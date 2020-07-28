Flávio Junqueira is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Fábio Gurgel and a representative of the Alliance Team. Junqueira became recognized as one of Brazil’s top prospects while competing in the colored belt divisions where he conquered important titles such as the Campeonato Brasileiro (gi and no-gi) and medals in the World Championships of the IBJJF (International Federation). In 2018 Flávio turned towards coaching, opening his own gym, a career that quickly delivered results by producing the team’s first world champion, Roberta Medeiros, in 2019.

Flávio Junqueira Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Flávio Junqueira

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: C. Gracie > H. Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Fábio Gurgel > Flávio Junqueira

Main Achievements:

1st Place CBJJE World Championship (2018)

1st Place IBJJF Floripa Open NoGi (2018)

1st Place IBJJF Curitiba Summer Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Curitiba Summer Open NoGi (2019*)

Main Achievements (Masters):

1st Place European Open (2020)

2nd Place European Open (2020*)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2016 brown)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NoGi (2010 blue)

1st Place IBJJF São Paulo Open (2016 brown)

1st Place FPJJ São Paulo State Phase I (2009** blue)

1st Place FPJJ São Paulo State Phase II (2015* purple)

1st Place UAEJJF World Pro Trials, Gramado (2016 brown)

1st Place UAEJJF World Pro Trials, Brasilia (2016 brown)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NoGi (2010* blue)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2014 purple)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2010** blue)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2010 blue)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Arm-in guillotine

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

Flávio Junqueira Biography

Flávio Junqueira was born in Piracicaba, São Paulo, Brazil in 1990.

Although born in a large city, Flávio spent much of his formative years in the countryside, where his sporting life began. As early as 5 years old, Junqueira started practicing rodeo related activities, becoming particularly proficient at Team Roping (heading and heeling), a sport he played to a national level up until his 17th birthday.

At the age of 14, Flávio added jiu-jitsu to his daily activities, starting with professor Alessandro Bandeira. Grappling became an important part of Junqueira’s lifestyle, a commitment that led to fantastic results in the colored belt scene, particularly as a blue belt.

Junqueira’s competitive life was slowed down as he turned 21, a time when he started coaching BJJ as well. 2 years later, his competitor mindset dictated that he moved to São Paulo (capital) to join one of the top grappling institutions in the nation, Alliance’s headquarters (Matriz), a gym led by Fábio Gurgel.

After joining Alliance “Matriz”, as a purple belt, Flávio returned to his good form, conquering several important international titles. This strong sporting period led to Flávio’s promotion to the black belt rank, a promotion held in December 2017, led by Mr. Gurgel. In the process, Junqueira became coach Fábio’s 101st black belt promotion.

In 2018, after years spent as a competitor, Junqueira returned to the coaching profession, opening his own Alliance affiliate in his hometown of Piracicaba, quickly producing a world champion as an instructor with athlete Roberta Medeiros.