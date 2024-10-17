Diana Thais de Souza Teixeira, commonly known as Diana Teixeira, is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete and a black belt in this martial art under coaches Carlos Holanda and Alexandro Almeida, who worked extensively with coach Douglas Rufino (Trator) and Pablo Mantovani. Diana Teixeira first made waves in this sport while competing in the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) circuit, where she won several important trophies. Diana is also the sister of another successful BJJ player, Everton Teixeira.

Diana Teixeira Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Diana Thais de Souza Teixeira

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Faustino Neto (Pina) > Carlos Holanda > Diana Teixeira

Main Achievements:

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, MSK (2024)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2024)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, DLS (2024)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, IST (2024)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2023 / 2024)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2023)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, ROM (2024)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, TYO (2024)

3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, MIA (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2021 brown)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019 purple)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 purple)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Outside Passing

Weight Division: Peso Galo (48,5kg / 107.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Atos

Diana Teixeira Biography

Diana Teixeira was born on June 2001, in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil.

When she was 11, a jiu-jitsu club opened near her family’s home. Her brother was the first in the family to attend a class and convinced Diana to try it as well. Although enthusiastic about the sport, Diana and her brother, Everton Teixeira, had to overcome some hurdles to attend regular classes. Thanks to their grandmother’s efforts early on, the two could join the academy.

After only one month of training, the gym’s coach, Alexandro Almeida, signed up Diana and her brother for a tournament. It was there that they began their love for the competitive side of jiu-jitsu.

Although she always kept a good connection with their original instructor, Almeida, Diana soon realized that she wanted to make a career out of this sport and started looking for other, more competitive training environments. This search led her to another Manaus instructor, Carlos Holanda, who became integral to her development. Through Holanda, Teixeira and her brother traveled to Rio de Janeiro where they trained at the Cantagalo Project with Douglas Rufinio (Trator) while working part-time jobs in the big city to pay rent.

Despite working in different gyms, her Manaus instructors remained at the helm of her training and it was Carlos Holanda who promoted Diana to the rank of black belt in May 2022.

While in Rio de Janeiro, Diana Teixeira received an offer to compete at a team tournament in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The team needed an athlete under 52 kilograms, and Teixeira fit the bill. After the event, in which Diana made a very positive impression, the Manaus native was offered a permanent place with a different team at the local circuit, which she accepted. As such, in September 2022, Diana moved to the UAE and started training with coach Pablo Mantovani.