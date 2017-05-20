Danielle Alvarez is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Danny Alvarez (her father), having also worked extensively with Letícia Ribeiro. A member of team LEAD BJJ, Danielle is widely regarded as one of the top competitors of her generation, a reputation earned through Alvarez’s performances in the lower belt divisions of the sport, where she conquered important titles such as IBJJF World Champion, IBJJF World No-Gi Champion and IBJJF Pan-American Champion.

Danielle Alvarez Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Danielle Renee Alvarez

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie > Carlos Machado > Orland Waugh > Danny Alvarez > Danielle Alvarez

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World Champion (2016 brown)

IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2015 brown, 2013 purple)

IBJJF Pans Champion (2015 purple)

IBJJF European Open Champion (2015/2014 purple)

CBJJ Brazilian National Champion (2016 brown)

IBJJF Asian Open Champion (2016 brown, 2014**/2013 purple)

IBJJF Dallas Spring Open Champion (2017)

IBJJF Boston Summer Open Champion (2015 purple)

IBJJF Chicago Summer Open Champion (2015 purple)

IBJJF New York Spring Open Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF Rio Winter Open Champion (2016 brown, 2015 purple)

IBJJF Rio International Open Champion (2012 blue)

IBJJF World Championship Runner-up (2014 purple, 2010 blue juvenille)

IBJJF Pans Championship Runner-up (2014 purple)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2011 blue)

IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2014 purple)

IBJJF Pans Championship 3rd Place (2016 brown, 2012/2011 blue)

IBJJF European Open Championship 3rd Place (2017 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Bow and arrow choke

Weight Division: Peso Leve (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: LEAD BJJ

Danielle Alvarez Biography

Danielle Alvarez was born on March 11, 1994 in Saginaw, Michigan – United States of America, where she lived until her 7th birthday, a time when Alvarez moved to Texas where she remained throughout her formative years.

Growing up Alvarez played a variety of sports, but although her father (Danny Alvarez) ran a successful BJJ academy, jiu jitsu wasn’t one of them as grappling did not appeal to Danielle. It wasn’t until she made it to high school (14) that Danny pressed Danielle to start attending his classes for self defence purposes.

Alvarez committed herself to the practice of jiu jitsu 3 times per week, a persistent nature that would help develop her interest in the sporting aspect of this martial art. Within one year of BJJ training Danielle decided to start competing, something she enjoyed from the very get-go.

Although Danielle’s father always stood by her side throughout her jiu jitsu career, Alvarez’s grappling skills and mindset were also greatly influenced by Letícia Ribeiro. Danielle met the legendary Gracie Humaitá competitor at a BJJ workshop when she was 16 years old and immediately connected with Ribeiro – who runs one of the most successful female jiu jitsu camps in the world.

Danielle and Letícia kept in touch and in 2015 Ribeiro invited Alvarez to her IBJJF World Championship camp in San Diego – California. The experience was very lucrative for Danielle, who in 2016 decided to take a semester off of school to train full time in San Diego. Alvarez spent 5 months training at Gracie South Bay with Leticia and her husband (Fabrício Morango), hard work that led to Alvarez’s first World Championship gold medal.

Having continuously medalled in the sport’s top tournaments, while maintaining an active and successful academic life led to Danielle’s promotion to black belt. A promotion led by her father Danny Alvarez on April 17, 2017.

Danielle Alvarez vs Elo Souto (IBJJF World brown belt final 2016)



Danielle Alvarez vs Fabiana Borges (IBJJF Dallas Spring Open final 2017)

