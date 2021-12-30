Pedro Henrique Pinheiro Machado de Souza, commonly known as Pedro Machado, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Paulo Perrota “Rabicó”, who represents the 4:30 Rabicó School, Gordo Jiu-Jitsu, and R1ng Associations in the sport’s international circuit. Machado became one of the most revered grapplers of his generation during his dominant run as a brown belt on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league (2020-2021) where he conquered double gold medals in the World and Brazilian National tournaments.

Pedro Machado Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Pedro Henrique Pinheiro Machado de Souza

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr. > Roberto Corrêa > Paulo Perrota > Pedro Machado

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2021** brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2021** brown)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2018 / 2019 purple, 2020 brown)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2018 purple)

1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2018 purple)

1st Place World Series of Grappling (2018 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2019** purple)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019* purple)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well-rounded

Weight Division: Pesado (94,30 kg / 208.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Gordo JJ / R1ng

Pedro Machado Biography

Pedro Machado was born on April 20, 1999, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

From a very early age, both Pedro and his brother João Victor were very tuned into sports, mostly playing football (soccer) and surfing – the first sport Pedro practiced competitively.

Being part of a very sporty family (Pedro’s father is himself a jiu-jitsu black belt), it didn’t take long for Machado to try BJJ for the first time, with coach Paulo Avolio at a local gym. Pedro was graded by Avolio up until his yellow belt, a time when Machado lost interest in grappling as surfing took on a bigger role in his life.

At the age of 14, Pedro Machado decided to return to jiu-jitsu with his brother, this time under the instruction of Paulo Perrota “Rabicó”. Young Pedro immediately showed tremendous potential for grappling as he started making a name for himself on the national competitive circuit, a success that led Machado to focus all his energy on this sport from the time he was a juvenile athlete.

While competing for coach Paulo Rabicó, Pedro represented the Gordo Jiu-Jitsu banner, the association to which Perrota’s gym was affiliated. Once Gordo’s team joined forces with the R1ng coalition – a merge of several different associations built during the late 2010s – Machado went on to represent R1.

On December 28, 2021, Pedro Machado was promoted to black belt by his instructor Paulo Perrota alongside his brother João Victor Machado.