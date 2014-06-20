Charlotte Von Baumgarten is a German-born grappler, and a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Ulf Ehlert, who also worked extensively with coach Mathias Ribeiro in Spain. Von Baumgarten became recognized as one of Europe’s main competitors after her wins in important International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) tournaments such as the European Open (2019) and Masters World Championship (2017), two wins that defined her as one of the top lightweights of her generation.

Charlotte Von Baumgarten Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Charlotte von Baumgarten

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie >Romero Cavalcanti (Jacaré) > Fábio Gurgel > Ulf Ehlert > Charlotte Von Baumgarten

Main Achievements:

IBJJF European Champion (2019)

IBJJF Masters World Champion (2017)

UAEJJF Grand Slam – London Champion (2018)

UAEJJF Grand Slam – Abu Dhabi Champion (2018)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2018)

IBJJF European Open 3rd Place (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2014 brown)

IBJJF European Champion (2010** blue, 2013** purple, 2017 brown)

IBJJF European No-Gi Champion (2013** purple, 2014* brown)

IBJJF European Open 3rd Place (2014** brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Triangle Choke

Weight Division: Peso Leve (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Mathias Ribeiro Team

Charlotte Von Baumgarten Biography

Charlotte Von Baumgarten was born on October 12, 1987, in Würzburg, a beautiful city in Germany’s Bavaria region.

Very active as a teenager, Charlotte practiced Muay Thai and boxing extensively, sports in which she competed regularly, having 40 amateur fights and a few pro bouts in different striking combat styles such as full-contact, kickboxing, boxing, Thai boxing, K1, and karate.

Among Von Baumgarten main accolades in these sports are her Muay Thai World title ( WKA -60kg, 2007) and European Cup title (IFMA -60 kg, in 2006), while in 2009 Charlotte also tested her skills inside the mixed martial arts (MMA) cage with 2 fights.

By the year 2006 Charlotte’s interest in MMA started developing. Her curiosity grew further after being shown the Rickson Gracie documentary ‘Choke’, a film that led young Von Baumgarten to give grappling a try, starting to attend classes in her home town that year. In 2007, Charlotte moved to Berlin to complete her studies in veterinary medicine. Once settled in Germany’s capital she finally had the chance to train in a camp with a structured Brazilian jiu-jitsu system, one led by coach Ulf Ehlert of the Alliance Germany team.

Ulf Ehlert became an important reference in Von Baumgarten’s jiu-jitsu, a sport she fully embraced while in Berlin, earning several international titles in the colored belts competition scene. Her outstanding career led to Charlotte to her black belt promotion, a ceremony that took place on March 28, 2017, a rank awarded by Ehlert.

After finishing her studies Charlotte entered the veterinarian field of work, a time-consuming profession that drove her away from the mats. Dwelling on whether to pursue her love for jiu-jitsu or a stable career in medicine for some time, after turning 30 years of age Von Baumgarten opted for BJJ, moving to Madrid, Spain to train at Mathias Ribeiro Team – one of the top grappling academies in Europe. She would later join the team’s coaching staff.

Charlotte Von Baumgarten vs Maria Santos

