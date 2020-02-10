Flavio Vianna is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Wilson Féu and a former member of both the DDR Academy and the GF Team, which he represented for many years prior to his move to the United Arab Emirates (2017). Vianna made a name for himself while competing in the United Arab Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), also known as the AJP Tour, where he defeated numerous big names of the sport such as Lachlan Giles, Pedro Veras, Adriano Araujo to name a few.
Flavio Vianna Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Flavio Alessandro Vianna
Nickname: Flavinho – an endearing way of saying Flavio in Portuguese jargon.
Lineage: Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Juarez Soares > Wilson Féu > Flavio Vianna
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, AD (2018)
- 1st Place UAEJJF World Pro Qualifier (2018)
- 2nd Place UAEJJF Fujairah Pro (2017)
- 2nd Place UAEJJF Ajman Pro (2017)
- 2nd Place UAEJJF RAK Pro (2018)
- 3rd Place UAEJJF Fujairah Pro (2018)
Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded
Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)
Team/Association: Palm Sports
Flavio Vianna Biography
Flavio Vianna was born on August 13, 1991, in Nova Friburgo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Unlike most prominent athletes, Flavio was not greatly interested in jiu-jitsu as a child, and his participation in a BJJ classroom, at first, was very much forced by his parents who did not fancy having their child unsupervised after school, while they worked.
Vianna’s initiation in BJJ as an 11-year-old child was left in the hands of Manoel João e Taedes Mendonça at the DDR team, later he joined the adult class of Taedes Mendonça who guided Flavio up to purple belt, Manoel João (brown) and finally his uncle, Wilson Féu, who graded Vianna with his black belt back in 2016.
During his colored belt days, when looking for a more competition-oriented gym, Flavio Vianna trained at the GF Team Academy, a bond that lasted for 3 years. In 2017, however, Vianna opted to move to the United Arab Emirates, to pursue a life coaching jiu-jitsu in that country, working directly with Palm Sports, the organization in charge of crowdsourcing the large jiu-jitsu job market in the Middle Eastern country.
Flavio Vianna Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
4 (29%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
7 (50%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
2 (14%)
-
BY DECISION
1 (7%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
2 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
9 (75%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
1 (8%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
0 (0%)
-
BY DECISION
1 (8%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
1 (8%)
0 SUBMISSION LOSSES
Flavio Vianna Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|11321
|Igor Sousa
|L
|Points
|Fujairah Pro
|85KG
|F
|2017
|11346
|Tiago BravoTiago Bravo
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|Sharjah Pro
|77KG
|SF
|2017
|11383
|Alexandre CavaliereAlexandre Cavaliere
|L
|Referee Decision
|Grand Slam AD
|75KG
|4F
|2017
|14061
|Marcos CostaMarcos Costa
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|Al Ain Pro
|85KG
|4F
|2017
|14640
|Matheus GodoyMatheus Godoy
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|Ajman Int. Pro
|94KG
|F
|2017
|14737
|Igor Sousa
|L
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|Fujairah Pro
|77KG
|SF
|2019
|14740
|Igor Sousa
|L
|DQ
|RAK Int. Pro
|85KG
|F
|2018
|16009
|Max LindbladMax Lindblad
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|World Pro
|77KG
|8F
|2018
|16021
|Max LindbladMax Lindblad
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|World Pro
|77KG
|RPC
|2018
|19735
|Guilherme RochaGuilherme Rocha
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|WP BR Qualifier
|77KG
|R1
|2019
|22436
|Diego RamalhoDiego Ramalho
|L
|Pts: 2x1
|Grand Slam AD
|77KG
|SF
|2020
|22442
|Natan ChuengNatan Chueng
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|Grand Slam AD
|77KG
|RPC
|2020
|11318
|N/A
|W
|Adv
|C. Gracie Cup
|82KG
|SF
|2016
|11319
|Alexandre CavaliereAlexandre Cavaliere
|W
|Adv
|C. Gracie Cup
|82KG
|F
|2016
|11320
|Thabet AlTaher
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Fujairah Pro
|85KG
|SF
|2017
|14638
|Oriones Netto
|W
|Pts: 4x0
|Ajman Int. Pro
|94KG
|SF
|2017
|14715
|Mohamed Qbasi
|W
|Adv
|Grand Slam AD
|77KG
|4F
|2018
|14716
|Burak Sarman
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|Grand Slam AD
|77KG
|SF
|2018
|14718
|Lachlan GilesLachlan Giles
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|Grand Slam AD
|77KG
|F
|2018
|14738
|Mario Goncalves
|W
|Armbar
|Fujairah Pro
|77KG
|3RD
|2019
|14739
|Melksedec Franco
|W
|Pts: 4x2
|RAK Int. Pro
|85KG
|SF
|2018
|15949
|Marcos CostaMarcos Costa
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|WP Br Qualifier
|77KG
|SF
|2018
|15950
|Adriano Araujo
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|WP Br Qualifier
|77KG
|F
|2018
|22432
|Pedro Veras
|W
|Referee Decision
|Grand Slam AD
|77KG
|4F
|2020
|22601
|Francisco Souza
|W
|Armbar
|Emirates Pro
|77KG
|SF
|2020
|22602
|Andre Cantanhede
|W
|Pts: 1x0
|Emirates Pro
|77KG
|F
|2020