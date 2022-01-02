Eduardo Roque is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Neovan Oliveira da Costa (Perninha), who worked extensively with coaches Roberto Corrêa (Gordo), and Rafael Corrêa (Gordinho) while representing the Gordo Jiu-Jitsu Academy and R1ng Association in the sport’s global circuit. Eduardo Roque became one of the most recognizable faces in grappling competing on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit in the colored belt divisions, where he earned World, European, American National, and Brazilian National titles.

Eduardo Roque Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Eduardo de Araújo Roque

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr. > Roberto Corrêa > Neovan da Costa > Eduardo Roque

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championships (2021 brown)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2018 blue, 2019 purple)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2018 blue, 2019** purple, 2020 brown)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2018 blue)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championships (2021 brown)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018 blue)

2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2020* / 2021 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championships (2019 purple, 2021* brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championships (2020 / 2021* brown)

3rd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2018* blue)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2016)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2015)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Spider-Guard, Lasso-Guard

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Gordo JJ / R1ng

Eduardo Roque Biography

Eduardo Roque was born on February 20, 1999, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, spending his formative years in Gigoia Island, in Bairro da Tijuca (RJ).

Although a big fan of sports and of the sporting lifestyle from an early age, Eduardo was not particularly gifted at any of the activities he practiced. According to Roque himself, in an interview given to BJJ Heroes in December 2021, he was always the last one to be picked when playing any type of team games in his neighborhood.

At the age of 10, Eduardo Roque discovered his friends had started practicing jiu-jitsu with coach Neovan Oliveira da Costa, also known as “Perninha”, a black belt who ran a social project with his partner “Tico” in Gigoia Island. It was there that Eduardo initiated his jiu-jitsu career by following his buddies to class.

In 2018, blue belt Eduardo Roque visited the United States for the first time, to compete at the IBJJF World Championships. Although the tournament did not go his way that year, Eduardo believed he would eventually pull through if he remained in the US competing in the industry’s most well-known circuit. Hearing of the young athlete’s intentions, Rafael Lima Corrêa (Gordinho) – a revered instructor and former top-tier athlete himself – decided to help Roque by offering his academy (Start Jiu-Jitsu) in Florida as a base for the young Gordo JJ team representative. The offer was accepted by Roque who did eventually come through, ending that year as the #1 ranked athlete on the IBJJF.

Spreading his time between the US and Brazil, Eduardo quickly became one of the division’s foremost competitors. His success would lead to his promotion to black belt on December 21st, 2021, a ceremony led by coach Neovan Oliveira da Costa.