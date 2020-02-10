Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Flavio Vianna is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Wilson Féu and a former member of both the DDR Academy and the GF Team, which he represented for many years prior to his move to the United Arab Emirates (2017). Vianna made a name for himself while competing in the United Arab Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), also known as the AJP Tour, where he defeated numerous big names of the sport such as Lachlan Giles, Pedro Veras, Adriano Araujo to name a few.

Flavio Vianna Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Flavio Alessandro Vianna

Nickname: Flavinho – an endearing way of saying Flavio in Portuguese jargon.

Lineage:  Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Juarez Soares > Wilson Féu > Flavio Vianna

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, AD (2018)
  • 1st Place UAEJJF World Pro Qualifier (2018)
  • 2nd Place UAEJJF Fujairah Pro (2017)
  • 2nd Place UAEJJF Ajman Pro (2017)
  • 2nd Place UAEJJF RAK Pro (2018)
  • 3rd Place UAEJJF Fujairah Pro (2018)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Palm Sports

Flavio Vianna Biography

Flavio Vianna was born on August 13, 1991, in Nova Friburgo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Unlike most prominent athletes, Flavio was not greatly interested in jiu-jitsu as a child, and his participation in a BJJ classroom, at first, was very much forced by his parents who did not fancy having their child unsupervised after school, while they worked.

Vianna’s initiation in BJJ as an 11-year-old child was left in the hands of Manoel João e Taedes Mendonça at the DDR team, later he joined the adult class of Taedes Mendonça who guided Flavio up to purple belt, Manoel João (brown) and finally his uncle, Wilson Féu, who graded Vianna with his black belt back in 2016.

During his colored belt days, when looking for a more competition-oriented gym, Flavio Vianna trained at the GF Team Academy, a bond that lasted for 3 years. In 2017, however, Vianna opted to move to the United Arab Emirates, to pursue a life coaching jiu-jitsu in that country, working directly with Palm Sports, the organization in charge of crowdsourcing the large jiu-jitsu job market in the Middle Eastern country.

Flavio Vianna Grappling Record

14 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    4 (29%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    7 (50%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (14%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (7%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS WINS

12 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    9 (75%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (8%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    0 (0%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (8%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    1 (8%)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Flavio Vianna Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
11321Igor SousaLPointsFujairah Pro85KGF2017
11346Tiago BravoTiago BravoLPts: 2x0Sharjah Pro77KGSF2017
11383Alexandre CavaliereAlexandre CavaliereLReferee DecisionGrand Slam AD75KG4F2017
14061Marcos CostaMarcos CostaLPts: 2x0Al Ain Pro85KG4F2017
14640Matheus GodoyMatheus GodoyLPts: 2x0Ajman Int. Pro94KGF2017
14737Igor SousaLPts: 0x0, AdvFujairah Pro77KGSF2019
14740Igor SousaLDQRAK Int. Pro85KGF2018
16009Max LindbladMax LindbladLPts: 2x0World Pro77KG8F2018
16021Max LindbladMax LindbladLPts: 2x0World Pro77KGRPC2018
19735Guilherme RochaGuilherme RochaLPts: 2x0WP BR Qualifier77KGR12019
22436Diego RamalhoDiego RamalhoLPts: 2x1Grand Slam AD77KGSF2020
22442Natan ChuengNatan ChuengLPts: 2x0Grand Slam AD77KGRPC2020
11318N/AWAdvC. Gracie Cup82KGSF2016
11319Alexandre CavaliereAlexandre CavaliereWAdvC. Gracie Cup82KGF2016
11320Thabet AlTaherWPts: 2x0Fujairah Pro85KGSF2017
14638Oriones NettoWPts: 4x0Ajman Int. Pro94KGSF2017
14715Mohamed QbasiWAdvGrand Slam AD77KG4F2018
14716Burak SarmanWPts: 0x0, AdvGrand Slam AD77KGSF2018
14718Lachlan GilesLachlan GilesWPts: 0x0, AdvGrand Slam AD77KGF2018
14738Mario GoncalvesWArmbarFujairah Pro77KG3RD2019
14739Melksedec FrancoWPts: 4x2RAK Int. Pro85KGSF2018
15949Marcos CostaMarcos CostaWPts: 0x0, AdvWP Br Qualifier77KGSF2018
15950Adriano AraujoWPts: 0x0, AdvWP Br Qualifier77KGF2018
22432Pedro VerasWReferee DecisionGrand Slam AD77KG4F2020
22601Francisco SouzaWArmbarEmirates Pro77KGSF2020
22602Andre CantanhedeWPts: 1x0Emirates Pro77KGF2020
