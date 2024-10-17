Diana Thais de Souza Teixeira, commonly known as Diana Teixeira, is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete and a black belt in this martial art under coaches Carlos Holanda and Alexandro Almeida, who worked extensively with coach Douglas Rufino (Trator) and Pablo Mantovani. Diana Teixeira first made waves in this sport while competing in the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) circuit, where she won several important trophies. Diana is also the sister of another successful BJJ player, Everton Teixeira.
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Faustino Neto (Pina) > Carlos Holanda > Diana Teixeira
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, MSK (2024)
- 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2024)
- 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, DLS (2024)
- 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, IST (2024)
- 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2023 / 2024)
- 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2023)
- 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, ROM (2024)
- 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, TYO (2024)
- 3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, MIA (2024)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2021 brown)
- 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019 purple)
- 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 purple)
* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute
Favorite Position/Technique: Outside Passing
Weight Division: Peso Galo (48,5kg / 107.0 lbs)
Team/Association: Atos
Diana Teixeira Biography
Diana Teixeira was born on June 2001, in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil.
When she was 11, a jiu-jitsu club opened near her family’s home. Her brother was the first in the family to attend a class and convinced Diana to try it as well. Although enthusiastic about the sport, Diana and her brother, Everton Teixeira, had to overcome some hurdles to attend regular classes. Thanks to their grandmother’s efforts early on, the two could join the academy.
After only one month of training, the gym’s coach, Alexandro Almeida, signed up Diana and her brother for a tournament. It was there that they began their love for the competitive side of jiu-jitsu.
Although she always kept a good connection with their original instructor, Almeida, Diana soon realized that she wanted to make a career out of this sport and started looking for other, more competitive training environments. This search led her to another Manaus instructor, Carlos Holanda, who became integral to her development. Through Holanda, Teixeira and her brother traveled to Rio de Janeiro where they trained at the Cantagalo Project with Douglas Rufinio (Trator) while working part-time jobs in the big city to pay rent.
Despite working in different gyms, her Manaus instructors remained at the helm of her training and it was Carlos Holanda who promoted Diana to the rank of black belt in May 2022.
While in Rio de Janeiro, Diana Teixeira received an offer to compete at a team tournament in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The team needed an athlete under 52 kilograms, and Teixeira fit the bill. After the event, in which Diana made a very positive impression, the Manaus native was offered a permanent place with a different team at the local circuit, which she accepted. As such, in September 2022, Diana moved to the UAE and started training with coach Pablo Mantovani.
Diana Teixeira Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
19 (46%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
1 (2%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
19 (46%)
-
BY DECISION
1 (2%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
1 (2%)
19 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
14 (70%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
5 (25%)
-
BY DECISION
1 (5%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
5 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Diana Teixeira Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|24820
|Duda TozoniDuda Tozoni
|L
|Pts: 1x0
|Grand Slam RJ
|49KG
|SF
|2020
|27160
|Ingridd AlvesIngridd Alves
|L
|Choke
|AJP RJ Pro
|ABS
|SF
|2021
|34136
|Brenda LarissaBrenda Larissa
|L
|Pts: 3x0
|ADGS RJ
|49KG
|SF
|2022
|34139
|Duda TozoniDuda Tozoni
|L
|Choke from back
|ADGS RJ
|49KG
|RPC
|2022
|36498
|Brenda LarissaBrenda Larissa
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|World Pro
|49KG
|SF
|2022
|36503
|Eliana CarauniEliana Carauni
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|World Pro
|49KG
|3RD
|2022
|40852
|Eliana CarauniEliana Carauni
|L
|Pts: 2x1
|ADGS RJ
|49KG
|4F
|2023
|40861
|Jessica CarolineJessica Caroline
|L
|Pts: 1x0
|ADGS RJ
|49KG
|RPC
|2023
|43175
|Brenda LarissaBrenda Larissa
|L
|Referee Decision
|ADGS Miami
|49KG
|SF
|2023
|43688
|Lara Castro
|L
|Pts: 1x0
|EU Cont Pro
|62KG
|RR
|2023
|44991
|Mayssa BastosMayssa Bastos
|L
|Pts: 13x2
|World Pro
|49KG
|4F
|2023
|44998
|T. Victoria
|L
|Pts: 4x1
|World Pro
|49KG
|RPC
|2023
|46261
|Mayssa BastosMayssa Bastos
|L
|Pts: 10x4
|ADGS TYO
|49KG
|F
|2024
|46579
|Mayssa BastosMayssa Bastos
|L
|Choke from back
|European Open
|53KG
|SF
|2024
|48110
|Giulia GregorutGiulia Gregorut
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|Pan American
|49KG
|R1
|2024
|48925
|Brenda LarissaBrenda Larissa
|L
|Pts: 1x0
|ADGS Rome
|49KG
|F
|2024
|49602
|Ana SilvaAna Silva
|L
|Straight ankle lock
|San Jose SPO
|53KG
|SF
|2024
|50101
|Lavinia Barbosa
|L
|Pts: 8x4
|SDiego SPO
|53KG
|F
|2024
|50104
|Anna Nordeno
|L
|Points
|SDiego SPO
|ABS
|SF
|2024
|50552
|Amanda MonteiroAmanda Monteiro
|L
|Triangle
|World Champ.
