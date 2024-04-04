ADGS Is Hitting The Historic Capital Of Rome With A Bang!

This April 14 (2024) the city of Rome, Italy, will become jiu-jitsu’s capital for a day as the famous European metropolis is set to house one of the biggest events of the year, AJP’s Grand Slam. A tournament that is part of the federation’s global tour and will feature some of the biggest stars of gi jiu-jitsu in the world.

Over the past few years, the AJP tournament circuit has become the most important league in Europe, outpacing the IBJJF by tens of events per year in the Old Continent. That consistency reaches its peak with mega-production events such as the Grand Slams which are spread across the globe with shows in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, South America, and North America. These championships provide a great opportunity to climb the ranking of the AJP for a possible admission at the World Pro and offer cash prizes to the medalists, features that have captivated the interest of many top players of the professional division.

Among the big names to be performing in Rome, you will find World & Pan champion Diego Pato, ADCC Brazilian Trials winner Luiz Paulo, 2024 Pan Champions Uanderson Ferreira, Yatan Bueno, and Ingridd Alves, as well as Abu Dhabi World Pro winner Yuri Hendrex and the Armbar Queen herself, Julia Alves.

Rest assured that this event will have more than Brazilian stars, many of Europe’s finest will attend the ADGS Rome. That list will feature 2024 Pan sensation, Belgium’s Florian Bayili, Georgia’s Dzhimsher Razmadze – an athlete who has shown tremendous skill as of late, Ireland’s Jean Luca Maltese, as well as Fightzone London’s two aces, namely ADCC European Trials champion Nia Blackman and IBJJF World & European brown belt champion Laura Sieradzan who will be making her black belt debut in Italy.

The USA will also be well represented with Isaac Doederlein, Nick Salles,

Below are a few of the stars that will be at play on April 14.

Link to the event page, here.

TOP NAMES IN THE PROFESSIONAL (ADULT) BLACK BELT DIVISION

56KG

Marko Oikarainen

Kalel Santos

Johnif Rocha

Andrea Verdemare

62KG

Jefferson Fagundes

Yuri Hendrex

Leonardo Mario

Andrew Santos

Pablo Mantovani

69KG

Matheus Onda

Artur Oliveira

Thiago Macedo

Diego “Pato” Oliveira

Dzhimsher Razmadze

Nicholas Salles

Florian Bayili

Isaac Doederlein

77KG

Luiz Paulo

Lucas Protasio

Ali Monfaradi

Igor Feliz

Luis Ribas

Daniel Maira

85KG

Pedro “Bolo” Silva

Uanderson Ferreira

Luan Alves

Davi Vetoraci

Manuel Ribamar

Sebastian Rodriguez

94KG

Marcos Carrozzino

Jackson Sousa

Roberto Dib

120KG

Yatan Bueno

Felipe Bezerra

Matheus Felipe

Helder “Tropeco” Junior

Rodrigo Ribeiro

Jean Maltese

TOP NAMES IN THE PROFESSIONAL (ADULT) BROWN & BLACK BELT DIVISION

49KG

Diana Teixeira

Brenda Larissa

Serena Gabrielli

55KG

Beatriz Gutierrez Campos

Alexa Yanes

Gabriela Pereira

Miranda Galban

Tamara Toros

Anna Rodrigues

62KG

Julia Alves

Vitoria Vieira

Maria Luisa Delahaye

Vanessa English

Dayane Bazzoni

70KG

Ingridd Alves

Nia Blackman

Magdalena Loska

Laura Sieradzan

95KG

Maria Carolina “Maca” Vicentini

Yara Soares

Anabel Lopez

Yasmira Dias