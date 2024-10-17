Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fighter Database

Diana Teixeira

Diana Thais de Souza Teixeira, commonly known as Diana Teixeira, is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete and a black belt in this martial art under coaches Carlos Holanda and Alexandro Almeida, who worked extensively with coach Douglas Rufino (Trator) and Pablo Mantovani. Diana Teixeira first made waves in this sport while competing in the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) circuit, where she won several important trophies. Diana is also the sister of another successful BJJ player, Everton Teixeira.

Diana Teixeira Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Diana Thais de Souza Teixeira

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves >  Faustino Neto (Pina) > Carlos Holanda > Diana Teixeira

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, MSK (2024)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2024)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, DLS (2024)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, IST (2024)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2023 / 2024)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2023)
  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, ROM (2024)
  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, TYO (2024)
  • 3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, MIA (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2021 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019 purple)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 purple)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Outside Passing

Weight Division: Peso Galo (48,5kg / 107.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Atos

Diana Teixeira Biography

Diana Teixeira was born on June 2001, in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil.

When she was 11, a jiu-jitsu club opened near her family’s home. Her brother was the first in the family to attend a class and convinced Diana to try it as well. Although enthusiastic about the sport, Diana and her brother, Everton Teixeira, had to overcome some hurdles to attend regular classes. Thanks to their grandmother’s efforts early on, the two could join the academy.

After only one month of training, the gym’s coach, Alexandro Almeida, signed up Diana and her brother for a tournament. It was there that they began their love for the competitive side of jiu-jitsu.

Although she always kept a good connection with their original instructor, Almeida, Diana soon realized that she wanted to make a career out of this sport and started looking for other, more competitive training environments. This search led her to another Manaus instructor, Carlos Holanda, who became integral to her development. Through Holanda, Teixeira and her brother traveled to Rio de Janeiro where they trained at the Cantagalo Project with Douglas Rufinio (Trator) while working part-time jobs in the big city to pay rent.

Despite working in different gyms, her Manaus instructors remained at the helm of her training and it was Carlos Holanda who promoted Diana to the rank of black belt in May 2022.

While in Rio de Janeiro, Diana Teixeira received an offer to compete at a team tournament in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The team needed an athlete under 52 kilograms, and Teixeira fit the bill. After the event, in which Diana made a very positive impression, the Manaus native was offered a permanent place with a different team at the local circuit, which she accepted. As such, in September 2022, Diana moved to the UAE and started training with coach Pablo Mantovani.

Diana Teixeira Grappling Record

41 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    19 (46%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (2%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    19 (46%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (2%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    1 (2%)

19 SUBMISSIONS WINS

19
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
20 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    14 (70%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    5 (25%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (5%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

