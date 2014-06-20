Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Gabriel Lucas
Gabriel Lucas

Gabriel Lucas, commonly known as “Fedor”, is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under the legendary Eduardo “Jamelão” da Conceição. Regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the Super and Ultra Heavyweight divisions after winning the IBJJF World Jiu Jitsu Championship as a brown belt (2013), Lucas would cement this claim as a black belt by winning titles at the World, Brasileiro No-Gi and Pan-American No Gi Championship, to name a few.

Gabriel Lucas Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Gabriel Lyrio Lucas

Nickname: “Fedor” is a name Gabriel has carried since he his teenage years. As a teenager many of his training partners believed he resembled the famous MMA fighter Fedor Emelianenko due to his podgy figure and shaved head. For this reason he started being called “Fedor”, a name he’s carried throughout his BJJ career.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Eduardo da Conceição “Jamelão” > Gabriel Lucas

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF World Champion (2015)
  • IBJJF Pans No-Gi Champion (2014)
  • CBJJ Brazilian National No-Gi Champion (2013)
  • IBJJF South American Champion (2014)
  • IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 2nd Place (2014)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • IBJJF World Champion (2013 brown)
  • CBJJ Brazilian National Champion (2013 brown)
  • IBJJF World Championship 2nd Place (2011 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Kimura Lock

Weight Division: Peso Pesadíssimo (over 100kg/221lbs)

Team/Association: Checkmat

Gabriel Lucas Biography

Gabriel Lucas was born on the 3rd of August,1990. He was born in the state capital of Espirito Santo, Vitória. Growing up Gabriel was always interested in combat sports, starting his martial arts journey when he was 8 years old through Karate.

Gabriel showed interest in jiu jitsu from a very young age, although the lack of training facilities near his location prevented him from starting. That changed with Lucas was around 15 years of age, a time when a brand new gym opened near him which offered jiu jitsu classes.

Fedor’s first coach graded him up until purple belt, a time in which Lucas decided to move to a bigger team, choosing the academy of a legendary 1990’s competitor Eduardo Jamelão. Jamelão awarded Gabriel Lucas his brown and the coveted black belt, which he received on the 1st of August, 2013 – two days before his birthday, after a brown belt campaign where Gabriel won the world jiu jitsu championship, and the Brazilian national title.

Gabriel Lucas Grappling Record

43 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    23 (53%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    9 (21%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    7 (16%)
  • BY DECISION
    4 (9%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

7 SUBMISSIONS WINS

7
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
32 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    15 (47%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    7 (22%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    5 (16%)
  • BY DECISION
    5 (16%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

