Raimundo Diego Pinto Sodré, commonly known as Diego Sodré, is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete and a black belt under Rodrigo Feijão, who worked extensively with coaches Nabil Aziz and Othon Sevalho. Diego broke out as one of his generation’s foremost competitors while representing the Clube Feijão-Nova União team coalition, a time when he conquered many important titles on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, including World, South American, and Brazilian National gold medals. Diego is also the younger brother of another successful grappler, Alex Sodré.

Diego Sodré Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Raimundo Diego Pinto Sodré

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > André Pederneiras > Rodrigo Feijão > Diego Sodré

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2019 purple)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2016 / 2017 blue)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 purple)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Team Nats (2016 blue, 2018 purple, 2019 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJ (2020 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, LA (2020 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2019 purple)

1st Place AJP Brazil National Pro (2019 purple)

1st Place Spyder Invitational “Road to Black” (2020)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018 purple)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Clube Feijão

Diego Sodré Biography

Diego Sodré was born in 1998, in a small town located in the Brazilian state of Amazonas named Humaitá.

The Sodré family moved to Manaus, the state capital when Diego was 7 years old. Three years later the Amazonian started learning jiu-jitsu.

Grappling appeared in Diego’s life when Mr. Othon Sevalho opened a small jiu-jitsu school in Sodré’s community, which offered free classes for the local children. Diego joined immediately. At the time Sevalho’s gym was associated with the Omar Salum team, as was coach Nabil Aziz. Both Othon and Nabil became big references in Sodré’s path in jiu-jitsu.

Othon Sevalho graded Diego up until his green belt, after this promotion, Sevalho and Aziz parted ways. Sodré decided to remain with the Nabil Academy – a gym famous for developing many top-tier athletes such as Diego “Pato”, Hygor Brito, Pedro “Bolo”, to name a few.

Coach Nabil has been referenced by Sodré as an instrumental figure in his growth as an athlete, and also important in keeping Diego in the sport at a time when he wanted to quit due to financial difficulties.

At the 2016 Brazilian Nationals, then blue belt Diego Sodré met Rodrigo Feijão through his brother, Alex Sodré – who was then a student of Feijãos at the famous coach’s scholarship program in the city of Maringá – state of Paraná. Heavily motivated by his older brother, then 17-year-old Diego joined Feijão’s Club, this way turning a page towards professional grappling.

After a stellar career in the colored belt divisions under the supervision of Rodrigo Feijão, on December 7, 2020, Diego Sodré was promoted to black belt by the former Nova União star athlete.

Diego Sodré VS Damion Oranday