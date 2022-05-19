Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fighter Database

Mariana Rolszt

BJJ Heroes,
135 0
B Team Instructional

Mariana Rolszt is a professional grappler who represents the Gracie Humaitá squad in the sport’s global circuit and holds the rank of black belt in jiu-jitsu under the tutelage of Letícia Ribeiro. Mariana is also one of the main roosterweight athletes (48,5kg / 107.0 lbs) of her generation, a reputation earned through her Brazilian Nationals (Brasileiro) and South American titles both with the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Tour (AJP), the two most established promotions in the sport.

Mariana Rolszt Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Mariana Cabral Rolszt

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie > Vini Aieta > Letícia Ribeiro

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2021)
  • 1st Place AJP South American Continental Pro (2021)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2020 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2017 purple)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2016 / 2017 purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2018 purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019 brown)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2015)
  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2014)
  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2014)
  • 2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2015)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Galo (48,5kg / 107.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Humaita

Mariana Rolszt Biography

Mariana Rolszt was born on January 23, 1998, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she grew up.

Not particularly fond of sports during her early childhood, Rolszt had a couple of short-lived experiences with judo and capoeira prior to her jiu-jitsu career. Inspired by her parents – who trained regularly with the gi – Mariana decided to try a BJJ class at the age of 12 and immediately connected with the martial art and became an avid practitioner from then on under the instruction of Gustavo Bretas, Alexandre “Guaraná” and Eduardo Portella at the local neighborhood.

As the importance of competition grew to become an integral part of Mariana’s development in the sport, so did the desire to compete in bigger events. This led Rolszt to seek a bigger team with a wider range of international aspirations, first with team Caverna and later with a move to Gracie Humaitá with coach Letícia Ribeiro at the helm.

Arriving at the Gracie Academy as a brown belt, Mariana quickly became one of the top performers on the squad, earning her black belt from Letícia Ribeiro on January 11, 2021.

Cover photo by Vitor Freitas (follow Vitor Freitas @vitorfreitascomunica on IG.

Mariana Rolszt Grappling Record

9 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    3 (33%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (22%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (33%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    1 (11%)

3 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Armbar
67
2
#86e620
Choke from back
33
1
3
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
7 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    2 (29%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (29%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (29%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (14%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Choke from back
100
2
2
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Mariana Rolszt Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
25317Jessica CarolineJessica CarolineLPts: 2x0Rio Open49KGF2021
27380Jessica CarolineJessica CarolineLPts: 2x0Sul Americano49KGF2021
28540Brenda LarissaBrenda LarissaLChoke from backGrand Slam RJ49KG4F2021
28548Thais FelipeLReferee DecisionGrand Slam RJ49KGRPC2021
29541Jessica CarolineJessica CarolineLPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Champ.49KG4F2021
29810Jessica CarolineJessica CarolineLPts: 0x0, AdvRio SMOABSSF2022
32093Mayssa BastosMayssa BastosLChoke from backBrasileiro49KGF2022
26422Hanna CarvalhoWPts: 1x0SA Cont. Pro49KG4F2021
26423Duda TozoniDuda TozoniWDQSA Cont. Pro49KGSF2021
28054Amber FreitasWPts: 2x0Brasileiro49KGSF2021
28055Jessica CarolineJessica CarolineWPts: 0x0, AdvBrasileiro49KGF2021
28539Flavia SoaresWArmbarGrand Slam RJ49KGR12021
28547C. OchotorenaWPts: 2x2Grand Slam RJ49KGRPC2021
29808Gessica FhongWChoke from backRio SMOABS4F2022
31934Thais LoureiroWArmbarBJJ Stars49KGSPF2022
32091Thais LoureiroWPts: 0x0, AdvBrasileiro49KGSF2022
Craig Jones Brand New Instructional

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Dante Leon Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes
tag....