Aniel Bonifacio Candido, commonly known simply as Aniel Bonifacio, is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Rodrigo Carvalho, being also one of the main rooster-weight grappling competitors of his generation. Bonifacio made a name for himself after his wins in important International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) tournaments such as the Brazilian National and South American Championship.

Aniel Bonifacio Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Aniel Bonifacio Candido

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie. > Fernando “Pinduka” > Leonardo Castello Branco > Paulo Rezende > Rodrigo Carvalho > Aniel Bonifacio

Main Achievements:

CBJJ Brazilian Nationals Champion (2017)

IBJJF South American Champion (2018)

IBJJF Belo Horizonte Spring Open Champion (2018)

IBJJF Belo Horizonte Winter Open Champion (2017)

IBJJF Belo Horizonte Summer Open Champion (2017)

IBJJF South American Championship 3rd Place (2017)

CBJJ Brazilian No-Gi Nationals 3rd Place (2018)

IBJJF European Open 3rd Place (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

IBJJF European Open 3rd Place (2016 brown)

CBJJ Brazilian Nationals 3rd Place (2015 purple)

CBJJ Brazilian No-Gi Nationals 3rd Place (2015 purple)

IBJJF South American Championship 3rd Place (2014 purple, 2015/2016 brown)

UAEJJF Grand Slam RJ No-Gi 3rd Place (2017)

Favorite Position/Technique: Straight ankle lock

Weight Division: Peso Galo (57.5Kg / 127.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Rodrigo Carvalho JJ

Aniel Bonifacio Biography

Aniel Bonifacio was born April 11, 1996, in Varginha, a municipality in southwest Minas Gerais state, Brazil.

Not particularly into sporting activities as a child, Aniel became aware of jiu-jitsu as a 14-year-old through a social project designed to occupy the children of his neighborhood. Bonifacio’s very first coach there was a local black belt by the name of Rodrigo Carvalho, a former student of the illustrious Paulo Rezende, who was the resident instructor at this social project.

Under Carvalho’s guidance, young Aniel quickly became one of the region’s top BJJ athletes, deciding to become a professional athlete as a purple belt. His hard work competing in Brazil’s national circuit led to his black belt promotion on January 2017, a promotion led by Aniel’s coach Rodrigo Carvalho.

Cover photo by “Focados no Tatame” – IG: @focadosnotatame

Aniel Bonifacio Grappling Record 8 WINS BY POINTS

3 ( 38 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

1 ( 13 %)

BY SUBMISSION

2 ( 25 %)

BY DECISION

1 ( 13 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

1 ( 13 %)

2 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Triangle 50 1 #86e620 Footlock 50 1 2 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 4 LOSSES BY POINTS

1 ( 25 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

3 ( 75 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Armbar 33 1 #86e620 Choke from back 33 1 #5AD3D1 Calf slicer 33 1 3 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS Aniel Bonifacio Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 12063 Raul Gomes Raul Gomes L Armbar Rio Fall Open 57KG F 2017 12819 Lucas Pinheiro Lucas Pinheiro L Choke from back World Champ. 58KG 4F 2017 13793 Jorge Nakamura L Calf slicer Brasileiro NoGi 55KG F 2017 18136 Tomoyuki Hashimoto Tomoyuki Hashimoto L Pts: 3x0 European Open 57KG SF 2019 11636 Raul Gomes Raul Gomes W Referee Decision BH Summer Open 57KG F 2017 12208 Franciedson Costa W Triangle Floripa Fall Open 57KG F 2017 12506 Cleito Soares Cleito Soares W DQ Brasileiro 57KG 4F 2017 12508 Raul Gomes Raul Gomes W Pts: 6x4 Brasileiro 57KG SF 2017 13720 Tharcisio Silva W Pts: 2x0 BH Winter Open 57KG SF 2017 13721 Marcelo Oliveira W Footlock BH Winter Open 57KG F 2017 13792 Luiz Costa W Pts: 4x2 Brasileiro NoGi 55KG SF 2017 18131 Nobuhiro Sawada Nobuhiro Sawada W Pts: 6x6, Adv European Open 57KG 4F 2019

Aniel Bonifacio vs Wellington Silva