5 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Diana Teixeira Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
24820Duda TozoniDuda TozoniLPts: 1x0Grand Slam RJ49KGSF2020
27160Ingridd AlvesIngridd AlvesLChokeAJP RJ ProABSSF2021
34136Brenda LarissaBrenda LarissaLPts: 3x0ADGS RJ49KGSF2022
34139Duda TozoniDuda TozoniLChoke from backADGS RJ49KGRPC2022
36498Brenda LarissaBrenda LarissaLPts: 2x0World Pro49KGSF2022
36503Eliana CarauniEliana CarauniLPts: 2x0World Pro49KG3RD2022
40852Eliana CarauniEliana CarauniLPts: 2x1ADGS RJ49KG4F2023
40861Jessica CarolineJessica CarolineLPts: 1x0ADGS RJ49KGRPC2023
43175Brenda LarissaBrenda LarissaLReferee DecisionADGS Miami49KGSF2023
43688Lara CastroLPts: 1x0EU Cont Pro62KGRR2023
44991Mayssa BastosMayssa BastosLPts: 13x2World Pro49KG4F2023
44998T. VictoriaLPts: 4x1World Pro49KGRPC2023
46261Mayssa BastosMayssa BastosLPts: 10x4ADGS TYO49KGF2024
46579Mayssa BastosMayssa BastosLChoke from backEuropean Open53KGSF2024
48110Giulia GregorutGiulia GregorutLPts: 2x0Pan American49KGR12024
48925Brenda LarissaBrenda LarissaLPts: 1x0ADGS Rome49KGF2024
49602Ana SilvaAna SilvaLStraight ankle lockSan Jose SPO53KGSF2024
50101Lavinia BarbosaLPts: 8x4SDiego SPO53KGF2024
50104Anna NordenoLPointsSDiego SPOABSSF2024
50552Amanda MonteiroAmanda MonteiroLTriangleWorld Champ.53KG4F2024
34132Nathalie TousonWPointsADGS RJ49KG4F2022
35434Sharifa AlnaamaniWArmbarAsia Pro49KGRR2022
35435Vanderlucia LimaWPts: 3x2Asia Pro49KGRR2022
36126Fiona MiddletonWPointsRome Open58KGF2022
36358Duda TozoniDuda TozoniWPointsWP Qualifier49KGRR2022
36359Jessica CarolineJessica CarolineWPointsWP Qualifier49KGRR2022
36495Eliana CarauniEliana CarauniWPts: 2x1World Pro49KG4F2022
36500Shouq AldhanhaniWArmbarWorld Pro49KGRPC2022
38400Serena GabrielliSerena GabrielliWEzekielADGS LDN49KGSF2023
38401Thaynara VictoriaWPts: 4x3ADGS LDN49KGF2023
38921Wadima AlyafeiWChokePresidents CupNAR12023
38924H. AlmshahiWChokePresidents CupNAR12023
39895Flavia QuintareliWArmbarADGS ABD49KGSF2023
39897Isadora MaggioniWArmbarADGS ABD49KGF2023
40859Julia ParejaWPointsADGS RJ49KGRPC2023
43172Kacie TanKacie TanWPts: 5x0ADGS Miami49KG4F2023
43178Eliana CarauniEliana CarauniWPts: 22x0ADGS Miami49KGRPC2023
43180Y. CastroWPts: 3x2ADGS Miami49KG3RD2023
43690Alexa YanesWPts: 3x0EU Cont Pro62KGRR2023
44996Natasha ValentineWChokeWorld Pro49KGRPC2023
46259Satomi SugaWReferee DecisionADGS TYO49KGSF2024
46576Naiomi MathewsWPts: 2x2, AdvEuropean Open53KG4F2024
48919Giulia AngioliniWArmbarADGS Rome49KG4F2024
48923Ana JuliaWChoke from backADGS Rome49KGSF2024
49601Elizabeth BonaniWArmbarSan Jose SPO53KG4F2024
49779A. LeonovichWEzekielADGS ABD49KG4F2024
49781Flavia BastosWPts: 2x1ADGS ABD49KGSF2024
49782Brenda LarissaBrenda LarissaWPts: 1x0ADGS ABD49KGF2024
50099Jazmin HamuyWEzekielSDiego SPO53KGSF2024
50544Polyanna AraujoWPts: 15x0World Champ.53KG8F2024
50741Anaelle ChassacWArmbarADGS Istanbul49KGSF2024
50743Flavia SoaresWEzekielADGS Istanbul49KGF2024
51912Kamilly SouzaWPts: 2x0ADGS RJ49KG4F2024
51915Jessica CarolineJessica CarolineWPts: 3x3ADGS RJ49KGSF2024
51917Giulia GregorutGiulia GregorutWPts: 1x0ADGS RJ49KGF2024
52784Anastasiia LeonovichWSubmissionADGS MSK49KGRR2024
52785Anastasiia LeonovichWSubmissionADGS MSK49KGRR2024
52998Julia BalmanteWSubmissionAsia Cont Pro49KGSF2024
53000Joana RozaWSubmissionAsia Cont Pro49KGF2024
53533Yasmyn CastroWPts: 5x0ADGS DLS49KGSF2024
53535Erika MachadoWDQADGS DLS49KGF2024
