Gabriel Lucas, commonly known as “Fedor”, is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under the legendary Eduardo “Jamelão” da Conceição. Regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the Super and Ultra Heavyweight divisions after winning the IBJJF World Jiu Jitsu Championship as a brown belt (2013), Lucas would cement this claim as a black belt by winning titles at the World, Brasileiro No-Gi and Pan-American No Gi Championship, to name a few. Gabriel Lucas Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Gabriel Lyrio Lucas Nickname: “Fedor” is a name Gabriel has carried since he his teenage years. As a teenager many of his training partners believed he resembled the famous MMA fighter Fedor Emelianenko due to his podgy figure and shaved head. For this reason he started being called “Fedor”, a name he’s carried throughout his BJJ career. Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Eduardo da Conceição “Jamelão” > Gabriel Lucas Main Achievements: IBJJF World Champion (2015) IBJJF Pans No-Gi Champion (2014) CBJJ Brazilian National No-Gi Champion (2013) IBJJF South American Champion (2014) IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 2nd Place (2014) Main Achievements (Colored Belts): IBJJF World Champion (2013 brown) CBJJ Brazilian National Champion (2013 brown) IBJJF World Championship 2nd Place (2011 purple) Favorite Position/Technique: Kimura Lock Weight Division: Peso Pesadíssimo (over 100kg/221lbs) Team/Association: Checkmat Gabriel Lucas Biography Gabriel Lucas was born on the 3rd of August,1990. He was born in the state capital of Espirito Santo, Vitória. Growing up Gabriel was always interested in combat sports, starting his martial arts journey when he was 8 years old through Karate. Gabriel showed interest in jiu jitsu from a very young age, although the lack of training facilities near his location prevented him from starting. That changed with Lucas was around 15 years of age, a time when a brand new gym opened near him which offered jiu jitsu classes. Fedor’s first coach graded him up until purple belt, a time in which Lucas decided to move to a bigger team, choosing the academy of a legendary 1990’s competitor Eduardo Jamelão. Jamelão awarded Gabriel Lucas his brown and the coveted black belt, which he received on the 1st of August, 2013 – two days before his birthday, after a brown belt campaign where Gabriel won the world jiu jitsu championship, and the Brazilian national title. Gabriel Lucas Grappling Record 43 WINS BY POINTS 23 (53%) BY ADVANTAGES 9 (21%) BY SUBMISSION 7 (16%) BY DECISION 4 (9%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 7 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Kimura 29 2 #86e620 Armbar 29 2 #5AD3D1 Reverse triangle 14 1 #d1212a Choke from back 14 1 #fad11b Submission 14 1 7 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 32 LOSSES BY POINTS 15 (47%) BY ADVANTAGES 7 (22%) BY SUBMISSION 5 (16%) BY DECISION 5 (16%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 5 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Outside heel hook 20 1 #86e620 Inverted armbar 20 1 #5AD3D1 Triangle 20 1 #d1212a Submission 20 1 #fad11b Choke from mount 20 1 5 (100%) SUBMISSIONS Gabriel Lucas Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 5012AJ AgazarmAJ AgazarmLPts: 9x0Brasileiro NoGiABSSF20135331Andre GalvaoAndre GalvaoLInverted armbarPan AmericanO100KG4F20145952Yuri SimoesYuri SimoesLPts: 2x0No Gi WorldsO100KGF20146115Jaime CanutoJaime CanutoLAdvCopa CachoeiraABSNA20146480Igor SilvaIgor SilvaLPts: 11x2EuropeanO100KGSF20156572Alexandre SousaLPts: 2x2, AdvGramado TrialsO95KGSF20156618Yuri SimoesYuri SimoesLPts: 10x2Pan AmericanABSR320156736Evandro NunesEvandro NunesLTrianglePan AmericanO100KGR120157098Kaue DamascenoLPointsBrasileiroO100KGR120157722Jared