fernandes is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete and a black belt under Melqui Galvão, who is part of a well-known generation of top-tier grapplers developed by coach Galvão from his academy in Manaus, Brazil, a team that built names such as Mica Galvão, Fabricio Andrey, and Diogo Reis. Fernandes had a fruitful career as a colored belt, though he first made big waves in the sport during his black belt debut, at the 2021 Abu Dhabi World Pro tournament where he beat big names of the sport such as Pan & European champion Thalison Soares and European and Brazilian Nationals gold medalist Rodnei Barbosa.

Nathannael Fernandes Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Nathannael Jackson Fernandes

Nickname: “Nathan” which is short for Nathannael.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie / Rolker Gracie > Augusto Monteiro > Ronnie Melo > Melquisedeque Galvão > Nathannael Fernandes

Main Achievements:

1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2021)

1st Place AJP BRA World Pro Qualifier (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 blue)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2020 purple)

1st Place IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro (2018 blue, 2019 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro (2018* blue)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2016)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2017)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well-rounded

Weight Division: Peso Galo (57,50 kg / 127.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Melqui Galvão / Fight Sports

Nathannael Fernandes Biography

Nathannael Fernandes was born on November 29, 2001, in Manaus, the capital city of the Brazilian state of Amazonas, where he grew up.

Fernandes’ interest in jiu-jitsu sparked from a casual encounter with one of his neighbors, who was wearing a gi on his way from a BJJ class. He was around 12 to 13 years old and thought his acquaintance looked cool with his outfit and decided to ask him about this martial art. After that conversation, it didn’t take long for young Nathannal to join the local jiu-jitsu academy where he met coach Melqui Galvão as he was just kickstarting his (now) infamous grappling project.

Once Nathannael joined Galvão’s workgroup, he immediately felt a great connection with the team and the sport, leading him to train on a full-time schedule from very early on in his career. That desire to become a pro-athlete was behind his decision to leave Manaus at the age of 15 to go and train in São Paulo, at the Dream Art Project – a team that was affiliated with coach Melqui at the time. Despite his desire to make things work in SP, Fernandes ended up returning to base in Manaus after a short period, where he continued his development.

On November 03, 2021, Nathannael was promoted to black belt by coach Melqui Galvão, in Manaus, Brazil.