5 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Gabriel Lucas Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
5012AJ AgazarmAJ AgazarmLPts: 9x0Brasileiro NoGiABSSF2013
5331Andre GalvaoAndre GalvaoLInverted armbarPan AmericanO100KG4F2014
5952Yuri SimoesYuri SimoesLPts: 2x0No Gi WorldsO100KGF2014
6115Jaime CanutoJaime CanutoLAdvCopa CachoeiraABSNA2014
6480Igor SilvaIgor SilvaLPts: 11x2EuropeanO100KGSF2015
6572Alexandre SousaLPts: 2x2, AdvGramado TrialsO95KGSF2015
6618Yuri SimoesYuri SimoesLPts: 10x2Pan AmericanABSR32015
6736Evandro NunesEvandro NunesLTrianglePan AmericanO100KGR12015
7098Kaue DamascenoLPointsBrasileiroO100KGR12015
7722Jared DoppJared DoppLPts: 2x0ADCCO99KGR12015
7812Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansLReferee DecisionADCCABSR12015
8487R. EvangelistaR. EvangelistaLReferee DecisionGrand Slam RJO94KGSF2015
8489Andre CamposLPts: 2x0Grand Slam RJO94KG3RD2015
8518Andre CamposLSubmissionGrand Slam RJABS8F2015
9418Dany GerardDany GerardLReferee DecisionWorld ProO94KGR12016
9838Carlos FariasCarlos FariasLReferee DecisionWorld Champ.ABSR12016
9914Otavio SerafimLPts: 0x0, AdvSP BJJ ProO94KGR12016
10478Nelton PontesNelton PontesLPts: 2x0Copa Podio105KGRR2016
10481Diego BorgesDiego BorgesLPts: 4x0Copa Podio105KGRR2016
10490Alexander TransAlexander TransLPts: 9x0Copa Podio105KGRR2016
10710Victor HonorioVictor HonorioLPts: 3x0BJJ Rio ProO94KGF2016
11390Victor HonorioVictor HonorioLPointsADCC RJO99KGSF2017
11671Gabriel ArgesGabriel ArgesLPts: 2x0Grand Slam LDN110KGSF2017
11951Otavio SerafimLAdvEuropean NoGiO100KGF2017
12487Roberto AbreuRoberto AbreuLChoke from mountMiami Spring OpenO100KGF2017
12752Gustavo EliasGustavo EliasLPts: 3x0World Champ.O100KG4F2017
13245Gustavo EliasGustavo EliasLPts: 5x2San Diego ProO94KGSF2017
13505Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaLPts: 0x0, AdvDallas Fall OpenABSF2017
13657Patrick GaudioPatrick GaudioLOutside heel hookACBJJ 8O95KGSF2017
13819Otavio NalatiLPts: 0x0, AdvBJJ NY Pro94KGSF2017
13929Shane ShapiroLPts: 0x0, AdvBJJ Tour NVABSSF2017
13982Max GimenisMax GimenisLReferee DecisionACB JJ WorldsO95KGF2017
5008Otavio SerafimWPointsBrasileiro NoGiO100KGF2013
5328Alessandro SilvaWPointsPan AmericanO100KGR12014
5784UnknownWKimuraRio OpenO100KGSF2014
5785Kitner MouraWPts: 5x2Rio OpenO100KGF2014
5793Kitner MouraWAdvSP Open NoGiO100KGF2014
5817Leonardo MouraWKimuraMundial CBJJEO100KGF2014
5872Abraham MarteAbraham MarteWPts: 3x0No Gi Pan Am.O100KGF2014
5949Paulo VitorWN/ANo Gi WorldsO100KG4F2014
5950Rodrigo CompridoRodrigo CompridoWReferee DecisionNo Gi WorldsO100KGSF2014
6023Cassio FrancisCassio FrancisWPts: 3x0Rio BJJ ProO94KGSF2014
6024Felipe BuenoWAdvRio BJJ ProO94KGF2014
6144Andre CamposWPts: 2x0South AmericanO100KGF2014
6477Takashi HaguiharaWArmbarEuropeanO100KG4F2015
6571UnknownWArmbarGramado TrialsO95KG4F2015
6575Eduardo InojosaWPts: 2x0Gramado TrialsABSSF2015
6576Igor RibeiroWAdvGramado TrialsABSF2015
6610Victor EstimaVictor EstimaWAdvPan AmericanABSR22015
6925Alexandro FerreiraWPointsADCC SPO99KGSF2015
6927Gilmar OliveiraWPointsADCC SPO99KGF2015
7353Leo DavilaWChoke from backWorld Champ.O100KG8F2015
7360R. EvangelistaR. EvangelistaWPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Champ.O100KGF2015
7903Pedro MouraWAdvBrazil Nat. ProO77KGSF2015
7904Igor SchneiderIgor SchneiderWPts: 6x0Brazil Nat. ProO77KGF2015
8278John FainWPts: 4x0NoGi WorldsO100KG4F2015
8280Gustavo EliasGustavo EliasWPts: 2x2, AdvNoGi WorldsO100KGSF2015
8281Mahamed AlyMahamed AlyWPts: 2x2, AdvNoGi WorldsO100KGF2015
8481Marcos ConradoWSubmissionGrand Slam RJO94KG8F2015
8484Igor SchneiderIgor SchneiderWPts: 0x0, AdvGrand Slam RJO94KG4F2015
8493N. GuimaraesWReverse triangleGrand Slam RJABSR12015
10494Rodrigo CavacaRodrigo CavacaWPts: 3x2Copa Podio105KGRR2016
10709Otavio NalatiWPointsBJJ Rio ProO94KGSF2016
11388UnknownWReferee DecisionADCC RJO99KG4F2017
11669Henrique PereiraWPts: 4x0Grand Slam LDN110KG4F2017
11895Samir KrvavacWPointsRome Open100KGSF2017
11896Otavio SerafimWPointsRome Open100KGF2017
12552James PuopoloJames PuopoloWReferee DecisionF2W Pro 35O100KGSPF2017
12750Antonio JuniorWPts: 5x0World Champ.O100KG8F2017
12898Felipe AbadWN/AAmerican NatsO100KGSF2017
12900Gustavo EliasGustavo EliasWN/AAmerican NatsO100KGF2017
13503Manuel RibamarManuel RibamarWPointsDallas Fall OpenABSSF2017
13507Jaime CanutoJaime CanutoWPts: 2x0Dallas F.NG OpenABSF2017
13654Muhammad KerimovWPointsACBJJ 8O95KG4F2017
13981Leandro PedrosaWReferee DecisionACB JJ WorldsO95KGSF2017

Gabriel Lucas vs Abraham Marte

Gabriel Lucas vs Andre Campos

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