DoppJared DoppLPts: 2x0ADCCO99KGR120157812Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansLReferee DecisionADCCABSR120158487R. EvangelistaR. EvangelistaLReferee DecisionGrand Slam RJO94KGSF20158489Andre CamposLPts: 2x0Grand Slam RJO94KG3RD20158518Andre CamposLSubmissionGrand Slam RJABS8F20159418Dany GerardDany GerardLReferee DecisionWorld ProO94KGR120169838Carlos FariasCarlos FariasLReferee DecisionWorld Champ.ABSR120169914Otavio SerafimLPts: 0x0, AdvSP BJJ ProO94KGR1201610478Nelton PontesNelton PontesLPts: 2x0Copa Podio105KGRR201610481Diego BorgesDiego BorgesLPts: 4x0Copa Podio105KGRR201610490Alexander TransAlexander TransLPts: 9x0Copa Podio105KGRR201610710Victor HonorioVictor HonorioLPts: 3x0BJJ Rio ProO94KGF201611390Victor HonorioVictor HonorioLPointsADCC RJO99KGSF201711671Gabriel ArgesGabriel ArgesLPts: 2x0Grand Slam LDN110KGSF201711951Otavio SerafimLAdvEuropean NoGiO100KGF201712487Roberto AbreuRoberto AbreuLChoke from mountMiami Spring OpenO100KGF201712752Gustavo EliasGustavo EliasLPts: 3x0World Champ.O100KG4F201713245Gustavo EliasGustavo EliasLPts: 5x2San Diego ProO94KGSF201713505Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaLPts: 0x0, AdvDallas Fall OpenABSF201713657Patrick GaudioPatrick GaudioLOutside heel hookACBJJ 8O95KGSF201713819Otavio NalatiLPts: 0x0, AdvBJJ NY Pro94KGSF201713929Shane ShapiroLPts: 0x0, AdvBJJ Tour NVABSSF201713982Max GimenisMax GimenisLReferee DecisionACB JJ WorldsO95KGF20175008Otavio SerafimWPointsBrasileiro NoGiO100KGF20135328Alessandro SilvaWPointsPan AmericanO100KGR120145784UnknownWKimuraRio OpenO100KGSF20145785Kitner MouraWPts: 5x2Rio OpenO100KGF20145793Kitner MouraWAdvSP Open NoGiO100KGF20145817Leonardo MouraWKimuraMundial CBJJEO100KGF20145872Abraham MarteAbraham MarteWPts: 3x0No Gi Pan Am.O100KGF20145949Paulo VitorWN/ANo Gi WorldsO100KG4F20145950Rodrigo CompridoRodrigo CompridoWReferee DecisionNo Gi WorldsO100KGSF20146023Cassio FrancisCassio FrancisWPts: 3x0Rio BJJ ProO94KGSF20146024Felipe BuenoWAdvRio BJJ ProO94KGF20146144Andre CamposWPts: 2x0South AmericanO100KGF20146477Takashi HaguiharaWArmbarEuropeanO100KG4F20156571UnknownWArmbarGramado TrialsO95KG4F20156575Eduardo InojosaWPts: 2x0Gramado TrialsABSSF20156576Igor RibeiroWAdvGramado TrialsABSF20156610Victor EstimaVictor EstimaWAdvPan AmericanABSR220156925Alexandro FerreiraWPointsADCC SPO99KGSF20156927Gilmar OliveiraWPointsADCC SPO99KGF20157353Leo DavilaWChoke from backWorld Champ.O100KG8F20157360R. EvangelistaR. EvangelistaWPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Champ.O100KGF20157903Pedro MouraWAdvBrazil Nat. ProO77KGSF20157904Igor SchneiderIgor SchneiderWPts: 6x0Brazil Nat. ProO77KGF20158278John FainWPts: 4x0NoGi WorldsO100KG4F20158280Gustavo EliasGustavo EliasWPts: 2x2, AdvNoGi WorldsO100KGSF20158281Mahamed AlyMahamed AlyWPts: 2x2, AdvNoGi WorldsO100KGF20158481Marcos ConradoWSubmissionGrand Slam RJO94KG8F20158484Igor SchneiderIgor SchneiderWPts: 0x0, AdvGrand Slam RJO94KG4F20158493N. GuimaraesWReverse triangleGrand Slam RJABSR1201510494Rodrigo CavacaRodrigo CavacaWPts: 3x2Copa Podio105KGRR201610709Otavio NalatiWPointsBJJ Rio ProO94KGSF201611388UnknownWReferee DecisionADCC RJO99KG4F201711669Henrique PereiraWPts: 4x0Grand Slam LDN110KG4F201711895Samir KrvavacWPointsRome Open100KGSF201711896Otavio SerafimWPointsRome Open100KGF201712552James PuopoloJames PuopoloWReferee DecisionF2W Pro 35O100KGSPF201712750Antonio JuniorWPts: 5x0World Champ.O100KG8F201712898Felipe AbadWN/AAmerican NatsO100KGSF201712900Gustavo EliasGustavo EliasWN/AAmerican NatsO100KGF201713503Manuel RibamarManuel RibamarWPointsDallas Fall OpenABSSF201713507Jaime CanutoJaime CanutoWPts: 2x0Dallas F.NG OpenABSF201713654Muhammad KerimovWPointsACBJJ 8O95KG4F201713981Leandro PedrosaWReferee DecisionACB JJ WorldsO95KGSF2017 Gabriel Lucas vs Abraham Marte Gabriel Lucas vs Andre Campos