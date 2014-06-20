Luis Carlos Marques Damasceno, commonly known as Luis Marques is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under André Pinheiro (Motoca), who worked extensively with Eduardo Santôro (Português) and Bruno Barrette. Founder of the LR Extreme Academy, Luis Marques had been known inside São Paulo’s grappling circuit as one of the state’s finest competitors for years before he broke out into the mainstream of the sport, after his wins at the professional Sub-Stars Grappling event and through his win at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Masters World Championship (2019).

Luis Marques Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Luis Carlos Marques Damasceno

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > André Pinheiro > Luis Marques

Main Achievements:

1st Place BJJ Stars Grand Prix (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Masters World Championship (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Masters South American Championship (2017 / 2019)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2017 / 2018 Master)

1st Place IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro (2017 Master)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2017 / 2019 Master)

1st Place FPJJ São Paulo State Championship (2018)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019 Master)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2015 Master)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: LR Extreme

Luis Marques Biography

Luis Marques was born on February 18, 1983, in Fortaleza, the capital of the northeastern Brazilian state of Ceará. He moved with his family to São Paulo’s Zona Sul when he was 5YO.

Engaged in sports from the age of 7, Luis went through a gauntlet of activities before finding his true calling as a football (soccer) goalkeeper. Marques went on to have a lengthy career in the sport, getting very close to the professional level, a project that fell short at the age of 20, when life forced him to relinquish his long-term goals in football to work a full-time job and provide for his family.

Jiu-jitsu wise, Luis was a late-bloomer. Only joining the martial art as a 21-year-old (2002) after a long-running interest in grappling from watching the early days of mixed-martial-arts (MMA) on Tv. Marques’ first instructor was a local purple belt named Todd who taught near Luis’ home, but unfortunately, this first experience only lasted 6 months as Todd was forced to relocate to serve in the police force.

Marques did not give up on jiu-jitsu with this first obstacle, looking to join another team, Luis found Bruno Barrette, where he trained up until blue bel. His training was then supervised by André Pinheiro (Motoca), of the Godoy Academy (whose name later changed to G13), where he spent the following 6 years.

One of the more interesting aspects of Marques’s game is how he was developed in one of the most well-known pressure passing style jiu-jitsu schools, yet his game is nearly the antithesis of what G13 embodies. Marques credits his development into a more dynamic athlete to the fact that he started coaching grappling as a purple belt. With a full-time job and coaching on the side, Marques could not train as much as he would like with the G13 competition team, relying instead on rolling with his own students for BJJ conditioning. This element had him moving fast (fluid) and trying to keep a heavy pace in his “rolls” which translated to the mats on competition day.

Luis Marques earned his black belt in December 2011 from the hands of André Pinheiro. He would later join Eduardo Santoro‘s team (also known as Português), a former Cia Paulista athlete, and one of the finest grapplers ever produced in São Paulo.

