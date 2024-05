Austin Oranday is a jiu-jitsu black belt under his brother, Damion Oranday, who worked extensively with Lucas Lepri of Team Alliance. Austin is also a co-founder of the Oranday Bros Jiu-Jitsu Academies in Port Neches and Lumberton, Texas. He developed the team alongside his family: brother, Damion Oranday, sister, Camryn Oranday Costa, mother, Bambi Renee Oranday Martin, and stepfather, Aaron Martin. Oranday flourished during his colored belt career, and he achieved success in the pro-division against several big names in the sport.

Austin Oranday Jiu-Jitsu

Full name: Austin Caine Oranday

Nickname: Oranday was first named “Gumby” by an older training partner when he was just starting his jiu-jitsu experience. That partner’s name was Chad Crowe, and as Austin had a very flexible style of grappling, he started the Gumby trend, after a famous cartoon character famous for its nimbleness. The name stuck and became part of Austin’s brand recognition.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie> Sergio Bolão > Mauro Chueng > Elan Santiago > Lucas Lepri > Damion Oranday > Austin Oranday

Main Achievements:

#8 rank IBJJF Adult No Gi Black Belt (2023)

1st place IBJJF Dallas Open (2024)

1st place IBJJF IBJJF Rome Open (2023*)

1st place IBJJF New Orleans Open NOGI (2023*)

1st place IBJJF Atlanta Fall Open (2023*)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

#1 rank IBJJF Adult Brown Belt – Gi (2021)

#1 rank IBJJF Adult Brown Belt – No-Gi (2021)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2021 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan American Championship (2021 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2021 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan American Championship (2020 brown)

Favorite Technique: Leglocks

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team Association: Oranday Bros Jiu Jitsu/ Alliance Charlotte

Austin Oranday Biography

Austin Oranday was born on December 11, 1998, in Port Arthur, Texas. He spent his early years in Houston, following in his older brother’s footsteps to karate and jiu-jitsu training at Elite MMA, Baytown. In 2009 at age ten, Austin began training under his first instructors, Coaches Jorden Rivas and Robert Yamashita. It was Robert who promoted Oranday to blue belt at age fifteen. Not long after this BJJ promotion, Austin would earn his black belt in goju-ryu karate, also at age fifteen.

In 2016, Austin and his family opened their first gym in Port Neches. Within four years, they grew to the point they were able to open a second location in Lumberton. By the end of 2022, Austin and his mother, Bambi assumed full management of the second location. Since that time enrollment grew exponentially to over 200 participating in the IBJJF competition circuit two years later.

January 2022 was also the date when Austin earned his rank of black belt from the hands of his older brother, Damion Oranday, after nearly 12 years of jiu-jitsu training.