Angelo Claiborne is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Lloyd Irvin, who worked extensively with coach Donnie Achnick (Master Donald). Claiborne is one of the top representatives of the Team Lloyd Irvin Academy in the sport’s international competitive circuit, a reputation he earned while competing in the colored belt divisions of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), where he earned multiple important medals in tournaments such as the World and Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

Angelo Claiborne Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Angelo Dequan Claiborne

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > J. Pereira > Leo Dalla > Lloyd Irvin > Angelo Claiborne

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF New York BJJ Pro (2015 purple, 2017 / 2018 brown)

1st Place IBJJF New York Spring Open (2015 blue, 2016 purple, 2017 / 2019* brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2016 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2017 / 2019 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF New York Spring Open (2018* brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2018 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2015 blue)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Passing

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Team Lloyd Irvin

Angelo Claiborne Biography

Angelo Claiborne was born on June 15, 1995, at Prince George’s Hospital in Bladensburg – Maryland, growing up in the neighboring Temple Hills.

As a toddler, Angelo showed signs of hyperactivity. To help release some of that energy, as soon as he was 5 years of age, Claiborne was signed on to Team Lloyd Irvin’s gym, where he joined the kids’ martial arts program (Thai Jitsu). He would later, go on to dedicate his full extra-curricular time to jiu-jitsu, starting from the age of 7 with coach Donnie Achnick, also known as Master Donald.

Angelo wrestled in high school, during his 11th and 12th grades and conquered a Montgomery County Wrestling title before deciding that he wanted to dedicate his full attention to jiu-jitsu at the age of 17. His pursuit to become one of the best grapplers in the nation earned Claiborne international medals at the World and Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championships, ultimately leading to his black belt promotion on June 2019.

Angelo Claiborne vs Kennedy Maciel