Wilson Moreira Costa Junior, commonly known as “Itapevi” is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Cicero Costha and Murilo Santana, from São Paulo, Brazil, who represents the PSLPB / Unity Jiu-Jitsu team coalition in the sport’s global circuit. Moreira became widely recognized as one of the top grapplers of his generation while competing on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) as a colored belt, a time when he conquered medals at the World and Pan Championships, European Open and the Brazilian Nationals, the top 4 ranked tournaments on the federation’s calendar.

Wilson Moreira Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Wilson Moreira Costa Junior

Nickname: Wilson is often called “Itapevi”, the city where he grew up.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa > Cicero Costha > Wilson Moreira

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Mario Yamasaki > Murilo Santana > Wilson Moreira

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2018 brown)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2017 purple, 2018 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2018 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2016 blue, 2018 brown)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2015 / 2016 blue)

Favorite Position/Technique: Modern Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Cicero Costha / Unity JJ

Wilson Moreira Biography

Wilson Moreira was born on March 23, 1994, in the Brazilian state of São Paulo, growing up in the Itapevi city, also inside state borders.

As a child, Wilson was an avid football player (soccer), a sport he played for several years prior to his jiu-jitsu life, playing at a state level, It was only as an adult (18-years-old) that Moreira was first introduced to grappling after a cousin, who was already a BJJ practitioner, invited the Wilson to participate in a class.

It was April 2012 when young Wilson Moreira first entered Gleyton Barroso “Veio” and Marcos Prado “Tigre’s” gym, Companhia Jiu-Jitsu, with the aforementioned cousin. His time with Prado and Barroso was not long as Moreira quickly realized his passion for grappling competition and decided to pursue it as a professional avenue, while still holding the white belt rank.

With the objective of chasing his jiu-jitsu dream, Wilson contacted the famous coach Cicero Costha and started training with his PSLPB workgroup, a career that grew stronger with each passing year. His competitive success led Moreira to start traveling to the United States to compete in the sport’s top events, this way setting Wilson on the path of Murilo Santana, Unity JJ head coach in New York City, a team deeply linked with that of Costha.

Working simultaneously with Unity and PSLPB, Wilson rapidly climbed the ranks of jiu-jitsu, earning his brown belt in the US from the hands of Murilo Santana and Paulo Miyao in 2018, and his black belt one year later (June 2019), in a ceremony led by instructors Cicero Costha and Murilo Santana.

Wilson Moreira Purple Belt Match