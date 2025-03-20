Franco Manuel Diaz Palomino, commonly known as Franco Diaz, is a Peruvian grappler and professional Jiu-Jitsu player under Murilo Santana‘s Unity Jiu-Jitsu (NY, USA) who first made waves in this sport as a colored belt, particularly while competing on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit. Diaz would later confirm his talent as a major talent as a pro after he received his black belt in December 2024.

Franco Diaz Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Franco Manuel Diaz Palomino

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Mario Yamasaki > Murilo Santana > Franco Diaz

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2021 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2024 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2021 purple, 2023 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2024 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Unity JJ

Franco Diaz Biography

Franco Dias was born in June 1999 in Lima, Peru, where he grew up.

Martial arts were included in Diaz’s life early on. By the time he was 5, he was initiated into Karate. Subsequently, Franco trained in Muay Thai and Taekwondo, competing in the latter during his childhood.

The curiosity for Jiu-jitsu materialized through a friend when Franco was 16. His mate had joined Guigo Jiu-Jitsu’s team affiliate under the guidance of Alejandro Arribas and Diaz soon joined the class as well. Diaz earned his blue belt from coach Arribas but moved to Almeida Jiu-Jitsu with coach Tano Fernandez where he received his purple belt.

Franco quickly became a hot prospect in this sport in his home country. Looking to grow and reach his full potential, Diaz moved from Peru in 2020, to train and compete in the United States, arguably the strongest grappling hub in the world. Upon his move to the US, Franco Diaz joined the New York-based team, Unity Jiu-Jitsu under the guidance of Murilo Santana. It was Santana who promoted Franco to the brown belt and the black belt rank, the latter on December 22, 2024.