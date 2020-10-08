Emilly Alves Vasconcelos is a jiu-jitsu black belt under André Galvão and a representative of the Atos Academy in the sport’s global circuit. Emilly also worked extensively with Luciano Nucci (Casquinha) while competing in the colored belt divisions, where she first gained notoriety as one of the leading medium-heavyweight international athletes after her numerous wins on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s league (IBJJF).

Emilly Alves Vasconcelos Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Emilly Alves Silva Vasconcelos

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: C. Gracie > R. Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Luis Dagmar > André Galvão > Emilly Vasconcelos

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2020 brown)

1st Place IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro (2019** brown)

1st Place IBJJF Los Angeles BJJ Pro (2019 brown)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, MIA (2020)

2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2020* brown)

2nd Place IBJJF Pans Championship (2019 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2015* blue)

2nd Place IBJJF Los Angeles Pro (2019* brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019** brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2019** brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pans Championship (2019* brown)

3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2015 blue, 2016 purple)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2013 / 2015 blue)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Lasso Guard

Weight Division: Meio-Pesado (71,50 kg / 163.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Atos

Emilly Alves Vasconcelos Biography

Emily Alves Vasconcelos was born on September 30, 1991, in São Paulo, the capital city of the Brazilian state of São Paulo.

During her formative years, while at school, Emilly practiced a number of team sports ranging from handball to soccer, though none competitively. It was only after her 20th birthday that she would find her way towards martial arts.

The first combat sport Emilly felt drawn to was boxing, which she started as a way to lose weight. The interest for the Sweet Science was, however, short-lived as Alves quickly switched her focus towards jiu-jitsu.

Emilly’s first instructor was Rodrigo Siqueira, of the Alliance Academy. Alves progressed quickly under Siqueira’s guidance, and after 1 year, she transferred her membership to another Alliance affiliate, with coach Luciano Nucci, commonly known as “Casquinha”. Nucci being Rodrigo Siqueira’s instructor.

In 2018, the young São Paulo native’s (then) boyfriend, professional jiu-jitsu athlete Rafael Vasconcelos, moved to the United States to further his career and join the Atos team in San Diego, California. Emilly was then working in her area of expertise, Agricultural Engineering, and stayed behind for 1 year to focus on her career. Alves and Vasconcelos became engaged, and later, married. With these developments, Emilly opted to move to the US, then making the hard decision of leaving Casquinha’s gym, where she had gone from white to brown belt.

Emilly arrived in the United States in 2019, there joining André and Angelica Galvão‘s Atos Academy. Alves quickly became one of the top female athletes in the squad through her brilliant performances at the World and Pans tournaments. The strong campaign of 2019-2020 eventually earned Emilly Alves Vasconcelos her black belt, a promotion that took place during the first week of October 2020.

Emilly Vasconcelos vs Vanessa Griffin (2020)