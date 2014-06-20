Gabriel Lucas, commonly known as “Fedor”, is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under the legendary Eduardo “Jamelão” da Conceição. Regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the Super and Ultra Heavyweight divisions after winning the IBJJF World Jiu Jitsu Championship as a brown belt (2013), Lucas would cement this claim as a black belt by winning titles at the World, Brasileiro No-Gi and Pan-American No Gi Championship, to name a few.

Gabriel Lucas Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Gabriel Lyrio Lucas

Nickname: “Fedor” is a name Gabriel has carried since he his teenage years. As a teenager many of his training partners believed he resembled the famous MMA fighter Fedor Emelianenko due to his podgy figure and shaved head. For this reason he started being called “Fedor”, a name he’s carried throughout his BJJ career.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Eduardo da Conceição “Jamelão” > Gabriel Lucas

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World Champion (2015)

IBJJF Pans No-Gi Champion (2014)

CBJJ Brazilian National No-Gi Champion (2013)

IBJJF South American Champion (2014)

IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 2nd Place (2014)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

IBJJF World Champion (2013 brown)

CBJJ Brazilian National Champion (2013 brown)

IBJJF World Championship 2nd Place (2011 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Kimura Lock

Weight Division: Peso Pesadíssimo (over 100kg/221lbs)

Team/Association: Checkmat

Gabriel Lucas Biography

Gabriel Lucas was born on the 3rd of August,1990. He was born in the state capital of Espirito Santo, Vitória. Growing up Gabriel was always interested in combat sports, starting his martial arts journey when he was 8 years old through Karate.

Gabriel showed interest in jiu jitsu from a very young age, although the lack of training facilities near his location prevented him from starting. That changed with Lucas was around 15 years of age, a time when a brand new gym opened near him which offered jiu jitsu classes.

Fedor’s first coach graded him up until purple belt, a time in which Lucas decided to move to a bigger team, choosing the academy of a legendary 1990’s competitor Eduardo Jamelão. Jamelão awarded Gabriel Lucas his brown and the coveted black belt, which he received on the 1st of August, 2013 – two days before his birthday, after a brown belt campaign where Gabriel won the world jiu jitsu championship, and the Brazilian national title.

Gabriel Lucas vs Abraham Marte



Gabriel Lucas vs Andre Campos