|53KG
|4F
|2024
|34132
|Nathalie Touson
|W
|Points
|ADGS RJ
|49KG
|4F
|2022
|35434
|Sharifa Alnaamani
|W
|Armbar
|Asia Pro
|49KG
|RR
|2022
|35435
|Vanderlucia Lima
|W
|Pts: 3x2
|Asia Pro
|49KG
|RR
|2022
|36126
|Fiona Middleton
|W
|Points
|Rome Open
|58KG
|F
|2022
|36358
|Duda TozoniDuda Tozoni
|W
|Points
|WP Qualifier
|49KG
|RR
|2022
|36359
|Jessica CarolineJessica Caroline
|W
|Points
|WP Qualifier
|49KG
|RR
|2022
|36495
|Eliana CarauniEliana Carauni
|W
|Pts: 2x1
|World Pro
|49KG
|4F
|2022
|36500
|Shouq Aldhanhani
|W
|Armbar
|World Pro
|49KG
|RPC
|2022
|38400
|Serena GabrielliSerena Gabrielli
|W
|Ezekiel
|ADGS LDN
|49KG
|SF
|2023
|38401
|Thaynara Victoria
|W
|Pts: 4x3
|ADGS LDN
|49KG
|F
|2023
|38921
|Wadima Alyafei
|W
|Choke
|Presidents Cup
|NA
|R1
|2023
|38924
|H. Almshahi
|W
|Choke
|Presidents Cup
|NA
|R1
|2023
|39895
|Flavia Quintareli
|W
|Armbar
|ADGS ABD
|49KG
|SF
|2023
|39897
|Isadora Maggioni
|W
|Armbar
|ADGS ABD
|49KG
|F
|2023
|40859
|Julia Pareja
|W
|Points
|ADGS RJ
|49KG
|RPC
|2023
|43172
|Kacie TanKacie Tan
|W
|Pts: 5x0
|ADGS Miami
|49KG
|4F
|2023
|43178
|Eliana CarauniEliana Carauni
|W
|Pts: 22x0
|ADGS Miami
|49KG
|RPC
|2023
|43180
|Y. Castro
|W
|Pts: 3x2
|ADGS Miami
|49KG
|3RD
|2023
|43690
|Alexa Yanes
|W
|Pts: 3x0
|EU Cont Pro
|62KG
|RR
|2023
|44996
|Natasha Valentine
|W
|Choke
|World Pro
|49KG
|RPC
|2023
|46259
|Satomi Suga
|W
|Referee Decision
|ADGS TYO
|49KG
|SF
|2024
|46576
|Naiomi Mathews
|W
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|European Open
|53KG
|4F
|2024
|48919
|Giulia Angiolini
|W
|Armbar
|ADGS Rome
|49KG
|4F
|2024
|48923
|Ana Julia
|W
|Choke from back
|ADGS Rome
|49KG
|SF
|2024
|49601
|Elizabeth Bonani
|W
|Armbar
|San Jose SPO
|53KG
|4F
|2024
|49779
|A. Leonovich
|W
|Ezekiel
|ADGS ABD
|49KG
|4F
|2024
|49781
|Flavia Bastos
|W
|Pts: 2x1
|ADGS ABD
|49KG
|SF
|2024
|49782
|Brenda LarissaBrenda Larissa
|W
|Pts: 1x0
|ADGS ABD
|49KG
|F
|2024
|50099
|Jazmin Hamuy
|W
|Ezekiel
|SDiego SPO
|53KG
|SF
|2024
|50544
|Polyanna Araujo
|W
|Pts: 15x0
|World Champ.
|53KG
|8F
|2024
|50741
|Anaelle Chassac
|W
|Armbar
|ADGS Istanbul
|49KG
|SF
|2024
|50743
|Flavia Soares
|W
|Ezekiel
|ADGS Istanbul
|49KG
|F
|2024
|51912
|Kamilly Souza
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|ADGS RJ
|49KG
|4F
|2024
|51915
|Jessica CarolineJessica Caroline
|W
|Pts: 3x3
|ADGS RJ
|49KG
|SF
|2024
|51917
|Giulia GregorutGiulia Gregorut
|W
|Pts: 1x0
|ADGS RJ
|49KG
|F
|2024
|52784
|Anastasiia Leonovich
|W
|Submission
|ADGS MSK
|49KG
|RR
|2024
|52785
|Anastasiia Leonovich
|W
|Submission
|ADGS MSK
|49KG
|RR
|2024
|52998
|Julia Balmante
|W
|Submission
|Asia Cont Pro
|49KG
|SF
|2024
|53000
|Joana Roza
|W
|Submission
|Asia Cont Pro
|49KG
|F
|2024
|53533
|Yasmyn Castro
|W
|Pts: 5x0
|ADGS DLS
|49KG
|SF
|2024
|53535
|Erika Machado
|W
|DQ
|ADGS DLS
|49KG
|F
|2024