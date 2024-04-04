ADGS Is Hitting The Historic Capital Of Rome With A Bang!

This April 14 (2024) the city of Rome, Italy, will become jiu-jitsu’s capital for a day as the famous European metropolis is set to house one of the biggest events of the year, AJP’s Grand Slam. A tournament that is part of the federation’s global tour and will feature some of the biggest stars of gi jiu-jitsu in the world.
Over the past few years, the AJP tournament circuit has become the most important league in Europe, outpacing the IBJJF by tens of events per year in the Old Continent. That consistency reaches its peak with mega-production events such as the Grand Slams which are spread across the globe with shows in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, South America, and North America. These championships provide a great opportunity to climb the ranking of the AJP for a possible admission at the World Pro and offer cash prizes to the medalists, features that have captivated the interest of many top players of the professional division.
Among the big names to be performing in Rome, you will find World & Pan champion Diego Pato, ADCC Brazilian Trials winner Luiz Paulo, 2024 Pan Champions Uanderson Ferreira, Yatan Bueno, and Ingridd Alves, as well as Abu Dhabi World Pro winner Yuri Hendrex and the Armbar Queen herself, Julia Alves.
Rest assured that this event will have more than Brazilian stars, many of Europe’s finest will attend the ADGS Rome. That list will feature 2024 Pan sensation, Belgium’s Florian Bayili, Georgia’s Dzhimsher Razmadze – an athlete who has shown tremendous skill as of late, Ireland’s Jean Luca Maltese, as well as Fightzone London’s two aces, namely ADCC European Trials champion Nia Blackman and IBJJF World & European brown belt champion Laura Sieradzan who will be making her black belt debut in Italy.
The USA will also be well represented with Isaac Doederlein, Nick Salles,
Below are a few of the stars that will be at play on April 14.
Link to the event page, here.
TOP NAMES IN THE PROFESSIONAL (ADULT) BLACK BELT DIVISION
56KG
Marko Oikarainen
Kalel Santos
Johnif Rocha
Andrea Verdemare
62KG
Jefferson Fagundes
Yuri Hendrex
Leonardo Mario
Andrew Santos
Pablo Mantovani
69KG
Matheus Onda
Artur Oliveira
Thiago Macedo
Diego “Pato” Oliveira
Dzhimsher Razmadze
Nicholas Salles
Florian Bayili
Isaac Doederlein
77KG
Luiz Paulo
Lucas Protasio
Ali Monfaradi
Igor Feliz
Luis Ribas
Daniel Maira
85KG
Pedro “Bolo” Silva
Uanderson Ferreira
Luan Alves
Davi Vetoraci
Manuel Ribamar
Sebastian Rodriguez
94KG
Marcos Carrozzino
Jackson Sousa
Roberto Dib
120KG
Yatan Bueno
Felipe Bezerra
Matheus Felipe
Helder “Tropeco” Junior
Rodrigo Ribeiro
Jean Maltese
TOP NAMES IN THE PROFESSIONAL (ADULT) BROWN & BLACK BELT DIVISION
49KG
Diana Teixeira
Brenda Larissa
Serena Gabrielli
55KG
Beatriz Gutierrez Campos
Alexa Yanes
Gabriela Pereira
Miranda Galban
Tamara Toros
Anna Rodrigues
62KG
Julia Alves
Vitoria Vieira
Maria Luisa Delahaye
Vanessa English
Dayane Bazzoni
70KG
Ingridd Alves
Nia Blackman
Magdalena Loska
Laura Sieradzan
95KG
Maria Carolina “Maca” Vicentini
Yara Soares
Anabel Lopez
Yasmira Dias