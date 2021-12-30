Pedro Henrique Pinheiro Machado de Souza, commonly known as Pedro Machado, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Paulo Perrota “Rabicó”, who represents the 4:30 Rabicó School, Gordo Jiu-Jitsu, and R1ng Associations in the sport’s international circuit. Machado became one of the most revered grapplers of his generation during his dominant run as a brown belt on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league (2020-2021) where he conquered double gold medals in the World and Brazilian National tournaments.
Pedro Machado Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Pedro Henrique Pinheiro Machado de Souza
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr. > Roberto Corrêa > Paulo Perrota > Pedro Machado
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2021** brown)
- 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019 purple)
- 1st Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2021** brown)
- 1st Place IBJJF European Open (2018 / 2019 purple, 2020 brown)
- 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2018 purple)
- 1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2018 purple)
- 1st Place World Series of Grappling (2018 purple)
- 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019 purple)
- 2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019 purple)
- 2nd Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2019** purple)
- 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019* purple)
* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute
Favorite Position/Technique: Well-rounded
Weight Division: Pesado (94,30 kg / 208.0 lbs)
Team/Association: Gordo JJ / R1ng
Pedro Machado Biography
Pedro Machado was born on April 20, 1999, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
From a very early age, both Pedro and his brother João Victor were very tuned into sports, mostly playing football (soccer) and surfing – the first sport Pedro practiced competitively.
Being part of a very sporty family (Pedro’s father is himself a jiu-jitsu black belt), it didn’t take long for Machado to try BJJ for the first time, with coach Paulo Avolio at a local gym. Pedro was graded by Avolio up until his yellow belt, a time when Machado lost interest in grappling as surfing took on a bigger role in his life.
At the age of 14, Pedro Machado decided to return to jiu-jitsu with his brother, this time under the instruction of Paulo Perrota “Rabicó”. Young Pedro immediately showed tremendous potential for grappling as he started making a name for himself on the national competitive circuit, a success that led Machado to focus all his energy on this sport from the time he was a juvenile athlete.
While competing for coach Paulo Rabicó, Pedro represented the Gordo Jiu-Jitsu banner, the association to which Perrota’s gym was affiliated. Once Gordo’s team joined forces with the R1ng coalition – a merge of several different associations built during the late 2010s – Machado went on to represent R1.
On December 28, 2021, Pedro Machado was promoted to black belt by his instructor Paulo Perrota alongside his brother João Victor Machado.