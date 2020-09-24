Washington Luis Lima is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Master César “Casquinha” Guimarães, who worked extensively with Júlio César Pereira while representing the GF Team in the sport’s international circuit. Washington Luis became known as one of the most active athletes on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit as a black belt, being particularly successful while competing in the Masters division, where he conquered World titles in no-gi and the gi.

Washington Luis Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Washington Luis do M. Lima

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Walter Guimaraes > Cesar Guimaraes > Washington Luis

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NoGi (2015)

2nd Place IBJJF Las Vegas Open (2017)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2012)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2016)

Main Achievements (Masters):

1st Place IBJJF Masters World Championship (2019)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2019)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, LA (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Dallas Spring Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Austin Summer Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF New Orleans Summer Open (2019)

2nd Place IBJJF Dallas Fall Open (2017)

2nd Place IBJJF Houston Open (2019*)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2007 blue)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2008 purple)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2003 / 2006)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2005)

* Absolute Division

Favorite Position/Technique: Half-Guard

Weight Division: Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: GF Team

Washington Luis Lima Biography

Washington Luis was born on January 26, 1989, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he grew up.

During Washington’s childhood, his family life was filled with turmoil. These tragic circumstances led Mr. Luis Lima down the path of jiu-jitsu, a sport he joined when seeking to learn a combat system to help protect his mother from an abusive relationship. Washington was 10 years old when he started training at the Complexo do Lins social project, where he met BJJ black belts César Guimarães (Casquinha) and Leonardo Ligeirinho.

Washington Luis went from white to black belt training under the supervision of César “Casquinha” Guimarães, the founder of Top Brother, one of the most well-known teams on the Rio de Janeiro circuit. The extensive work with Casquinha earned Luis his black belt rank, in a promotion that took place in 2011.

While training at Top Brother, one of Washington’s most valued training partners was Patrick Gaudio, therefor, when Gaudio decided to switch camps in search of a more competitive training environment, Luis followed him out of the Top Brother academy and into GF Team, where his training was passed on to Júlio César Pereira.

In 2014, after a few years of coming to the USA to compete at the World Championships, Washington Luis was offered a position as a coach in Boston, Massachusetts, working alongside his GFT colleague Robson Mau-Mau, which he accepted. He would later move to Houston, Texas, where he led the team’s affiliate, Paradigm Training Center – Southwest.

Washington Luis Highlight