André Góis is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Lucas Lepri, who worked extensively with Luciano Nucci (Casquinha) while representing the Alliance team in the sport at an international level. Góis made a name for himself in the colored belt divisions while competing on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, where he conquered important titles such as the Pan American and Brazilian National tournaments.

André Góis Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: André Nascimento dos Santos Góis

Nickname: In Brazil, André is commonly known as Nêga – although the name is mostly avoided in the US due to it being connoted as offensive. The origin of the nickname goes back to a famous Brazilian YouTuber/comedian named Pranchana Jack, who had a viral song named “Nêga do Subaco Cabeludo“. André was a fan of the song and his friends, jokingly, compared Gois’ with the kid featured on the video, which quickly became associated with André. At first, Góis was called the full extent of the song name, but with time it was shortened to Nêga.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie> Sergio Bolão > Mauro Chueng > Elan Santiago > Lucas Lepri > André Góis

Main Achievements:

1st IBJJF Place Miami Winter Open (2020)

1st IBJJF Place Atlanta Open (2020)

3rd IBJJF Place Miami Winter Open (2020*)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2016 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2016 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2015 blue)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2018 brown)

1st Place FPJJ São Paulo State Championship (2016 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Sao Paulo Open (2015 blue, 2016 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Rio Winter Open (2016 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF Sao Paulo BJJ Pro (2017 purple)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

André Góis Biography

André Góis was born on October 8, 1996, in São Paulo, Brazil, growing up in Cangaiba, on the Eastern side of SP.

Growing up, André practiced a number of sports, with football (soccer), being his favorite. With time, and particularly after he found jiu-jitsu, all other activities were thrown on the backburner. It was also through soccer, in a round-about way, that Góis found jiu-jitsu.

At the age of 15, André broke his arm – for the third time, playing soccer. While placed on the sidelines due to his injury, Góis started playing computer games, becoming a big fan of EA Sports’ UFC, and it was through gaming that the young São Paulo native discovered jiu-jitsu, by getting to know the grapplers on that game. Curious about this martial art, after his arm healed up, André decided to join a friend who practiced the gentle art at a local police officers club, there starting his path in this sport.

Góis spent his first 6 months of jiu-jitsu under the guidance of Thiago Prado, but as André became growingly involved in the sport and decided to train more often than the classes that were offered by the police club, Prado guided the young athlete to Mestre Casquinha, (Luciano Nucci), who became his coach from then on.

Casquinha is widely regarded as one of the most prolific coaches in the São Paulo state, the man behind athletes such as Dimitrius Souza, Marcus Vinicius Ribeiro, Felipe Linhares, Juan Kamezawa to name a few. It was under this very competitive environment that André Góis prospered into one of the rising stars of the Brazilian circuit, earning all his rank upgrades, up to brown belt, from Nucci.

In 2016 purple belt André crossed paths with a student of Lucas Lepri at the Pan American Championship. Góis took the opportunity and meet the legendary lightweight. From that first interaction, Góis went on to do a few workshops with Lepri, and by 2018 an exciting opportunity arose: To spend 5 months in Charlotte, NC, training for the World Championship at Lucas’s academy. From that experience, André was then invited to be part of Lucas’ workgroup.

This close relationship with Lucas Lepri and his team led to Góis’ black belt promotion, in December 2019. A grading awarded by Lucas Lepri.

Andre Gois Grappling Record 9 WINS BY POINTS

4 ( 44 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

4 ( 44 %)

BY DECISION

1 ( 11 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

4 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Brabo choke 25 1 #86e620 Cross choke 25 1 #5AD3D1 Choke from back 25 1 #d1212a Armbar 25 1 4 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 3 LOSSES BY POINTS

2 ( 67 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

1 ( 33 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES #214eb8 Choke 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION SUBMISSION Andre Gois Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 23087 Roberto Abreu Roberto Abreu L Choke Miami WO ABS SF 2020 23640 Guthierry Barbosa Guthierry Barbosa L Pts: 2x1 Grand Slam MIA 85KG SF 2020 23644 Matheus Oliveira L Pts: 2x0 Grand Slam MIA 85KG RPC 2020 22898 Jeovany Ortiz W Points Atlanta WO 82KG 4F 2020 22899 Jake Mackenzie Jake Mackenzie W Points Atlanta WO 82KG SF 2020 23074 Lucas Santos W Choke from back Miami WO 82KG 4F 2020 23075 Alexandre Molinaro Alexandre Molinaro W Armbar Miami WO 82KG SF 2020 23076 Julian Synan W Brabo choke Miami WO 82KG F 2020 23082 Thiago Alves W Cross choke Miami WO ABS R1 2020 23084 Pedro Palhares W Points Miami WO ABS 4F 2020 23632 Nisar Loynab Nisar Loynab W Pts: 2x1 Grand Slam MIA 85KG R1 2020 23638 Gabriel Almeida Gabriel Almeida W Referee Decision Grand Slam MIA 85KG 4F 2020

